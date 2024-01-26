Venezuela Blocks Opposition Leader Machado’s Presidential Run

(Bloomberg) -- Venezuela’s top court closed the path for opposition leader Maria Corina Machado to run for president this year, raising questions about the future of a deal through which the US suspended sanctions on the country’s oil production in exchange for free and fair elections.

The court ratified a 2015 decision by the Comptroller’s Office that banned Machado, who’s been leading opinion polls for the election, from running for public office until 2030.

The decision comes a little more than a month after she and other members of the opposition appealed their ineligibility as part of a road map for fair elections agreed upon with the US.

Machado overwhelmingly won the October primaries carried out by the opposition, consolidating herself as the main challenger to President Nicolas Maduro, who will run for a third term as the candidate of the ruling United Socialist Party.

Maduro has been taking an increasingly harder line as he prepares for another presidential run. His government this week arrested three of Machado’s aides for their alleged involvement in a recent plot to kill him, Public Prosecutor Tarek William Saab said Friday.

