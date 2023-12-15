Venezuela, Guyana Agree Not to Use Arms While Talks Continue

(Bloomberg) -- Venezuela and Guyana agreed not to use arms against each other in a first meeting to reduce tensions over the disputed Essequibo territory.

The initial talks between the countries’ presidents, Nicolás Maduro and Irfaan Ali, took place Thursday in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The two leaders are expected to meet again in Brazil within the next three months, according to a joint statement.

The continuation of the talks, pushed by the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, or CELAC, and the Caribbean Community, are aimed at heading off an escalation of the dispute. Brazil will follow up on the situation along with CELAC and the Caribbean Community.

The parties also agreed to refrain from action or rhetoric that might escalate tensions, according to the statement. Representatives from Colombia and Honduras also joined the parties during their first meeting.

Last week, during the Mercosur summit in Rio de Janeiro - a customs union made up of Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay - South American countries released a statement urging “both parties to dialog and seek a peaceful solution to the dispute, in order to avoid unilateral actions and initiatives that could worsen it.”

The group asked CELAC to mediate the conflict between Venezuela and Guyana. The initiative was supported by Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.

After staging a referendum that purportedly showed overwhelming support for Venezuela to take control of the Essequibo, Maduro has rattled regional allies by calling for the 61,600 square-mile area, rich in oil and other resources, to become a Venezuelan state, threatening to shut down oil producers who do business there.

Despite the threats, Ali said earlier this week that oil majors operating in Guyana’s waters were “moving ahead aggressively” with their production plans.

In September, Guyana’s government said it would award new oil blocks by the end of the year. The Maduro government said some of those blocks are in waters that have not been delimited, or belong to Venezuela.

Coinciding with the presidents’ meeting, Venezuela lawmakers granted definitive approval to the 2024 national budget, which includes, for the first time, the defense of the Essequibo.

