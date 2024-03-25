Venezuela Opposition Struggles to Register Candidate by Deadline

(Bloomberg) -- Venezuela’s leading opposition candidate suggested that the government is blocking two major parties from registering a legitimate challenger to President Nicolás Maduro just hours before the official deadline to enter the race.

The pair of opposition parties have faced technical difficulties as they have attempted to register candidates, Corina Yoris said during a Monday webcast. The opposition on Friday picked Yoris to replace banned candidate María Corina Machado on the ballot, and her inability to register would potentially pave the way for Maduro’s all-but-certain reelection in the July 28 vote.

“The system cannot be accessed and we have exhausted all the means at our disposal so that this can be resolved,” Yoris said. The group is requesting an extension of the registry period, which began Thursday and ends at midnight.

The difficulties follow a series of autocratic actions by the Maduro regime, including the ratification of Machado’s ban from seeking public office and the issuance of arrest orders against her closest allies.

It also increases pressure on the Biden administration, which has said it would reinstitute oil and gas sanctions if Maduro doesn’t take concrete steps toward a fair vote by April. Venezuela has repeatedly flouted the electoral agreement it reached with the opposition last year, but the US has so far avoided a full reinstatement of the sanctions it previously had in place.

Dozens of other parties have been able to register candidates for the process, including Maduro and other little-known allies and opposition dissidents.

Much about the presidential vote remains uncertain. The government said it had invited eight international observation groups to oversee the vote, including the Carter Center, the European Union, and the United Nations, but none has confirmed attendance yet.

