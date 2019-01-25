Venezuela Gives Maduro the Boot, Will This be the End of His Petro Cryptocurrency?

venezuela nicolas maduro petro cryptocurrency More

The world is watching complete chaos in Venezuela, which is dire financial straits. Crypto investors who steered clear of a crypto offering peddled by the country’s president should be breathing a sigh of relief.

Venezuela’s president Nicolás Maduro is being ousted over the country’s miserable financial situation. Opposition leader Juan Guaidó announced himself as the country’s new leader this week.

Petro Was Meant to Fuel Economy But Never Had any Steam

Under Maduro’s leadership, which has been deemed a dictatorship, the country’s economy suffered immensely. The most staggering figure that sums up how bad the country’s economy has gotten relates to inflation. It’s up a mind-boggling 10 million percent.

