Venezuela's Guaido Wants China to See Maduro Is Bad for Business

(Bloomberg) -- The young politician spearheading efforts to remove Venezuela’s authoritarian leader called for a "transparent relationship" with China, a key investor in the country, saying any agreements made with the regime of Nicolas Maduro would be honored as long as they were lawfully done.

Juan Guaido, the National Assembly leader, is at the forefront of a renewed push to remove Maduro who, with his grip on the military and courts, has presided over crackdowns on protesters, the opposition and a hollowing out of Venezuela’s economy. The desperate conditions for ordinary people struggling with skyrocketing prices and power outages has spurred one of the biggest mass migrations of modern times.

“I will be very clear: all agreements that have been signed following the law will be respected,” Guaido said in a written interview. “If previous agreements were signed by adhering to the due process of approval by the National Assembly, they will be accepted and honored.”

Guaido has the backing of countries including the U.S. and Brazil, and is seeking to put a noose around Maduro’s access to funds, primarily oil and gold exports and income from state-dominated businesses. China is one of the biggest investors in Venezuela, and while it has been an ally of socialist administrations dating back to Hugo Chavez, Guaido portrayed it as having suffered from Maduro’s corruption and financial mismanagement.

"We want to establish a transparent relationship with China and put an end to the plundering of our resources that has prevailed under Maduro’s government, which has ultimately also affected Chinese investors,” he said. “China’s development projects in Venezuela have been falling as they have been affected and destroyed by corruption or debt default.”

The stance of China and Russia is crucial to Maduro’s ability to hold onto power. The countries have filled the investment and security vacuum caused by Washington’s decades-long estrangement from Caracas. But the resurgent U.S. interest makes things more complicated.

Russia has strongly supported Maduro while China has been more equivocal, mostly falling back on citing a longstanding policy of noninterference in other states’ affairs.

Asked three times last week if China still saw Maduro as Venezuela’s president, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang simply noted that a special envoy of President Xi Jinping attended his inauguration in January. On Friday, Geng said China has “maintained close communication with all parties” and ties “shouldn’t be undermined no matter how the situation evolves.”

China is the second-biggest importer of crude from the country, but receives its barrels as repayments of debt. Venezuela hasn’t been able to send enough crude to meet its obligations in recent years as its production cratered and crude prices tumbled.

Beijing has invested more than $62 billion in Venezuela, mostly through loans, since 2007. Last year, it imported 3.6 percent of its oil supply from the country, down from just over 5 percent in 2017. In the throes of a financial crisis last September, Maduro flew to Beijing to win a $5 billion credit line from his “big sister” China. Chinese technology giants Huawei Technologies Corp. and ZTE Corp. have invested heavily in the country.

Not everyone views Beijing’s behavior as benign. Ricardo Hausmann, an acclaimed Venezuelan economist and adviser to Guaido who runs Harvard University’s Center for International Development, has called the China Development Bank a “disgrace.”

Still, China has shown itself able to navigate doing business in difficult places before. And it has probably learned lessons from Sri Lanka, Malaysia and the Maldives, where it cozied up to authoritarian leaders only to be caught wrong-footed by quick power shifts that saw new governments launch probes of Chinese-funded projects and loans.

While investments often come with strategic objectives, Beijing’s leaders are also pragmatic, and a change of leadership that incurred losses for China would be affordable for its $12 trillion economy.

“China is in a wait-and-see mode,” said Pang Zhongying, a former Chinese diplomat who is an international relations professor at the Macau University of Science and Technology. “People shouldn’t assume that China will lend a hand based on the similarity in socialist systems.”

