Venezuela-Colombia Bridge Blocked to Keep Out Humanitarian Aid

(Bloomberg) -- President Nicolas Maduro’s authoritarian regime seems to be serious about its threat to block humanitarian aid from entering Venezuela.

On the Venezuelan side of a disused bridge to Colombia, freight containers have been positioned across the road and security forces have been put in place behind them. That border crossing has become the focal point of the effort by Juan Guaido, the lawmaker trying to oust Maduro with the backing of the U.S. and other countries, to get aid into the country to help starving Venezuelans and further undermine Maduro’s grip on power.

To contact the reporter on this story: David Papadopoulos in New York at papadopoulos@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Papadopoulos at papadopoulos@bloomberg.net, Stephen Merelman

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.