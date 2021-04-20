U.S. markets open in 1 hour 54 minutes

Venmo adds support for buying, holding and selling cryptocurrencies

Sarah Perez
·3 min read

Venmo is adding support for cryptocurrency, starting today. The company says it will begin to roll out the ability for Venmo's more than 70 million users to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrencies directly in the app, similar to the support Venmo parent company PayPal added late last year. Initially, Venmo will support four types of cryptocurrency: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash -- the same that PayPal offers its U.S. users.

The company had already announced its plans to introduce cryptocurrency on Venmo in 2021. Both Venmo and PayPal support for crypto come by way of a partnership with Paxos Trust Company, a regulated provider of cryptocurrency products and services.

Though there isn't much differentiation between what both PayPal and Venmo offers users today, the company explains that the move is more about getting cryptocurrencies in front of a separate, and arguably younger, audience.

Image Credits: Venmo

"While there is some overlap between the bases, there are also a lot of customers who are discretely either PayPal or Venmo users," explains Darrell Esch, Venmo general manager and SVP. "So this ultimately gives us a new group of customers who aren't using PayPal day in and day out the ability to access [crypto] through Venmo."

He says that Venmo skews younger, with more of its users in their 20s and 30s, compared with the overall U.S. population. They also have other traits that might make them receptive to investing in cryptocurrencies. For example, they're more likely than the overall U.S. population to have a college degree, they're solidly middle-income earners and they skew toward digital natives.

Venmo to gain crypto, budgeting, savings and Honey integrations this year

The user base has also already begun purchasing crypto, Venmo notes. More than 30% had purchased crypto or equities, according to a 2020 Venmo customer study. This picked up during the pandemic, as well.

At launch, Venmo will leverage its in-app social feed to spread the word about cryptocurrencies. Users can share their crypto transactions to the feed, if they choose. This will raise awareness and engagement with the idea of crypto, as will Venmo's new educational features. The company says it plans to publish access guides and videos inside the app that will help to answer some of the common questions about cryptocurrencies for those who are just getting started. (See below video, for example.)

Meanwhile, although PayPal announced its U.S. customers could shop with cryptocurrencies via its supported merchant base, Venmo doesn't immediately have a similar option. However, the company as of February rolled out to its user base a feature called Business Profiles, which enables Venmo users to transact with small sellers and merchants on its app. It's not difficult to imagine the role that crypto could play here, as well, in the future. Venmo also offers other products, including a debit and credit card, which could also be leveraged in the future to take advantage of a crypto integration, perhaps.

But in the meantime, the only way to use crypto on Venmo is by buying, selling and holding. The company says users can start with as little as a dollar and pay via their linked bank account or debit card. Of note, the Venmo wallet doesn't connect with that of parent company PayPal, though we understand the exchange rates will be the same.

Support for crypto on Venmo is starting to roll out today and will reach all customers within the next few weeks, Venmo says.

Coinbase’s direct listing alters the landscape for fintech and crypto startups

    (Bloomberg) -- Mainland China is third behind the Bahamas and Cambodia in a ranking of the maturity of central banks’ retail digital currency projects, according to a report from PwC.More than 60 central banks are now exploring digital currencies, with retail projects more active in emerging economies given the importance of financial inclusion, while interbank or wholesale applications tend to be more predominant in advanced economies, the report said.The Bahamas and Cambodia take top marks in retail because their projects are already live, while China is still in the test phase. Only 23% of retail projects have reached implementation stage, while nearly 70% of wholesale projects are running pilot programs, according to the report.“CBDCs will contribute significantly to the modernization of the international monetary landscape, hand-in-hand with reconfiguration in both payment and financial infrastructure,” PwC said. “They will generate numerous opportunities for further digitization in both corporates and financial institutions, as their integration in payment and financial infrastructure progresses.”Read More: Central Banks Edge Toward Money’s Next Frontier in Digital WorldCentral bank efforts at digital currencies accelerated first after Bitcoin became more popular and then once the Facebook Inc.-backed Libra project, now named Diem, was announced.With China in the testing phase on its digital yuan, other countries have accelerated their efforts. Jurisdictions like Sweden and the European Union are starting to make some headway. The Federal Reserve, though, has signaled it’s in little rush to get a digital dollar off the ground.Digital YuanChina’s efforts to create a digital yuan are aimed at domestic use and its goal for internationalizing its currency is not to replace the dollar, a senior official from its central bank said Sunday.As for interbank or wholesale projects, Thailand and Hong Kong SAR tied for the top ranking, according to the PwC report. They’re followed by Singapore, Canada and the U.K.The report also said more than 88% of CBDC projects at pilot or production phase use blockchain as the underlying technology. While it isn’t always necessary for such projects, it helps offer secure transfer of ownership, transparent audit trails and increasing interoperability with other digital assets, the report said.“The general public will be one of the biggest beneficiaries of CBDCs as it will give them access for the first time to a digital form of central bank money,” said Henri Arslanian, global crypto leader at PwC. “And that is a big milestone in the evolution of money.”(Updates headline.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    PayPal Holdings Inc. announced Tuesday that its Venmo peer-to-peer payment platform has launched Crypto on Venmo, in which users can buy, hold and sell cryptocurrency with the app with as little as $1. PayPal's stock slipped 0.1% in premarket trading. Crypto on Venmo users will also be able to view cryptocurrency trends and access guides and videos to help answer commonly asked questions. "Crypto on Venmo is a new way for the Venmo community to start exploring the world of crypto, within the Venmo environment they trust and rely on as a key component of their everyday financial lives," said Darrell Esch, senior vice president and general manager at Venmo. "Our goal is to provide our customers with an easy-to-use platform that simplifies the process of buying and selling cryptocurrencies and demystifies some of the common questions and misconceptions that consumers may have." PayPal's stock has rallied 14.4% year to date through Monday, while the S&P 500 has gained 10.8%.

    U.S. stocks may be set for a subdued start to a week of big earnings, but bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have been far from quiet.

    Young investors, in particular, have been drawn to the decentralized and unregulated nature of digital currencies, as well as the neck-breaking volatility that often comes with owning crypto. For much of the past week, it's cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) that's been garnering the attention of momentum players, retail investors, and digital currency enthusiasts. As of late afternoon Friday, April 16, Dogecoin could be purchased for about $0.31 per token.

    Alarm bells sounded in crypto markets following reports that the US Treasury is planning to censure financial institutions for money laundering using digital assets.

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese delivery giant Meituan has raised $9.98 billion from a record top-up placement and a convertible bonds sale as it doubles down on efforts to fight the likes of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in newer areas such as online groceries.The nation’s third-largest internet company has sold 187 million shares in a top-up placement at HK$273.80 each, near the top end of its marketed range, and also raised $400 million from shareholder Tencent Holdings Ltd., according to terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg News. The $7 billion new stock issuance is the largest-ever such sale by a Hong Kong-listed company, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Meituan has also sold $2.98 billion in zero-coupon convertible bonds.Meituan’s shares were volatile on Tuesday, trading up 1.2% as of 10:28 a.m. in Hong Kong, after having fallen as much as 1.8% earlier. The placement price represents a discount of 5.3% to the stock’s closing price Monday. The convertible bonds are divided in two tranches -- $1.48 billion six-year notes and $1.5 billion seven-year paper, the terms showed.“There were some rumors about the placement last week, now that overhang is gone,” said Steven Leung, executive director at UOB Kay Hian (Hong Kong) Ltd. “Demand for the placement was strong near the top end of the range. I heard the issue was taken up very quickly.”The stock and bond sales come as Meituan grapples with the cost of competing against the likes of Alibaba and Pinduoduo Inc. in newer spheres such as community e-commerce and online groceries. The company has warned it will remain in the red for several more quarters despite record revenues as it spends heavily on new initiatives.Meituan intends to use the proceeds from the offerings for technology innovations, including the research and development of autonomous delivery vehicles, drones delivery, and other cutting-edge technology, and general corporate purposes, the terms showed.“It makes sense to raise money to make more of a shift into autonomous delivery, seek to delve into more technology-focused areas especially under the backdrop of the anti-monopoly” drive, said Zhou Luyun, an analyst at Northeast Securities Co. in Shanghai. “The pricing shows that the market buys this blueprint.”Community buying is one of Meituan’s chief expansion areas, where buyers in the same neighborhood enjoy bulk discounts on fresh produce. But the firm faces entrenched competition from other Internet giants.All three main ratings agencies lowered their outlook on Meituan after it reported earnings last month, with S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service saying that its large investments in community e-commerce would come at a heavy cost, generate negative free cash flow and dampen earnings.“After this placement, some short-term investors could sell the stock and shares could trade in a range of HK$250-HK$300 for a while,” said Paul Pong, managing director at Pegasus Fund Managers Ltd. “In the medium to longer term, online platform operators like Meituan and Tencent still have a solid growth outlook.”Meituan’s focus on developing fast-growing new businesses comes as China’s economic recovery has helped the world’s largest meal-delivery service increase orders, while its hotels and travel businesses have benefited from a rebound in domestic travel when the country reined in the pandemic.The company has begun using self-driving vehicles for grocery delivery in the Chinese capital since the Covid-19 outbreak last year, with at least 15,000 orders being completed so far, Wang Xing, the company’s chief executive officer, told analysts during a conference call in March. Wang said Meituan is also experimenting with how to deliver food using drones in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.Tencent is delving deeper into Meituan at a time global investors are souring on the Chinese tech sector due to heightened regulatory scrutiny. Meituan had lost some $123 billion of its value from a Feb. 17 high through Monday, pummeled by fears that Beijing’s crackdown on Jack Ma’s Internet empire will expand beyond Alibaba and Ant Group Co. to engulf other sector leaders like Tencent and Meituan.“They are going into new areas including group purchases and those need a lot of capital and they need a war chest to compete,” said Kerry Goh, chief investment officer at Kamet Capital Partners Pte. “Valuations are still pretty decent compared to a year ago.”Bank of America Corp. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for both the bond and equity offerings. CLSA Ltd. and UBS Group AG are also joint bookrunners for the top-up placement.(Updates Meituan’s share move in the third paragraph, adds another quote in the fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    LONDON (Reuters) -Associated British Foods reported a halving in first half profit after COVID-19 lockdowns shuttered its Primark fashion stores but said it saw record sales when they reopened. The group, which also owns sugar, grocery, agriculture and ingredients businesses, said on Tuesday its adjusted profit before tax fell to 319 million pounds ($446 million) in the 24 weeks to Feb. 27 from 636 million a year earlier. Group revenue fell 17% to 6.3 billion pounds driven by the loss of retail sales as most of Primark's stores were closed for more than half the period.

    The direction of prices the rest of the session on Monday should be determined by trader reaction to $1788.50.

    The Business NZ PMI came in at 63.6, up 9.4 points from February, and the highest monthly result since the survey began in 2002.

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury on Monday named climate change financial adviser John Morton to head the department's new "climate hub," disappointing activists who had sought a strong regulator to push financial institutions toward green investments. John Morton, a partner with climate change advisory and investment firm Pollination Group, will work to foster green finance and use tax policy and financial risk assessments to help reduce carbon emissions as climate counselor to Secretary Janet Yellen, the Treasury said.

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese delivery giant Meituan has raised $9.98 billion from a record top-up placement and a convertible bonds sale as it doubles down on efforts to fight the likes of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in newer areas such as online groceries.The nation’s third-largest internet company has sold 187 million shares in a top-up placement at HK$273.80 each, near the top end of its marketed range, and also raised $400 million from shareholder Tencent Holdings Ltd., according to terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg News. The $7 billion new stock issuance is the largest-ever such sale by a Hong Kong-listed company, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Meituan has also sold $2.98 billion in zero-coupon convertible bonds.Meituan’s shares were volatile on Tuesday, trading up 1.2% as of 10:28 a.m. in Hong Kong, after having fallen as much as 1.8% earlier. The placement price represents a discount of 5.3% to the stock’s closing price Monday. The convertible bonds are divided in two tranches -- $1.48 billion six-year notes and $1.5 billion seven-year paper, the terms showed.“There were some rumors about the placement last week, now that overhang is gone,” said Steven Leung, executive director at UOB Kay Hian (Hong Kong) Ltd. “Demand for the placement was strong near the top end of the range. I heard the issue was taken up very quickly.”The stock and bond sales come as Meituan grapples with the cost of competing against the likes of Alibaba and Pinduoduo Inc. in newer spheres such as community e-commerce and online groceries. The company has warned it will remain in the red for several more quarters despite record revenues as it spends heavily on new initiatives.Meituan intends to use the proceeds from the offerings for technology innovations, including the research and development of autonomous delivery vehicles, drones delivery, and other cutting-edge technology, and general corporate purposes, the terms showed.“It makes sense to raise money to make more of a shift into autonomous delivery, seek to delve into more technology-focused areas especially under the backdrop of the anti-monopoly” drive, said Zhou Luyun, an analyst at Northeast Securities Co. in Shanghai. “The pricing shows that the market buys this blueprint.”Community buying is one of Meituan’s chief expansion areas, where buyers in the same neighborhood enjoy bulk discounts on fresh produce. But the firm faces entrenched competition from other Internet giants.All three main ratings agencies lowered their outlook on Meituan after it reported earnings last month, with S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service saying that its large investments in community e-commerce would come at a heavy cost, generate negative free cash flow and dampen earnings.“After this placement, some short-term investors could sell the stock and shares could trade in a range of HK$250-HK$300 for a while,” said Paul Pong, managing director at Pegasus Fund Managers Ltd. “In the medium to longer term, online platform operators like Meituan and Tencent still have a solid growth outlook.”Meituan’s focus on developing fast-growing new businesses comes as China’s economic recovery has helped the world’s largest meal-delivery service increase orders, while its hotels and travel businesses have benefited from a rebound in domestic travel when the country reined in the pandemic.The company has begun using self-driving vehicles for grocery delivery in the Chinese capital since the Covid-19 outbreak last year, with at least 15,000 orders being completed so far, Wang Xing, the company’s chief executive officer, told analysts during a conference call in March. Wang said Meituan is also experimenting with how to deliver food using drones in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.Tencent is delving deeper into Meituan at a time global investors are souring on the Chinese tech sector due to heightened regulatory scrutiny. Meituan had lost some $123 billion of its value from a Feb. 17 high through Monday, pummeled by fears that Beijing’s crackdown on Jack Ma’s Internet empire will expand beyond Alibaba and Ant Group Co. to engulf other sector leaders like Tencent and Meituan.“They are going into new areas including group purchases and those need a lot of capital and they need a war chest to compete,” said Kerry Goh, chief investment officer at Kamet Capital Partners Pte. “Valuations are still pretty decent compared to a year ago.”Bank of America Corp. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for both the bond and equity offerings. CLSA Ltd. and UBS Group AG are also joint bookrunners for the top-up placement.(Updates Meituan’s share move in the third paragraph, adds another quote in the fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Dogecoin briefly replaced XRP as the fourth-largest coin early Monday.

    The Bank and the Treasury set up a taskforce to examine how a central bank digital currency would work.

    Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has been hard to ignore lately, as the meme-based cryptocurrency rose to become the sixth-largest with over $46 billion in market cap. What Happened: With 7,000% year-to-date returns and considerable outperformance against several top cryptocurrencies, DOGE’s appeal to retail investors has steadily been on the rise. However, several crypto influencers and traders have cautioned against going “all-in” on DOGE, citing concerns of a few large holders controlling the majority of its supply. See also: How to Buy DOGE Over 65% of Dogecoins are distributed among just 98 wallets across the world, while the single largest wallet holds 28% of all Dogecoins. In fact, just five wallets control 40% of the coin’s supply. Essentially, around 100 people control the entire $46 billion DOGE market. “The scam is simple - Hold on to Dogecoin till there is enough traction after it multiplies, dump all coins and cash out - Become instant billionaires,” said Akand Sitra of cryptocurrency risk management platform TRM Labs. Why It Matters: Sitra’s analysis of DOGE’s supply distribution was possible due to the nature of blockchain transactions, which are available for anyone to see on the open distributed ledger. Some on-chain analytics of the top DOGE holders led experts to believe that the cryptocurrency’s supply is concentrated among just a few holders. “The Dogecoin bubble will burst by the end of this year, easily,” said Sitra. Other traders in the space echoed this sentiment, calling it the reason why they will never be in DOGE “no matter the gains.” Why I'm not in $DOGE and will never be no matter the gains. https://t.co/jFVU2yQf03 — QuartzHands (@NFTiepie) April 19, 2021 At press time, DOGE was trading at $0.3976, up 32% overnight and 394% in the past seven days. DOGE holders were preparing for April 20, where a large group of retail traders has predicted the coin will touch $0.69. See Also: Dogecoin Creator Defends Meme Crypto's Supply: Doesn't 'Matter For Price' Image: Ivan Radic via Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaDeFi Blue Chip Season? Here's What Cryptos Coinbase Employees Are Buying Right NowInvestors In Disbelief As DOGE Becomes Top 5 Crypto With B Market Cap© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    Japan logged a trade surplus of 663.7 billion Yen (about $6.1 billion) in March as exports also posted the most robust surge in over three years.

    Rebates required under Obamacare could put hundreds of dollars back in your pocket.

    (Bloomberg) -- Carry traders blindsided by bouts of dollar strength are looking beyond the currency to fund their bets -- even if it means giving up some returns.Borrowing dollars to buy assets in higher-yielding currencies, a usually profitable strategy in emerging markets, proved loss-making in the first quarter as U.S. yields surged. That pushed money managers including Fidelity International and AMP Capital to cut dollar-short positions and fund their arbitrage with euro or yen, given the low interest rates in those currencies.While that helped traders protect their carry returns, it also underscored the need to have a broad basket of funding currencies to tide over dollar volatility. Now, even as the dollar weakens again and Treasury yields moderate, they continue to finance part of their emerging-market investments with other currencies.“Having a diversified basket of funding currencies against emerging-market long carry positions has the advantages of lower risk and an overall better Sharpe ratio on the trade versus one that’s funded solely out of the U.S. dollar,” said Nader Naeimi, the head of dynamic markets at AMP in Sydney. “I am happy to stick with a diversified basket.”Returns DichotomyA Bloomberg index of carry-trade returns from eight developing-nation currencies, funded by short positions in the greenback, fell 3.1% in the first quarter, the first decline in a year.Meanwhile, a strategy that involves borrowing the lowest-yielding currencies to invest in higher-yielding assets jumped 3.4% in the first three months of the year.At the core of this divergence was the dollar’s resurgence. A near-consensus call at the end of last year for a weaker U.S. currency came undone as the prospects for a sharp recovery in the world’s largest economy drove 10-year Treasury yields up by the most since 2016. With an accelerated vaccine rollout and unprecedented fiscal stimulus, the rebound is set to outpace its developed peers.While the Federal Reserve has been reluctant to push back against higher yields, the European Central Bank has ramped up bond-buying and the Bank of Japan has pledged to keep the yield curve stable and low.Beyond DollarWhile the start of the second quarter has flipped that trade -- dollar-funded carry trades are outperforming again with a 2.2% return this month -- traders still bet on volatility in the U.S. currency. So last quarter’s tactical dash into the euro and yen as funding currencies is now morphing into a strategic choice to reduce dollar dependency.Fidelity International, which sees carry opportunities in Brazilian real and Ghanaian cedi, prefers “to diversify the funding of these positions away from exclusively using the U.S. dollar,” said Paul Greer, a money manager in London at the firm, which oversees about $700 billion.“In the near term, we think the dollar will appreciate against G10 peers as the U.S. continues to demonstrate global leadership on growth recovery,” he said. “Looking further ahead, we expect the dollar to resume its medium term trend of depreciation, which should be supportive of the EM carry trade.”The U.S. currency has strengthened against 17 of 22 emerging-market currencies this year. In comparison, the euro has dropped against nine of the same group and the yen is weaker against 18 of those currencies.Investors looking for interest-rate arbitrage in emerging markets need not necessarily go to Japan or Europe to raise funds. There are plenty of low-rate currencies within the developing world that can do the job.Greer of Fidelity uses the Polish zloty and Hungarian forint as carry-funding currencies. Alessio de Longis, the New York-based head of tactical asset-allocation solutions at Invesco Ltd., drives his wagers with short positions in the currencies of South Korea, Taiwan, Chile and the Czech Republic. His basket is gaining this year, even though his long positions included some of the world’s worst-performing currencies such as the Brazilian real and Turkish lira.World’s Worst Currencies Pay Off for Debt Veteran at Invesco Even those who continue to fund their carry trades mostly with the dollar are turning wary of that strategy.”It’s been pretty painful,” said Edwin Gutierrez, head of emerging-market sovereign debt at Aberdeen Standard Investments in London. “The second quarter could be more of the same.”(Updates carry return funded by short-dollar positions in ninth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Coinbase is for sure going to buy more companies. And with the success of its stock listing, other crypto companies are sure to follow and will also do what public companies do: buy things.

    (Reuters) -Harley-Davidson Inc on Monday raised its full-year earnings forecast after smashing analysts' quarterly profit estimates, vindicating Chief Executive Jochen Zeitz's decision to focus on more-profitable touring bikes at the expense of cheaper entry-level models. The company, however, also received a setback in the European Union - its second-biggest market - where all of its products, regardless of origin, will be subjected to a 56% import tariff from June following a new EU ruling. The ruling revokes the credentials that currently allow Harley to ship certain motorcycles to the EU from its international manufacturing facilities at a 6% tariff.