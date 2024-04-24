Venezuela Accepts Return of Expelled UN Human Rights Staff

Andreina Itriago Acosta
1 min read
1

(Bloomberg) -- Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro said the United Nation’s Human Rights workers he expelled more than two months ago can return to Venezuela during a fourth visit from the International Criminal Court’s prosecutor Karim Khan.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Maduro said he accepted a request by Khan to invite the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk to reopen his office in Caracas. “I’m ready to receive an envoy from Turk soon,” he said, speaking alongside Khan.

The ICC opened a technical-assistance office in Venezuela on Monday, with Maduro making a rare concession ahead of a Tuesday midnight deadline on candidacies for the election. Earlier, the government allowed at least two parties to register their support for the opposition’s unity candidate — a move that could be a wink to the US to keep a key sanctions deal between the two countries alive.

Venezuela ordered the UN’s human rights staff to leave the country within 72 hours in mid-February following a report by the local UN Fact-Finding Mission in which it “urged the government to end a wave of repression against opponents” that had intensified with the arrest of activist and lawyer Rocío San Miguel.

The continuous violations by Venezuela of a US-brokered deal with the opposition for a fairer vote led the US to effectively reinstate oil and gas sanctions last week.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • London Investor Discloses Stake in Nikon, Pushing Shares Up 11%

    (Bloomberg) -- Silchester International Investors, a London-based firm that has advocated for corporate change in Japan, disclosed it has taken a stake in Nikon Corp., pushing the shares up by the most in almost three years.Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenTech Giants Roar as Tesla Spikes in Late Hours: Markets WrapTesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnRay Dali

  • IBM Is in Advanced Talks to Acquire Software Provider HashiCorp

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. is in advanced talks to acquire software company HashiCorp Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenTech Giants Roar as Tesla Spikes in Late Hours: Markets WrapTesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingIBM and

  • Dollar shaky after euro rebound; yen mired at 34-year low

    However the yen remained mired near a 34-year low versus the U.S. currency, even as Japanese officials stepped up intervention warnings. The dollar index - which measures the currency against six major peers including the euro, sterling and yen - was flat at 105.64 in early Asian trading after slumping 0.4% overnight and touching the lowest level since April 12 at 105.23. The euro was little changed at $1.069975 following Tuesday's 0.45% rally, after data showed business activity in the euro zone expanded at its fastest pace in nearly a year, primarily due to a recovery in services.

  • The IRS says it’s going after wealthy tax cheats. Here’s what new audit stats show.

    After Congress approved billions of extra funding for tax compliance, the Internal Revenue Service pledged it would get tougher on rich taxpayers and corporations while avoiding extra scrutiny of middle-class households.

  • Jamie Dimon is worried the US economy is headed back to the 1970s

    JPMorgan's CEO is concerned the US economy could be in for a repeat of the stagflation that hampered the country during the 1970s.

  • What US taxpayers will get for another $61 billion to Ukraine

    Congress is finally providing more of the aid Ukraine needs to survive. Here's why this is money well spent.

  • Sundar Pichai tells Google staff he doesn’t want any more political debates in the office after firing 28 employees over Israeli contract protest

    Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai has ordered employees to leave their political opinions at home after sacking "disruptive" protesting employees.

  • New federal rule would bar 'noncompete' agreements for most employees

    U.S. companies would no longer be able to bar employees from taking jobs with competitors under a rule approved by a federal agency Tuesday, though the rule is sure to be challenged in court. The Federal Trade Commission voted Tuesday 3-2 to ban measures known as noncompete agreements, which bar workers from jumping to or starting competing companies for a prescribed period of time. The Biden administration has taken aim at noncompete measures, which are commonly associated with high-level executives at technology and financial companies but in recent years have also ensnared lower-paid workers, such as security guards and sandwich-shop employees.

  • US bans worker 'noncompete' agreements as business groups vow to sue

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday approved a rule to ban agreements commonly signed by workers not to join their employers' rivals or launch competing businesses, which it says limit worker mobility and suppress wages. The five-member FTC, which enforces antitrust laws and currently has a Democratic majority under President Joe Biden, voted 3-2 to approve the rule during a public meeting. Democrats, the commission and worker advocates who support the rule say it is necessary to rein in the increasingly common practice of requiring workers to sign so-called "noncompete" agreements, even in lower-paying service industries such as fast food and retail.

  • Lockheed Martin Sales Soar on Missiles and Space

    Lockheed Martin said its investing at maximum capacity to work through a $159 billion backlog of orders for missiles, air-defense systems and space hardware, driven by conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East as well as efforts to tackle China’s expanding military. Sales and profit at the world’s biggest military contractor beat analysts’ expectations in the quarter ended Mar. 31. The industry outlook has been strengthened by the recent passing of a Pentagon budget and impending approval of extra spending on Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.