Venerable Names Senior Vice President and Vice President within Investment and Finance Organizations

·3 min read

WEST CHESTER, Pa., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Venerable today announced the promotions of two West Chester, PA based Investment and Finance leaders, Tim Henry and Karthik Gadiraju.

(PRNewsfoto/Venerable)
(PRNewsfoto/Venerable)

As Senior Vice President, Tim Henry, will lead a team of highly skilled investment professionals and will be tasked with adding a second asset manager to Venerable's business model at the close of the previously communicated transaction with Equitable Holdings, Inc. In addition, Henry will continue to oversee liquidity management, investment management, asset modeling, and risk management related to Venerable's invested assets.

Henry has extensive experience in managing an investment function, with having previously served as Senior Insurance Portfolio Manager on the insurance portfolio management team at Voya Investment Management where he directed investment activities for the investments backing Voya's life and annuity business. He previously held the roles of US Portfolio Owner and Head of Annuity Asset and Liability management at Voya Investment Management, as well as portfolio management roles at Reinsurance Group of America and Provident Mutual Life Insurance Company. Tim earned a B.A. in economics from Trinity College and an MBA from Columbia University. He holds a Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

"Tim has a high degree of leadership and ability to address numerous challenges associated with managing a complex investment function," said Thomas Hanson, Chief Risk Officer for Venerable. "He and his team are an instrumental part of our business operations and consistently deliver excellent results while managing to varying market conditions. I look forward to Tim's continued influence on our Investment function and organization."

Venerable is also announcing the promotion of Karthik Gadiraju to Vice President, Head of Derivative Strategy and Trading. Gadiraju has successfully led hedge strategy development, trading, quantitative analytics, day-to-day management of hedge programs, and an extensive transformation of strategy for equity and interest rate risks. Prior to serving as AVP, Head of Capital Market Solutions, Gadiraju came to Venerable from its predecessor company and held several roles in hedging and risk management of variable and fixed indexed annuities, as well as fixed indexed hedging and risk management roles with Aviva Investors, Deutsche Bank, and Societe Generale. He holds a master's degree in quantitative and computational finance from the Georgia Institute of Technology and an undergraduate degree in mathematics and management from BITS in Pilani, India.

Dave Wiland, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, noted "Karthik's ability to deliver quality hedge strategy proposals and effectively execute on them in dynamic market conditions is a significant benefit to Venerable and closely protects several risk metrics that are key to our financial success. He is a valuable advisor to his colleagues and an asset to Venerable as an organization."

About Venerable
Venerable is a privately held company with business operations based in West Chester, Pennsylvania and Des Moines, Iowa. Venerable owns and manages legacy variable annuity business acquired from other entities. Created by an investor group led by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC, Crestview Partners, Reverence Capital Partners, and Athene Holdings, Ltd., Venerable is a business with well-established, strategic investors, experienced in successfully building and growing insurance businesses with patient, long-term capital. For more information, please visit www.venerable.com.

Contact:
Allison Proud
Corporate Communications
610-249-9730

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/venerable-names-senior-vice-president-and-vice-president-within-investment-and-finance-organizations-301256386.html

SOURCE Venerable

  • Dalio sees 'good probability' bitcoin gets outlawed

    'Every country treasures its monopoly on controlling the supply and demand. They don’t want other monies to be operating or competing,' Dalio tells Yahoo Finance's Andy Serwer.

  • Offshore galore! Wind farms go on the block as valuations spike

    European utilities are offering a slew of offshore wind farms, eager to cash in on high valuations as investors hungry for stable returns increasingly flock to the sector, people close to the matter said. Demand for such assets has surged as environmentally-conscious investors and industries such as oil and gas seek green power in order to meet goals to achieve net zero emissions in line with the 2015 Paris climate agreement. Denmark's Orsted, Switzerland's Axpo, Germany's EnBW and Sweden's Vattenfall are all marketing offshore wind assets that are either at project stage or completed, four people familiar with the matter said.

  • Oil gains more than $3/bbl after Suez Canal ship grounding

    Oil prices jumped about 6% on Wednesday after a ship ran aground in the Suez Canal, and worries that the incident could tie up crude shipments gave prices a boost after a slide over the last week. The crude benchmarks, U.S. crude and London-based Brent, added to gains after U.S. inventory figures showed a further rebound in refining activity, suggesting U.S. refiners are mostly recovered from the cold snap that slammed Texas in February. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) settled at $61.18 a barrel, rising $3.42, or 5.9%, having lost 6.2% on Tuesday.

  • Bitcoin Slips in Another Sign That Retail Trader Mania Is Fading

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin fell amid a wider retreat in assets that had earlier ridden a wave of stimulus-infused optimism among retail traders.The largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 6.7% to $50,440, as of 11:55 a.m. in New York. The token, down for the fifth straight day, is mired in its longest losing streak since December. The wider Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index is also struggling.Speculation is growing that the latest stimulus checks in the U.S. will be spent in the real economy rather than markets as vaccinations help return life to something closer to normal. The number of call options traded in the U.S. has slipped from the records earlier this year and high-profile investments like GameStop Corp. and the ARK Innovation ETF are well off their highs.A general Bitcoin downtrend is being “exacerbated by the move to value in general across asset classes” and away from areas like technology, said Vijay Ayyar, head of Asia Pacific with crypto exchange Luno in Singapore. The upcoming expiry of derivative contracts is adding to the volatility, he said.The world’s largest digital asset on Thursday briefly fell below its average price over the past 50 days, which has been a key support level so far this year, according to Miller Tabak + Co.’s Matt Maley. A “lower-low below that level would scare a lot of momentum players,” said the firm’s chief market strategist.Bitcoin is about $10,000 below a record of $61,742 set earlier in March, but remains 700% higher over the past year. The coin spiked briefly on Wednesday after a series of tweets from Tesla’s Elon Musk announcing the automaker will accept the digital asset as payment. Still, it’s down roughly 12% since Friday.“Shorter-term, what happened yesterday, and following through today, means the start of a new series of lower highs and lower lows, and that’s categorized as a downtrend,” Julius de Kempenaer, senior analyst at StockCharts.com, said in a phone interview. “It means that we are now in a downtrend on the daily chart and it also means that the upside is now limited.”The token remains mainly a vehicle for speculation and is unlikely to displace alternative stores of value, according to Blythe Masters, a former JPMorgan Chase & Co. executive who is now chief executive of Motive Capital. The Bank of International Settlement’s Benoit Coeure said the coin’s volatility makes it impossible to act as a currency.Others argue institutional adoption of Bitcoin is expanding as part of efforts to diversify portfolios and hedge risks like faster inflation.“The color and information we see from the street is largely from the institutional part of the market, and nothing has really changed in their view on the impact of stimulus on longer term inflation and the role of digital assets as a hedge to that,” said Matt Long, head of distribution and prime brokerage at digital-asset platform OSL in Hong Kong.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Mixed News Creating Uncertainty, Rangebound Trade

    Lending some support for gold is a pullback from four-month highs by the U.S. Dollar.

  • Foreign Funds Are Falling Out of Love With China’s Top Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s largest stock Kweichou Moutai Co. is rapidly losing appeal among overseas investors, with a recent selling spree helping to wipe out a year-to-date gain of 30% as the nation’s most prominent momentum trade unwinds.After surging to a record high on Feb. 10, the $380 billion liquor maker is now trading below its 2020 closing level. With the selloff, foreign ownership of Moutai has fallen to 7.6%, its lowest level in over two years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It was the most-sold stock by foreigners between February 19 and March 17, with nearly 8.3 billion yuan ($1.3 billion) worth offloaded.Moutai’s multifold gains over the past several years have been driven by institutional money, with fund managers piling in for fear of losing out among peers because of insufficient exposure. However that same momentum has worked against the stock as investors race to sell the most expensive corners of the market amid surging U.S. Treasury yields damp risk appetite.Shares of the company, which makes the popular Chinese white liquor baijiu, are trading at 45 times estimated earnings for this year. That’s well above their five-year average of 30 times and the 27 times multiple of global alcohol giant Diageo Plc. Moutai’s stock fell as much as 2.1% Thursday before paring that loss, steadying above its 100-day moving average in the past two weeks.“Anyone who has any sense of responsibility toward clients’ returns would not be rationally picking up shares now,” said Dong Baozhen, fund manager at Lingtongshengtai Asset Management. “Though some are still religiously holding onto the shares, I don’t see why anyone would find the company captivating at current valuations.”China’s Liquor Giants May Hold Key to Reversing Selloff: ChartAs the largest component of numerous Chinese stock indexes, the decline in Moutai has dragged on the overall market. The CSI 300 Index is down 5.4% so far in 2020, while the Shanghai Composite Index has lost 3.1%.The slide in Moutai has also taken a toll on local fund managers. The E Fund Blue Chip Selected Mixed Fund, whose largest holding is Moutai, is down more than 20% in the past six weeks.(Updates price-related data throughout, adds Thursday’s move in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Elite Salvagers Set to Tackle Massive Ship Blocking Suez Canal

    (Bloomberg) -- An elite team is set to tackle the monumental challenge of freeing the massive container vessel that’s blocking the Suez Canal, as a backlog of ships continued to build up for a third day in what is arguably the world’s most important waterway.Work to re-float the Ever Given and free up oceangoing carriers hauling almost $10 billion of oil and consumer goods was expected to begin early Thursday in Egypt. Tugs and diggers failed to budge the vessel on Wednesday, and dredgers are still trying to loosen the vessel before any attempt to pull it out, the ship’s manager said.Still, the best chance for returning shipping to normal may not come until Sunday or Monday, when the tide will reach a peak, according to Nick Sloane, the salvage master responsible for re-floating the Costa Concordia, the cruise ship that capsized on the coast of Italy in 2012. Sloane works as the senior salvage master for Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Resolve Marine Group.It’s taxing to even grasp how big this ship is. About a quarter mile long (400 meters) and weighing in at 200,000 tons, its sheer size is overwhelming efforts to dig it out. A huge yellow excavator, itself about twice as tall as its driver, looked like child’s toy parked next to the ship’s bulking bow.The struggle to dislodge the ship is now falling to SMIT Salvage BV, a legendary Dutch firm whose employees parachute themselves from one ship wreckage to the next, saving vessels often during violent storms. Japan’s Nippon Salvage Co. has also been hired to assist in the re-floating, according to a person familiar with the matter.This ship is so heavy that the salvors may have to lighten it by removing things like the ballast water, which helps keep ships steady when they’re at sea. Fuel could also be unloaded.How to Dislodge a 200,000-Ton Ship From a Canal Wall“Dislodging a grounded ultra-large container ship in the Suez Canal will be challenging due to the confined nature of the canal’s shipping channel,” said Rockford Weitz, director of the Fletcher Maritime Studies Program at Tufts University. “This presents additional complications in comparison to a grounding on a reef or shoal.”The Suez Canal Authority hasn’t commented on the work or given any indication of when traffic could resume.About 12% of global trade goes through the canal, making it so strategic that world powers have fought over the waterway since it was completed in 1869. For now, all that traffic is backed up with the Ever Given aground in the southern part of the canal, creating another setback for global supply chains already strained by the e-commerce boom linked to the pandemic.“Every hour, more vessels -- including container ships, oil tankers, RoRo vessels, and bulk carriers -- are being backed up in the Mediterranean to the north and the Red Sea to the south,” said Jett McCandless, chief executive officer of supply-chain tracking company project44. “It’s another big blow to global trade in an already back-logged and battered supply chain year.”A rough estimate shows the blockage is costing about $400 million an hour, based on calculations from Lloyd’s List that suggest westbound traffic is worth around $5.1 billion a day and eastbound traffic approximately $4.5 billion. On Wednesday, 185 vessels were waiting to cross the canal, according to shipping data compiled by Bloomberg, while Lloyd’s estimates there’s 165.About 34 container vessels chartered by Maersk Corp. and other shipping lines are either stuck in the canal or en route, according to project44. Preliminary reports show 10 crude tankers carrying a total of 13 million barrels could be affected by the disruption, according to Vortexa Senior Freight Analyst Arthur Richier.The incident began on Tuesday when strong winds blasted through the region and kicked up sands along the banks of the 120-mile canal. The waterway is narrow -- less than 675 feet wide (205 meters) in some places -- and can be difficult to navigate when there’s poor visibility.But Ever Given stayed its course through the canal, on its way to Rotterdam from China. As gusts that reached as high as 46 miles an hour swept up dust around it, the crew lost control of ship and it careened sideways into a sandy embankment, blocking nearly the entirety of the channel. It’s still in the same position as when it ran aground, according to Inchcape.At the heart of all of this is the ship’s massive scale. Container vessels have nearly doubled in size in the past decade as global trade expanded, making the job of moving such ships much harder when they get stuck.Even while key routes -- including the Suez Canal -- have been widened and deepened over the years to accommodate the mega-sized vessels, the work to dig them out after they get stuck takes enormous power.The canal is among the most trafficked waterways in the world, used by tankers shipping crude from the Middle East to Europe and North America, as well as in the opposite direction.The blockage highlights a major risk faced by the shipping industry as more and more ships transit maritime choke points including the Suez, Panama Canal, the Strait of Hormuz and Malacca Strait. Such occurrences could become more common as ships get bigger and waterways get more congested.Oil companies are starting to prepare for the worst. On Wednesday, there was an uptick in interest from oil companies looking to book tankers with options to avoid the canal, according to a broker, and several bid for space on the pipelines that allow bypass of the waterway completely.For now, that’s a just-in-case move. Container ships will most likely have to wait it out, as the main alternative is the unattractive option of sailing around the southern tip of Africa. However, at least one shipment of liquefied natural gas from the U.S. has potentially diverted course toward the Cape of Good Hope and away from Suez, Wood Mackenzie analyst Lucas Schmitt said in a note on Thursday.The disruption comes at a time when oil prices are already volatile. Crude surged above $70 a barrel earlier this month on Saudi production cuts, only to slump to near $60 this week due to setbacks in Europe’s coronavirus vaccine program. Brent crude rose more than 5% on Wednesday.Ever Given’s crew are safe and accounted for, and there have been no reports of injuries or pollution, according to the ship’s manager, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement. The vessel is also carrying cargo for logistics company Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd., according to Mark Wong, a company spokesman.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here are 17 food companies that have warned about rising inflation

    Fears of food inflation are picking up.

  • Mexico Inflation Spike Cools Rate Cut Talk: Decision Day Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s central bank is seen holding its key interest rate at a four-year low in a tight decision Thursday, after inflation surged beyond all expectations and pushed economists to revise their predictions.The bank, known as Banxico, unanimously voted to resume its easing cycle in February, cutting interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point to 4%. Despite inflation steadily accelerating in recent weeks, nearly half of the economists surveyed by Bloomberg earlier this week projected a quarter-point cut, as prices for non-volatile core goods stayed stable and the bank’s board seemed focused on domestic growth.However, four economists who previously thought easing would continue told Bloomberg News they now expected no change in the key rate after inflation sped beyond the 4% target ceiling to 4.12% in data posted Wednesday. Sixteen of 23 analysts now see the bank holding at 4% and seven see a quarter-point reduction.The inflation data “will surely leave those who supported a cut with a more fragile argument,” said Jessica Roldan, chief economist at Finamex, who now thinks a hold is more likely than a cut. “This surprise is a shame -- both due to its magnitude and that it comes from the core side.”Mexico’s economy shrank 8.2% last year, the most in almost a century, and the bank’s easing has provided the only substantial form of economic stimulus during the crisis.Some still expect a cut, however, arguing that inflation is artificially high at the moment since it is being calculated against last year’s heavy slump in prices.“We do think that the economy needs it -- in the absence of fiscal support -- and that inflation will be higher mainly due to a base of comparison effect and not really by substantial inflationary pressures,” said Gabriel Casillas, chief economist at Banorte.What Bloomberg Economics Says“It is true that inflation (headline and core) have increased, but data remains in line with central bank forecasts that show both inflation metrics falling in the second half and next year. Results imply risks, that is what the market is repricing, but policy makers are unlikely to change their outlook if data is in line with what they expected.“-- Felipe Hernandez, Latin America EconomistEasing Over?Banxico watchers will be looking closely for any suggestion in the board’s post-decision statement that the bank’s record easing cycle is over. Analysts’ views vary over whether the bank will cut again later in the year, stay on hold, or even hike rates in line with recent moves in Brazil, Russia and Turkey.Before Wednesday’s inflation print, traders expected 52 basis points in rate increases by year-end. They now price more than 90 basis points in hikes, with rising U.S. Treasury yields adding additional pressure to raise for global central banks.In addition, if the central bank signals its intention to hold for longer, the Mexican peso -- which is Latin America’s most-traded currency -- may be in for further pressure. The peso has already lost more than 4% this year as rising U.S. Treasury yields and emerging-market volatility drove an exodus of foreigners out of the nation’s local bonds.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks turn positive, shaking off earlier declines

    Stocks turned slightly positive Thursday afternoon, with the three major indexes reversing earlier losses.

  • AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Testing Support

    The Australian dollar has pulled back just a bit during the trading session on Wednesday only to find buyers at a supportive level.

  • Ghana’s Bond Sale Is Test for African Issuers Amid Debt Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Ghana’s planned Eurobond sale will be a key test of appetite for African issuers after a raft of nations sought debt relief, shaking investor confidence.Strong demand for the sale, which includes Africa’s first zero-coupon dollar bond, would encourage other African countries to tap international capital markets for money needed to roll over debt and finance strained budgets. That would also sidestep the need to seek debt relief and the questions that raises over market access, according to Gemcorp Capital LLP.The so-called common framework put together by the G-20 with support from the International Monetary Fund grants developing countries debt-service suspension to help weather the coronavirus pandemic. But bondholders are concerned about being forced to provide similar relief.“Strong demand for Ghana would clearly highlight the region’s ability to have continued access to international capital markets and avoid the uncertainty,” Simon Quijano-Evans, chief economist at London-based Gemcorp, said in a note to clients. “The long-awaited Eurobond auctions will not only be salient for Ghana itself but for the region as a whole, opening the door for other issuance.”Kenya and Angola are among African nations that may follow Ghana’s lead, Quijano-Evans said.Ethiopia’s Eurobonds plunged and its credit rating was downgraded in February after a decision to seek debt-relief under the G-20 common framework, which may be extended to private lenders. Kenya’s dollar-bond spreads widened in January after the Paris Club of creditors granted the East African country’s request for a delay in some interest payments. The surge in its 2027 note yields prompted the country to shield multilateral and commercial loans from debt-service suspension.Ghana began a roadshow Wednesday, targeting a sale of as much as $5 billion, of which it plans to use $1.5 billion for the 2021 budget and the rest to roll over domestic and international bonds. The offering includes a four-year zero-coupon bond in addition to seven-year, 12-year and 20-year debt. The country has not requested debt relief.Yields on Ghana’s existing $1 billion of Eurobonds maturing in 2030 climbed 10 basis points on Thursday to 6.69% after rising 11 points on Wednesday. The extra yield investors demand to hold the nation’s dollar bonds rather than U.S. Treasuries widened eight basis points on Thursday to 640, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. indexes.Average debt burden in sub-Saharan Africa will hover around 64% of gross domestic product in the near to medium-term, from an average of 47% in 2015-2019, Moody’s Investors Service said earlier this year. The region’s GDP growth will rebound from the contraction last year, however, revenue generation capacities will remain weak for a while, it said.“The potential for Ghana to raise the maximum funding it seeks would affirm that some of the continent’s issuers are in a position to continue to meet part of their financing needs through Eurobond proceeds,” Samantha Singh, a Johannesburg-based Africa strategist at Absa Bank Ltd., said in an email. “The conundrum facing many countries is that they need relief but also fresh financing.”Singh expects Nigeria to also tap the market after Ghana. Benin, Egypt and Ivory Coast have already sold Eurobonds this year.(Updates prices in eighth paragraph, regional debt data in ninth.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • LSE Sells $4.5 Billion of Bonds to Help Refinance Refinitiv Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- London Stock Exchange Group Plc tapped the U.S. high-grade bond market for $4.5 billion to help refinance debt it took on related to its acquisition of Refinitiv Holdings Ltd.The company sold bonds in five parts, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The longest portion of the offering, a 20-year security, will yield 100 basis points over Treasuries, said the person, who asked not to be identified as details are private.The exchange will use the funds to refinance debt incurred in connection with its $27 billion purchase of Refinitiv that was completed earlier this year. It also plans to offer bonds in euros and sterling in its first foray into international debt markets since 2018.The deal is part of a growing debt-backed merger and acquisition pipeline.The value of announced M&A deals with potential U.S. investment-grade funding implications has increased to $325 billion -- including the LSE deal -- from $269 billion at the end of February, which is back to pre-Covid-19 levels, Bank of America Corp. strategists led by Hans Mikkelsen wrote in a note.These companies have flexibility on timing for the debt deals, but “the risk of even higher interest rates could encourage them to frontload any bond issuance,” they said.Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, competes with Refinitiv to provide financial news, data and information.Barclays Plc, Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co. are managing the bond sale, the person said.(Updates with final pricing information starting in first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ViacomCBS Hit With Surge of Bearish Calls After 169% Stock Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- ViacomCBS Inc. is falling out of favor on Wall Street as analysts warn the rally fueled by optimism about its flagship streaming service is overdone.The giant media company got at least 10 downgrades since the start of 2021, with MoffettNathanson now advising investors to sell the stock. The decision drove a gauge of consensus ratings for the shares -- a ratio of all recommendations -- to the lowest level on record, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Traders have piled into ViacomCBS, with the stock soaring as much as 169% this year, after the launch of its Paramount+ service stoked investor optimism. The surge has prompted analysts to turn more cautious, with many arguing that the shares are now more than pricing in the firm’s potential in the streaming area. The announcement of a $3 billion stock sale earlier this week spurred a selloff in the shares, with the company losing about $18 billion in market value in just three days.Aside from cautioning on ViacomCBS’s direct-to-consumer potential, MoffettNathanson noted there will be trade-offs as the company shifts more of its focus to its streaming business. Analyst Michael Nathanson said that as more premium content is shifted to those DTC platforms, as ViacomCBS has shown with its new NFL deal, the industry risks higher cord-cutting and increased viewer erosion -- which would hurt the company.Barrington Research, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, UBS, Loop Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets and Macquarie are among firms tracked by Bloomberg that downgraded ViacomCBS earlier this year. The stock has 5 buys, 9 holds and 13 sell ratings, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Citigroup, which had a neutral rating on the stock as of March 11, recently said it is “dangerous to be bearish” on ViacomCBS. Analyst Jason Bazinet noted there is potential for the company to break out streaming losses, allowing firms to shift to a sum-of-the-parts valuation approach, which would be bullish for the shares.Media peer Discovery Inc. has also faced a slew of downgrades from Wall Street as enthusiasm for its streaming service has similarly helped lift the shares. The stock has been downgraded by at least four firms so far in 2021, including Barclays, Citigroup, Macquarie and UBS.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Thailand Keeps Rate at Record Low, Cuts GDP Outlook With Tourism Stalled

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Thailand kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at an all-time low and cut its growth forecast as it lets fiscal measures take the lead in reviving the economy from its sharpest fall in more than two decades.The central bank held the policy rate Wednesday at 0.5% in a unanimous decision, after cutting by a total of 75 basis points last year. All 25 economists in a Bloomberg survey predicted the hold.Monetary policy must stay accommodative while “fiscal measures must continue to sustain the economy,” the central bank said in a statement. It added that it would “monitor the adequacy of the government measures and various risks,” and is “ready to use additional appropriate monetary policy tools if necessary.”Many economists expect the Bank of Thailand to stand pat throughout the year because of its limited remaining policy space, letting fiscal policy do the heavy lifting in reviving the economy from its deepest contraction since 1998. The central bank on Wednesday cut its forecast for gross domestic product growth this year to 3%, from 3.2% previously, as the key tourism industry remains mothballed.“In addition to the weak economy, the other main concerns for the central bank are the strong currency and persistent deflation,” Gareth Leather, senior Asia economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a note after the decision. “Both of these point in the direction of interest rates remaining low for the foreseeable future.”The decision comes a day after the government approved steps to help businesses affected by the outbreak, including 250 billion baht ($8.1 billion) of soft loans and 100 billion baht for a program allowing cash-starved companies to park their assets with lenders in exchange for credit.Weaker BahtThe baht was down almost 0.3% against the dollar after the decision, heading for its lowest close since early November, while the benchmark stock index was up 0.2%. The currency, which rose 5.8% against the dollar in the final three months of 2020, is down 3.5% so far this year.“The Bank of Thailand noted that they’ll monitor the Thai baht closely, and we think they’re likely to be comfortable with recent weakness as long as it does not become disorderly,” said Mitul Kotecha, chief emerging markets Asia & Europe strategist at TD Securities.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“With still ‘high’ downside risks to an already soft growth outlook for 2021 and 2022, the door appears open for further support from the central bank, in our view. Even so, we still expect the BOT to lean on other tools to support growth if needed, before considering further depletion of its limited conventional policy space.”-- Tamara Mast Henderson, Asean economistHigh oil prices and low tourist arrivals should mean a narrower current-account surplus, relieving some pressure on the baht, Assistant Governor Titanun Mallikamas told reporters in Bangkok.“A strong dollar from U.S. stimulus also helps reduce pressure on the baht,” Titanun said. “But we can’t be complacent. We continue to monitor closely and try to fix the structural problem by creating an FX ecosystem.”Other points from the briefing:The central bank raised its forecast for headline inflation this year to 1.2%, while keeping its core inflation estimate at 0.3%Export forecast raised to 10% growth this year, from 5.7% in DecemberGDP is expected to grow 4.7% in 2022, down from 4.8% previouslyRisks to the economy speed of the vaccine rollout, pace of tourism revival and continuity of fiscal supportThe central bank lowered its estimate for tourist arrivals this year to 3 million -- from December’s estimate of 5.5 million -- and 21.5 million in 2022, from 23 million. In 2019, before the pandemic, Thailand welcomed 40 million visitorsThe bank cut its estimate for the 2021 current-account surplus to $1.2 billion, from $11.6 billion forecast in December(Adds comment from Bloomberg Economics in text box.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Manufacturers Would Gain SBA-Backed Capital under Rubio Proposal

    (Bloomberg) -- Small U.S. manufacturing startups would gain new access to federally backed venture capital under a proposal from Senator Marco Rubio.The Florida Republican is introducing legislation to expand a Small Business Administration program to direct more venture capital to growing manufacturing enterprises. Rubio, a member of the Small Business Committee, has argued that that private equity is too heavily skewed to information technology companies.“As we move to the rebuilding phase, we must help small manufacturing firms that face a debilitating lack of access to critical finance,” Rubio said in a statement . “The success of these companies is critical to confronting the threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party’s economic ambitions and to bringing good jobs back to America.”The program provides long-term debt to privately owned and managed Small Business Investment Companies licensed by the SBA that invest in small businesses with prospects for rapid growth. Rubio’s bill would provide $10 billion to SBICs focused on manufacturing by allowing the Small Business Administrator to purchase bonds from participating SBICs.Rubio, who was the Small Business chairman last year, was instrumental in building support for the bipartisan Paycheck Protection Program that was part of the 2020 stimulus packages and that Congress is set to extend. His proposal for spurring investment in manufacturing comes as President Joe Biden is set to unveil next week his administration’s broad economic plan, for which he’ll be seeking bipartisan support.The SBIC program, founded in 1958, has allowed qualified investment managers to bolster private capital with government-guaranteed debt. The current program matches each $1 of private investment funding with $2 in debt up to a cap of $175 million. According to the SBA, 5,641 small businesses received investments from SBICs from 2014 to 2018.In fiscal 2020, the program had $32 billion invested in small businesses, with the SBA share of the risk at $13.4 billion. A total of $4.89 billion was invested in that year to 1,065 small businesses.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bank of Canada Set to Slow Its Bond Buying Ahead of G-7 Peers

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada is signaling it will be the first Group of Seven central bank to clearly start taking its foot off the gas as the nation’s economic recovery from the Covid-19 crisis accelerates.Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle used a Tuesday speech to lay out ground rules the central bank will use to slow the pace of its purchases of Canadian government bonds. The quantitative easing program has been a key tool policy makers have used to keep market interest rates low since the pandemic hit a year ago.The comments suggest a greater willingness than the Federal Reserve and other major central banks to scale back support for the economy. Analysts anticipate next steps to pare bond purchases will come as early as a policy decision next month, versus expectations for a so-called taper in the U.S. next year. The Bank of Japan last week tweaked its stimulus programs, but argued it’s not hitting reverse.Gravelle’s speech “confirms our expectation that the Bank is ready to right size” its QE program, Ian Pollick, head of fixed income, currency and commodity research at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, said by email.Canada’s central bank has been buying a minimum of C$4 billion ($3.2 billion) in government bonds each week, accumulating more than C$250 billion of the securities over the past year. That pace is likely no longer warranted with an outlook that appears to improving dramatically by the week, helped by a recovery in commodity prices and a robust housing market.A bigger issue in Canada than elsewhere has been the growing share of the central bank’s holdings of the outstanding bond market. It currently owns a little more than 35% of the total market of outstanding government of Canada debt. Governor Tiff Macklem has said that when holdings rise above 50%, market functioning could get distorted.What Bloomberg Economics Says..“We expect the full transition to the pure reinvestment phase of purchases, implying a steady balance sheet, will take at least the remainder of 2021. We expect a rate hike only in early 2023, as we think the BoC will be more optimistic about the economy’s growth potential come April.”-- Andrew Husby, economistFor the full report, click herePollick predicted the central bank will reduce weekly purchases to C$3 billion at a policy decision on April 21. Another C$1 billion per week taper is expected later this year.Gravelle’s virtual remarks before the CFA Society Toronto highlighted how the reduction in purchases will work.He said the tapering will be “gradual and in measured steps” and pointed out that moderating the pace of bond acquisitions will still mean stimulus is being added, as long as purchases exceed maturities. Policy makers will eventually bring net purchases to zero when the “recovery is well underway.” But even then, that will still leave a considerable amount of stimulus in place because of the stock of accumulated bonds.“We will eventually get down to a pace of QE purchases that maintains -- but no longer increases -- the amount of stimulus being provided,” Gravelle said.One concern is that this tapering ends up tightening financial conditions too quickly. Canada’s stronger economic outlook, and expected early exit from stimulus, have driven up government bond yields faster than their U.S. equivalents. Canada’s dollar, meanwhile, is the best performing major currency this year.In his speech, Gravelle gave assurances the timing of any taper will be guided by the central bank’s economic outlook. Adjustments to the program are also distinct from any change to the policy interest rate, he added. The Bank of Canada has lowered its overnight rate to 0.25% and pledged to keep it there until economic slack has been fully absorbed -- expected well after the QE program ends.“It won’t necessarily mean that we have changed our views about when we will need to start raising the policy interest rate,” Gravelle said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Traders Keep Buying the Dip, Blockchain Data Suggests

    More bitcoin may be getting HODLed, blockchain data shows.

  • What Happens to Your 401(k) When You Quit?

    Get HR on the phone because—congrats—you just landed a new job. But then comes the time to talk nitty gritties. Namely, what happens to your 401(k) when you quit? Here’s exactly how to proceed.First, what is a...

  • BlackRock, others' risks should be studied, 'systemic' tag may not be best: Yellen

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday it is important to "look carefully" at systemic risks posed by asset managers, including BlackRock Inc, but said designating them as systematically important financial institutions may not be the right approach. Yellen's remarks came in response to questions from Senator Elizabeth Warren, a longtime Wall Street critic, who demanded to know why BlackRock and other large asset managers had not been added to the list of designated institutions. "I believe it is important to look very carefully at the risks posed by the asset management industry, including BlackRock and other firms," Yellen, who as Treasury secretary, chairs the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC), which is charged with making such designations.