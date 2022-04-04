U.S. markets closed

Venerable Announces Promotions

·3 min read

WEST CHESTER, Pa., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Venerable is pleased to announce the promotions of several leaders within the organization.

(PRNewsfoto/Venerable)
(PRNewsfoto/Venerable)

Jonathan Summers has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Head of Hedging Strategy and will continue to be responsible for the management of Venerable's hedge strategy and derivatives trading, along with associated risk monitoring and reporting which protects the company's capital and enables it to execute on its growth strategy. Summers has a comprehensive range of experience with variable and fixed annuities, as well as retirement plan business, and previously held roles in hedging, risk reporting, financial reporting, product development, and modeling with Voya Financial, ING Group, and Fidelity and Guaranty Life. He is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries, an Associate of the Casualty Actuarial Society, and a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries. Summers holds a Masters and Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics from the University of Rochester.

John Grove, promoted to Vice President, Head of Hedge Reporting, has been with the organization and predecessor companies since 2003, most recently successfully leading the day-to-day hedging operations and robust hedge framework leveraged for critical business decisions. Over the past several years, Grove has held a variety of positions in valuation, hedging, and risk management of fixed and variable annuities with Voya Financial and ING Group. Prior to that, he supported various capital market roles at Capital One Financial. Grove holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics degree from The Pennsylvania State University, is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries, earned a Chartered Financial Analyst® designation, and has a certificate in Quantitative Finance.

Newly named Vice President, Head of Valuation, Dao Jiang has been with Venerable and its predecessor companies since 2016, most recently leading valuation of reserves for all Venerable blocks as well as the Distributable Cash Flow (DCF) reporting. Jiang worked closely with various functional areas on key strategic initiatives to drive methodology decisions, balancing regulatory requirements with capital optimization. Previously, he served as the GAAP lead of the closed block variable annuity business at Voya Financial, along with model oversight and asset and liability management. He has also held actuarial related positions at MetLife and Legal and General America. Jiang earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics degree from George Mason University and is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries.

Dave Wiland, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, shares "I appreciate the contributions John, Dao, and Jonathan make to our organization and the leadership they provide their teams. Their roles are critical to Venerable's growth strategy and organizational success, and it gives me great pleasure to acknowledge their hard work and dedication with these promotions."

Allison Proud, promoted to Vice President, Communications, has been with Venerable and its predecessor companies since 2002. In her role, she has responsibility for the firms internal and external communications and brand, and directly supports the leadership team and functional areas with strategic communications which influence Venerable's culture. Proud previously served in various project management roles, having led, and participated in, strategic projects including the transaction that involved the creation of Venerable. She holds a Master's in Business Administration from Villanova University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Delaware.

EVP and Chief Implementation Officer, Lindsey Bollinger, said "Allison's passion for creating an engaging and meaningful experience for our colleagues and external audience is displayed in the thoughtful communications she and her team produce, and the strategic mindset she brings to supporting our leadership team and growth strategy. I value her contributions to our organization."

About Venerable
Venerable is a privately held company with business operations based in West Chester, Pennsylvania and Des Moines, Iowa. Venerable owns and manages legacy variable annuity business acquired from other entities. Created by an investor group led by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC, Crestview Partners, Reverence Capital Partners, and Athene Holdings, Ltd., Venerable is a business with well-established, strategic investors, experienced in successfully building and growing insurance businesses with patient, long-term capital. For more information, please visit www.venerable.com.

Contact:
Allison Proud
Corporate Communications
610-249-9730

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/venerable-announces-promotions-301517165.html

SOURCE Venerable

