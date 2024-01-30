Venezuela to Stop Accepting US Deportees If Sanctions Renewed

(Bloomberg) -- Venezuela said it will stop accepting deportees from the US if the Biden administration follows through on a threat to renew sanctions.

Migrant deportation flights “would be immediately revoked” as of Feb. 13 if the US takes “the wrong step of intensifying economic aggression against Venezuela,” Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said Tuesday on X.

Her comments follow the Biden administration’s decision to revoke a license awarded to state-owned gold producer Minerven by the same date unless the Nicolás Maduro government allow opposition candidates to compete in this year’s election.

Rodríguez said the Venezuelan government would also review “any existing cooperation mechanism as countermeasure” if measures were taken against the nation’s oil and gas industry.

The White House resumed direct deportation flights in October after facing intense pressure to address a migration crisis that has been fueled by political instability across Central and South America. The move was part of an agreement reached between both nations following months of secret talks.

The US has sent a total of about 1,300 people back to Venezuela on 11 flights last year after they were restarted, according to Witness at the Border, a non-governmental organization that follows and often criticizes US policy. That is just a blip of the 7.7 million refugees that have fled Venezuela in recent years during the country’s economic and political crisis, according to the United Nations.

