Venezuela’s Maduro Expels EU Ambassador Over New Sanctions

(Bloomberg) -- President Nicolas Maduro expelled the European Union’s ambassador to Venezuela in response to the EU’s sanction of high-ranking officials in his government.

Maduro announced the move in a televised address late Monday after the EU Council sanctioned 11 members of the president’s inner circle for undermining the rule of law in Venezuela, including curtailing the powers of the opposition-controlled National Assembly. The EU envoy in Caracas, Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa, was given 72 hours to leave the country.

The Venezuelan strongman’s remarks comes with the South American nation politically isolated following elections in 2018 that the U.S. and its allies said were fraudulent. The country is mired in the seventh year of a crushing recession, worsened by the coronavirus pandemic and plummeting oil production.

“The supremacist EU published a resolution sanctioning Venezuelans who are defending the Constitution,” Maduro said, referring to some of his legislative allies included among the sanctioned.

The EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, rejected Maduro’s decision and in a tweet Tuesday insisted on finding a negotiated solution between the opposition and the government in Venezuela. “We condemn and reject the expulsion of our ambassador in Caracas. We will take the usual necessary measures of reciprocity.”

Venezuela’s ambassador will be summoned by the bloc on Tuesday, Borrell said, according to the Associated Press.

During his Monday speech, Maduro also lashed out against Spain’s ambassador in Caracas, Jesus Silva, whom the president accused of participating in the failed April 2019 bid to overthrow him led by opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez and a botched raid in May that aimed to capture Maduro.

Maduro characterized Silva’s actions as colluding with Lopez’s “criminal acts.” Venezuela will consider diplomatic options for Silva’s role in the country, Maduro added.

