U.S. markets open in 9 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,115.50
    -15.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,788.00
    -113.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,838.25
    -58.25 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,912.80
    -7.80 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.39
    -0.35 (-0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.40
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    18.93
    -0.10 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9955
    -0.0018 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0540
    -3.0370 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.11
    -23.80 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5600
    -0.1620 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,280.58
    +10.59 (+0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    499.53
    +0.63 (+0.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.11
    -45.68 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,320.29
    -132.46 (-0.47%)
     

Which Vendors Dominate the Coatings Raw Materials Market? Find Out in Technavio's Market Analysis Report

·9 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The coatings raw materials market size is expected to grow by 9808 th tons from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.64% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Coatings Raw Materials Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Coatings Raw Materials Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio's market forecast reports help businesses obtain growth opportunities by providing key insights and information. Read a FREE PDF Sample Report

Coatings Raw Materials Market 2021-2025:Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the coatings raw materials market include Akzo Nobel NV, ALTANA AG, Arkema SA, BASF SE, Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman Corp., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., and PPG Industries Inc. The key offerings of a few of these vendors include:

  • Akzo Nobel NV - The company offers coatings raw material for different types of color systems under the brand name FLEXGLAZE, PROGLAZE neutral dry glaze, C MIX intermix system, and others.

  • ALTANA AG - The company offers different types of coatings raw materials for water-based coatings, organic solvent-containing coatings, and others.

  • Arkema SA - The company offers different types of coating raw materials for three purposes such as coating, paints, and inks.

  • BASF SE - The company offers different types of coating raw materials, including colored pigments, effect pigments, resins, and others.

  • Dow Inc. - The company offers different types of coating raw materials for architectural paints and coatings and industrial coatings.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Coatings Raw Materials Market 2021-2025:Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment of the coatings raw materials market, summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Coatings Raw Materials Market 2021-2025:Revenue-generating Type Segments

The resins segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Epoxy resins are widely used in powder coatings. High solid and ultra-high solid-liquid epoxy resins have led the global market in recent years. The rising popularity of resins is likely to drive the demand for resins.

Coatings Raw Materials Market 2021-2025:Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist coatings raw materials market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the coatings raw materials market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the coatings raw materials market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coatings raw materials market vendors

Related Reports

Hydrophobic Coatings Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive Paints and Coatings Market by Product, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Coatings Raw Materials Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.64%

Market growth 2021-2025

9808 th tons

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.22

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 51%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, France, and Italy

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Akzo Nobel NV, ALTANA AG, Arkema SA, BASF SE, Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman Corp., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., and PPG Industries Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Resins - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Pigments and fillers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Solvents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Additives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Vendor landscape

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

  • 9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Akzo Nobel NV

  • 10.4 ALTANA AG

  • 10.5 Arkema SA

  • 10.6 BASF SE

  • 10.7 Dow Inc.

  • 10.8 Eastman Chemical Co.

  • 10.9 Evonik Industries AG

  • 10.10 Huntsman Corp.

  • 10.11 Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

  • 10.12 PPG Industries Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/coatings-raw-materialsmarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/which-vendors-dominate-the-coatings-raw-materials-market-find-out-in-technavios-market-analysis-report-301609225.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Liberia’s Top Judge Is a Woman for First Time in 19 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Liberian President George Weah named Sie-A-Nyene Gyapay Yuoh as Chief Justice of the West African nation’s top court, the first woman in the role since 2003.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic Boomt

  • WELL TOLD ANNOUNCES ELECTION TO ISSUE COMMON SHARES IN SATISFACTION OF CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURE INTEREST PAYMENT OBLIGATIONS

    The Well Told Company Inc. ("Well Told" or ‎the "Company") (TSXV: WLCO) (FSE: 7HO), the female-founded wellness company that offers plant-based supplements, remedies, and other functional wellness products, announces that in accordance with the terms of the debenture indenture entered into between the Company and Endeavor Trust Corporation dated March 29, 2022 (the "Indenture") in respect of 9.0% unsecured subordinated convertible debentures in the aggregate principal amount of $1,275,000 (the "

  • Uniswap Community Behind DEX Establishes Foundation to Support Open-Source Development

    “There's no organization within the Uniswap ecosystem focused on reducing the friction in governance, and that is one area that the foundation will be focused on,” said Devin Walsh, the community member who authored the initial proposal.

  • Hawkish Fed comments knock stocks, help dollar

    Asian stock markets slipped for an eighth straight session on Wednesday, and the dollar loomed large as fresh hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official kept investors cautious ahead of this week's Jackson Hole symposium. Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari was the latest official to reiterate the Fed's focus on controlling inflation ahead of all else, and said on Tuesday his biggest fear was underestimating the extent of price pressures. "In some ways it's good news, the softer the data is now, the less the Fed has to do," said ING economist Rob Carnell, but he said there weren't too many reasons to expect a shift in tone from the Fed at this week's Jackson Hole symposium.

  • Crypto Booster Bond Loses Primary Bid for New York Congressional Seat

    Michelle Bond – one of the most prominent cryptocurrency advocates in this year’s U.S. congressional races – lost her bid to be the Republican candidate for her New York district.

  • Oil slips as fears of imminent OPEC+ output cut fade

    (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Wednesday, taking a breather from a near 4% surge the previous day, on receding fears of an imminent output cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, a group known as OPEC+. The U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures contract was down 27 cents, or 0.29%, at $93.47 a barrel, having jumped 3.7% the previous day. Both contracts soared on Tuesday after the energy minister of de facto OPEC leader Saudi Arabia flagged the possibility of supply cuts to balance a market it described as "schizophrenic", with the paper and physical markets becoming increasingly disconnected.

  • Twitter whistleblower adds additional concerns to platform's lawsuit against Elon Musk

    Legal reporter Alexis Keenan outlines how security and user data information alleged by a whistleblower will impact Twitter's lawsuit against Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

  • LNG Stocks To Watch As Natural Gas Prices Retreat From 14-Year Highs

    LNG stocks were mixed Tuesday as U.S. natural gas futures fell back from levels not seen since 2008. A reported delay in the restart of Freeport LNG's Texas export terminal appeared to trigger the price decline. Freeport LNG said Tuesday it anticipates partial operations to resume at the Quintana, Texas, export terminal in early November, vs. earlier estimates for October....

  • JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly

    JPMorgan Chase says ongoing inflation and an outlook for sharply lower returns for investors means that retirees should toss the long-standing 4% rule. That's the rule that says retirees can safely draw down their savings by 4% per year without … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Holds Gains as US Adds to Tightening Global Supply Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held gains near $93 a barrel following an industry report that signaled shrinking US crude stockpiles, adding to a tightening supply outlook after Saudi Arabia flagged possible production cuts.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaHome Selle

  • ‘You don’t want to die at your desk sending an email.’ Beyond the numbers, are you ready to retire?

    Once you determine how much money you need to retire, you need to figure out how you'll actually spend your time.

  • Oil analyst: OPEC+ reminded markets it’s the ‘central banker to crude’

    CIBC Private Wealth U.S. Senior Energy Trader Rebecca Babin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss OPEC+ production, energy markets, gas prices, and oil demand.

  • OXY Stock: Is Warren Buffett's Energy Play A Buy Or A Sell Right Now?

    Warren Buffett owns nearly 20% of Occidental Petroleum after a July buying spree. But is it a good investment?

  • German gas storage now more than 80% full, even with Russia deliveries cut

    Germany's natural gas storage facilities are now more than 80% full, showing steady progress despite a drastic reduction in deliveries from Russia amid the war in Ukraine.

  • Saudis, Allies Open Door to Oil-Output Cut to Keep Prices High

    Saudi Arabia and some of its oil-producing allies have suggested cutting crude production, disappointing U.S. officials who predicted the kingdom would be instrumental in cooling the market.

  • Apple to Cut New iPhone 14 Production Lag Between India and China

    Move to make devices more quickly in India would help lessen dependence on China, which has been hit by Covid lockdowns and geopolitical tensions.

  • China-Bound Ex-Apple Engineer Admits to Trade Secrets Theft

    (Bloomberg) -- A former Apple Inc. engineer pleaded guilty to criminal charges that he stole proprietary information from the company while preparing to go work for a Chinese startup that makes electric cars with autonomous driving features.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing

  • Brazil too important a food producer to depend on fertilizer imports, industry says

    Global fertilizer companies operating in Brazil can increase local output of important crop nutrients if the government continues to improve the regulatory framework for the sector, industry representatives said on Tuesday. Speaking at a day-long industry event, major players said Brazil is too important a food producer to depend on fertilizer imports. Marcelo Altieri, chief executive of the local unit of Norway's Yara International, said during a morning panel discussion that Brazil's reliance on imports represents a threat to global food security, as the country is one of the world's largest food suppliers.

  • Intel Unveils New Funding Model to Enable Huge Chip Project

    Chip giant Intel introduced a more flexible funding model for its highly capital-intensive project plans.

  • Twitter’s Ex-Security Head Files Whistleblower Complaint on Spam, Privacy Issues

    Peiter Zatko, Twitter’s former head of security, accused the company of failing to protect sensitive user data and lying about its security problems, weeks ahead of its courtroom battle with Elon Musk.