Venezuela Detains Two Former Maduro Confidantes in PDVSA Probe

(Bloomberg) -- Venezuela detained former oil and finance ministers Tareck el Aissami and Simón Zerpa more than a year after an investigation into billions of lost oil revenue that’s led to a purge of the ruling elite’s inner circle.

Public Prosecutor Tarek William Saab said Aissami and Zerpa, once President Nicolás Maduro’s closest allies, are part of a group of more than 50 others tied to a scheme to “destroy Venezuela’s economy,” including “corrupt” bankers based in Miami and Washington. Aissami’s business parter, Samark Lopez, was also arrested, Saab said.

Aissami resigned as Venezuela’s oil minister in March 2023 when Maduro launched a sweeping anti-corruption operation after an internal audit revealed a financial black hole at the state oil company, the government’s most important source of funding. That triggered a widening corruption investigation including judges, elected officials, and the head of the nation’s crypto regulator.

