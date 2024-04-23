Venezuela Hires Rothschild as Adviser on Defaulted Debt Pile

Nicolle Yapur
2 min read
0

(Bloomberg) -- Venezuela’s government has hired Rothschild & Co. as a financial adviser to provide an overview of its foreign debt obligations, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Rothschild is working to map out what the administration owes and to whom, said the people, who asked for anonymity to discuss a contract that has not been made public. Debt mapping is normally a preliminary step taken by a government before it prepares to start a restructuring.

Representatives for Paris-based Rothschild declined to comment. A press official for Venezuela’s Finance Ministry did not respond to messages seeking comment.

Venezuela owes roughly $154 billion to overseas lenders — according to an estimate from economist Francisco Rodriguez, a professor at the University of Denver — including global bonds issued by the government and state oil company, which have been in default for more than six years. It’s been accumulating interest on those bonds and court judgments for unpaid commercial loans.

Sovereign bonds trade for around 20 cents on the dollar, while defaulted notes issued by Petroleos de Venezuela SA exchange hands for around 11 cents, according to indicative pricing compiled by Bloomberg. The debt has rallied since JPMorgan Chase & Co. laid out a plan to re-weight the securities in widely followed emerging-market debt indexes back in February.

REDD Intelligence first reported Venezuela mandated Rothschild as an adviser. The hiring comes amid a recent push by President Nicolas Maduro’s administration to reengage with global markets, mulitilateral institutions and ratings firms after years of international isolation. Over the years, the president has made overtures that it was willing to work with creditors, though those talks have never progressed.

Washington doesn’t recognize Maduro, and sanctions prohibit the government from selling debt on US markets. Sanctions would need to changed before a debt restructuring could be carried out.

Relations between the two countries worsened last week as the US reimposed sanctions on the oil and gas industries, citing Maduro’s failure to live up to promises to hold a fair election later this year. Venezuela, in turn, said Washington had breached a political agreement signed last year in Doha.

Read more: US to Reinstate Venezuela Sanctions, Says Maduro Broke Deal

The country is set to vote on July 28 in an election that will pit Maduro against a candidate for the opposition, likely ambassador Edmundo Gonzalez.

(Updates with REDD Intelligence report in sixth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • WeWork founder Neumann wants bankruptcy court's help in bid to repurchase company

    WeWork founder Adam Neumann has asked a U.S. bankruptcy judge to help his bid to re-acquire the coworking business, saying Monday that WeWork's management should engage in talks or be forced to cede control of the company's restructuring. Neumann's new real estate company, Flow Global, has sought to buy WeWork out of bankruptcy, recently offering over $500 million.

  • SEC in Talks With Firms on Becoming US Treasury Clearinghouses

    (Bloomberg) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission is in talks with firms seeking to become central clearinghouses for US Treasuries and derivatives trading under a new agency rule designed to fortify the world’s largest debt market. Most Read from BloombergTesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingBillionaire Pinaults Fight to Pull Gucci Off the Discount Rack‘Mag Seven’ Roar as Tesla Jumps in Late Hours: Markets Wr

  • Argentina’s Economy Slumps for Fourth Straight Month in February

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s economy slumped for a fourth straight month in February as President Javier Milei’s economic shock therapy plan took hold.Most Read from BloombergTesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingBillionaire Pinaults Fight to Pull Gucci Off the Discount Rack‘Mag Seven’ Roar as Tesla Jumps in Late Hours: Markets WrapTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenEconomic activity fell 3.2%

  • Allfunds Abandons Discussions About Potential Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Allfunds Group Plc has abandoned discussions over a potential sale of the European fund distribution platform, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergTesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingBillionaire Pinaults Fight to Pull Gucci Off the Discount Rack‘Mag Seven’ Roar as Tesla Jumps in Late Hours: Markets WrapTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenAmsterdam-

  • IMD Names David Bach Its Next President

    A soft-spoken intellectual and globalist, IMD Dean of Innovation & Programs David Bach will become president of the institute on Sept. 1 After years of top leadership roles at IE Business School, Yale School ... The post IMD Names David Bach Its Next President appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Will Bitcoin’s New BIP Editors Streamline Development?

    Five new editors were added to help speed up the process of approving and merging Bitcoin Improvement Proposals.

  • Tesla to cut more than 6,000 jobs in Texas, California, notices show

    Last week, Tesla announced a more than 10% cut in its global workforce under pressure from dropping sales and an intensifying price war among EV makers, without revealing the number of employees the job cuts would impact. Some numbers were disclosed in notices to the states of Texas and California on Monday under a U.S. labor law that requires companies with 100 or more employees to notify 60 days ahead of planned closings or mass layoffs. Tesla will cut 3,332 jobs in California and eliminate 2,688 positions in Texas, starting June 14, the notices showed.

  • Ukrainian Minister Accused of Link to Land-Seizure Scheme

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian anti-graft authorities accused the country’s agriculture minister of involvement in a scheme to illegally appropriate state-owned land as Kyiv moves forward in efforts to tackle corruption. Most Read from BloombergTesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingBillionaire Pinaults Fight to Pull Gucci Off the Discount Rack‘Mag Seven’ Roar as Tesla Jumps in Late Hours: Markets WrapTaylor Swift Is Proo

  • Goldman is getting out of the robo-advisory business

    Goldman Sachs is exiting the robo-advisory business as it tries to scale back its ambitions and re-focus on core strengths.

  • Why NextEra Energy Partners Stock Popped 8.8% Today

    Investors are getting more comfortable with NextEra Energy Partners' long-term cash flow plans.