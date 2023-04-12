Venous Blood Collection Market size to grow by USD 868.11 million from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The venous blood collection market size is forecasted to increase by USD 868.11 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 7.73%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, increasing incidence of trauma and accidents, and rising number of surgical procedures around the globe. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View a Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Venous Blood Collection Market 2022-2026

Venous Blood Collection Market - Vendor Analysis:

The global venous blood collection market is fragmented. The market includes international and regional vendors. Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Aptaca Spa, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., DBO Preanalytical System, FL MEDICAL srl Unipersonale, Fresenius Kabi AG, Greiner Bio One International GmbH, ICU Medical Inc., Jiangsu KANGJIAN Medical Apparatus Co. Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Narang Medical Ltd., Nipro Pharma Packaging International NV, Owen Mumford Ltd., PreQ Systems, Retractable Technologies Inc., SARSTEDT AG and Co. KG, Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Terumo Medical Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Vendor Offerings -

Becton Dickinson and Co. - The company offers the BD Vacutainer for venous blood collection. The portfolio includes blood collection tubes, needles, holders, and other devices for collecting blood samples.

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - The company offers Hemoglobin Capillary Collection System (HCCS) to collect adult capillary blood, additionally adult venous blood, and others.

FL MEDICAL srl Unipersonale - The company offers the VACUMED blood collection system for venous blood collection.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Venous Blood Collection Market - Market Segmentation:

The report extensively covers venous blood collection market segmentation by application (vein blood gas sampling and intraoperative blood salvage) and geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the vein blood gas sampling segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment is expected to witness significant growth in terms of market revenue when compared to the intraoperative blood salvage segment due to the rising geriatric population, which requires frequent blood gas sampling and Point-of-Care (POC) diagnostic assessment. This is likely to fuel growth in the blood gas sampling segment. Moreover, the growing number of patients treated in the intensive care units (ICUs) and emergency departments will help with the growth of the blood gas sampling segment. Hence, it is expected that the demand for blood gas sampling will increase and significantly fuel the growth of the global venous blood collection market during the forecast period.

Venous Blood Collection Market - Market Dynamics:

Key Drivers:

A major factor driving the growth of the venous blood collection market during the forecast period is the growing prevalence of chronic conditions.

There is a worldwide increase in the prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases. For instance, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, in 2020, the age-adjusted rate of new cancer cases was 19.3 million.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around nine million adults in the US were diagnosed with chronic bronchitis in 2020.

Similarly, the CDC reported that approximately 16 million people in the US were diagnosed with COPD, which was the third-leading cause of death in the country, in 2020.

There is also an increase in the prevalence of various types of cancers. For instance, the global number of diagnosed cancer cases is expected to increase from 16.5 million in 2017 to 21.3 million in 2025.

Hence, the high incidence of cancer is increasing the demand for cancer screening and diagnoses, which is expected to drive the growth of the global venous blood collection market during the forecast period.

Major Trends:

An emerging venous blood collection market that is expected to positively impact the growth of the market is the growing number of strategic developments.

Various vendors are coming up with new products to sustain the competition in the market. For instance, in February 2022, The FDA awarded regulatory approval to Roche's Foundation Medicine for an assay that identifies circulatory tumor DNA (CTDNA) in plasma, making it one of the most recent FDA breakthrough designations. The FDA has granted the test breakthrough status for identifying molecular residual disease (MRD) in primary cancer patients after curative treatment.

Similarly, in July 2020, Magnolia Medical announced a new Steripath Gen2 Initial Specimen Diversion equipment with an integrated syringe, which allows healthcare practitioners to obtain blood samples from individuals with damaged vasculature with pinpoint accuracy.

Hence, such new developments are expected to support the venous blood collection market growth during the forecast period.

Key Challenges:

A primary challenge hampering the growth of the venous blood collection market is the lack of trained professionals.

The processes involved in blood testing require accurate interpretation of results. Laboratory technicians must be aware of what analysis to carry out and how to correlate it with the overall objective of the testing. Thus, the process of blood collection must be performed by highly skilled personnel.

Moreover, the adoption of critical experiments is relatively new in the developing countries of Asia, Africa, and South America. Most laboratory technicians have not been adequately trained on the latest technologies in laboratory equipment and their benefits.

In addition, there is a shortage of trained professionals who can handle technologically advanced diagnostic devices, which increases the probability of wrong diagnoses.

Therefore, the shortage of trained professionals is expected to affect the growth of the venous blood collection market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Venous Blood Collection Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the venous blood collection market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the venous blood collection market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the venous blood collection market across North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the venous blood collection market vendors

Venous Blood Collection Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 868.11 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 5.3 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aptaca Spa, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., DBO Preanalytical System, FL MEDICAL srl Unipersonale, Fresenius Kabi AG, Greiner Bio One International GmbH, ICU Medical Inc., Jiangsu KANGJIAN Medical Apparatus Co. Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Narang Medical Ltd., Nipro Pharma Packaging International NV, Owen Mumford Ltd., PreQ Systems, Retractable Technologies Inc., SARSTEDT AG and Co. KG, Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Terumo Medical Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

