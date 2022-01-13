U.S. markets close in 2 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,699.25
    -27.10 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,350.86
    +60.54 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,978.33
    -210.07 (-1.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,176.78
    +0.72 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.34
    -0.30 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.20
    -7.10 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1471
    +0.0025 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3715
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1100
    -0.5560 (-0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,004.30
    -744.16 (-1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,027.49
    -16.08 (-1.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.85
    +12.13 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,489.13
    -276.53 (-0.96%)
     

Venmo introduces new gift-wrapping feature with eight animated designs

Aisha Malik
·2 min read

Venmo is introducing a new gift-wrapping feature to give users a new way to gift money to friends and family. The new feature is starting to roll out today and gives users access to eight animated gift-wrap designs that can be added to a payment note.

To use the new feature, users need to tap the "Pay or Request" button and add the recipient. From there, you can tap the gift-wrap icon and select the gift-wrap you'd like to send along with the payment. Once you've chosen a gift-wrap, you'll have the option to preview the animation before confirming and sending the payment.

The recipient will then get a notification that they've received a gift in the app, where they'll be able to unwrap the gift and see the animated design. Venmo says both the sender and recipient can rewatch the animation at any time from the payment details screen. The rollout of Venmo’s new gift-wrapping feature starts today for select customers and will be available for all users in the coming weeks.

Image Credits: Venmo

“The present emoji was one of the top ten emojis that customers used in their payment notes in 2021," said Darrell Esch, the senior vice president and general manager at Venmo, in a statement. "We’re excited to introduce our new gift-wrapping feature to enhance this experience, enabling customers to celebrate with loved ones, no matter how big or small the moment.”

Venmo says 78% of users have indicated that they've sent money as a gift via Venmo or another person-to-person (P2P) payment service in the past year. The company says customers have been increasingly using Venmo to gift payments to others, not just for holidays or special occasions, but also as a way to show they’re thinking of them. It saw this behavior increase especially during the pandemic, as more than half of its customers who have gifted money through Venmo sent payments to say "thanks" or "just because."

The launch of the new feature comes as Venmo underwent a major redesign last year. The company no longer offers a public, global feed of users’ transactions, as part of a significant redesign focused on expanding the app’s privacy controls and better highlighting some of Venmo’s newer features. The company only shows users their "friends feed," which is the app’s social feed where you can see just your friends’ transactions.

Recommended Stories

  • Payment orchestration platform Gr4vy pulls in another $15M in a Series A extension

    Retailers often build their own “orchestration” platforms for payment processing and routing, but these can be complex to maintain. It raised an $11.1 million Series A last year to do that, but today it’s unveiled a further $15 million in Series A extension funding, led by March Capital, taking its total Series A stage funding to $27.2 million (including previous seed funding). Unusually for orchestration platforms, Gr4vy’s cloud-native payment orchestration platform (POP) also offers Instances, which provides merchants infrastructure in the cloud.

  • UBITS snags $25M to create 'the Netflix for corporate training' in LatAm

    UBITS, a B2B online learning platform for upskilling employees in Latin America, has raised $25 million in funding led by Riverwood Capital. Julián Melo and Marta Forero founded UBITS in Bogota, Colombia, in 2018 after the pair came up with the idea of “creating the Netflix for corporate training for LatAm.” “Today, we have over 750 courses, which we believe is the largest catalog of corporate training available in Spanish today, as well as great features that help students apply what they learn.”

  • Australian Man Convicted Over the 1988 Murder of Gay American

    Scott Johnson's remains were found at the bottom of a cliff. Police initially reported the death as a suicide before Johnson's brother campaigned for a more thorough investigation.

  • Cool new disk: Spinning ice drawing chilly gawkers again

    A swirling disk of ice on a Maine river is drawing onlookers in the heart of winter once again. The disk has formed in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook. A handful of dog-walkers and onlookers stopped to gaze at the curious ice formation on a chilly Thursday morning around dawn.

  • Largest darknet stolen credit card site closes

    The anonymous owners of UniCC are retiring after making an estimated $358m (£260m) since 2013.

  • Apple loses another chip talent this month — this time to Microsoft

    Microsoft's latest hire — taken directly from Apple — is seen as part of a push to build its own chips for its Azure servers amid a global processor shortage.

  • 3 Under-the-Radar Auto Technology Stocks to Watch in 2022

    Dozens of electric vehicle maker start-ups have appeared to capitalize on this coming sea change. Two small auto tech companies that investors should keep an eye on are Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) and Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA). In addition, tech giant Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) has been quietly building its presence in the automotive space, and looks like a great buy right now.

  • Microsoft Is Heading for the Elusive $3 Trillion Market Capitalization

    Analysts see risks in the cloud software sector, which may be heading for a shock from more moderate spending. Not so for Microsoft.

  • Microsoft Hires Key Apple Engineer to Work on Custom Chips

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. lured away a veteran semiconductor designer from Apple Inc. as it looks to expand its own server-chips efforts, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additional Warning on Bleeding Side

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Buyback Looms As Catalyst, 2022 Guidance A Wild Card

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • China’s Startups Are Awash With Money as Beijing Shifts Focus to ‘Hard Tech’

    Unlike in previous years, when most Chinese tech funding went to internet startups in e-commerce, the bulk of the money in the past year headed into areas that hew more closely to Communist Party priorities, such as semiconductors, biotechnology and information technology.

  • White House will meet execs from Apple, Amazon, IBM to discuss software security

    The White House will meet executives from leading tech firms, including Alphabet-owned Google, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc, on Thursday to discuss software security after the United States suffered several major cyberattacks last year. In December, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan sent a letter to chief executives of tech firms after the discovery of a security vulnerability in open-source software called Log4j that organizations around the world use to log data in their applications. In the letter, Sullivan noted that such open source software is broadly used and maintained by volunteers and is a " key national security concern."

  • Take-Two’s $12.7 billion purchase of Zynga will combat Apple’s privacy changes

    Take-Two spent 12.7 billion on Zynga to grow its mobile division and fight Apple's privacy changes.

  • T-Mobile Stock Is Goldman’s Top Wireless Pick for 2022. Here’s Why.

    Goldman Sachs added T-Mobile US stock to its list of best ideas in telecom for 2022. That spot on the roster came at the expense of Verizon.

  • 3 Numbers On Apple's Services -- and 1 Big Missing Piece

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) released its annual roundup of its ever-expanding services business. The tech giant touted plenty of milestones for its services, from its App Store to Apple Books. What's more, Apple is still playing it close to the vest with some information on its services.

  • Microsoft hires key Apple engineer to design server chips - Bloomberg News

    The software giant hired chip industry veteran Mike Filippo, who worked for Apple for over two years, the report said. Microsoft is working on in-house processors for the servers running its cloud-computing services and Surface line of personal computers, a source told Reuters in December 2020. The cloud computing heavy-weight relies heavily on Intel and Advanced Micro Devices Inc to supply chips for its Azure cloud computing services as well as Surface PCs.

  • Apple says iPhone privacy feature remains active amid battle with phone networks

    Private Relay was introduced in iOS 15 and is in beta as a part of Apple’s iCloud+ subscription

  • 2 Cryptocurrencies That Have Trounced Bitcoin and Shiba Inu During the Crypto Crash

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the biggest cryptocurrency on the market, has bitten the dust so far in the new year. Cryptocurrency prices, in general, have fallen significantly in recent days. Here are two cryptocurrencies that have trounced Bitcoin and Shiba Inu during the current crypto crash.

  • What is Wordle? How to play the game that's taking over your social media timeline

    Have you seen people sharing rows of colored blocks on social media? It's likely from Wordle, a game that's taking the internet by storm.

  • iPhone 14 prices might end up being higher than anyone expected

    Ever since Apple introduced the notch on the iPhone X in 2017, we've been awaiting the next redesign. The iPhone 13 has a smaller notch, but rumors point to a far more drastic shift in 2022. Apple will ditch the notch altogether for a hole-punch selfie camera. It will likely be similar to what we … The post iPhone 14 prices might end up being higher than anyone expected appeared first on BGR.