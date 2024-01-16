Advertisement
Vendors licenses: Holmes County

Public Record

Holmes County

John J. Miller, 6671 State Route 241, Millersburg.

Milan Yoder, 1931 Township Road 165, Sugarcreek.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Vendors licenses: Holmes County

