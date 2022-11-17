U.S. markets close in 3 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,941.44
    -17.35 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,553.57
    -0.26 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,143.55
    -40.11 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,828.47
    -24.69 (-1.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.70
    -3.89 (-4.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.60
    -14.20 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    20.97
    -0.55 (-2.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0354
    -0.0042 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7710
    +0.0790 (+2.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1832
    -0.0084 (-0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.2770
    +0.7690 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,620.38
    +56.28 (+0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.15
    +0.72 (+0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,346.54
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,930.57
    -97.73 (-0.35%)
     

Use of Venous Stents is Increasing Due to Rising Prevalence of Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis: Fact.MR Report

·5 min read

Sales of Venous Stents to remain Highest for Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment

The Venous Stents Market research report published by Fact.MR delves into key observations concerning prominent expansion parameters prevailing across key segments for the upcoming decade. It provides details about growth drivers, trends, and opportunities across leading segments, including technology, component, industry, and application across 5 key regions.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand in the global Venous Stents market is projected to rise at 8.5% CAGR during the assessment period (2022-2032). Overall sales in the market are projected to reach a valuation of US$ 2.44 billion by the year 2032, opines Fact.MR.

FactMR_Logo
FactMR_Logo

Most often, a venous catheter is used to deliver stents compressed and to their intended location. Some catheters require the help of an inflated balloon, while others are self-expanded. These stents maintain the blocked or constricted veins open by expanding against them. They are flexible implants that support the vascular walls in both peripheral and central veins. Venous stent placement is typically done by surgeons in bigger, major veins such as those in the legs, belly, and chest.

As per this detailed industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global venous stents market is currently valued at US$ 1.08 billion and is predicted to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2032.

Download A Sample Copy of this Report! 

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7879

Metal mesh tubes called venous stents treat chronic blood clots and other conditions. They serve as a support structure to keep veins open. Venous stents are typically implanted by surgeons in larger, major veins, such as those in the legs, chest, and abdomen.

They are flexible tools that support the vascular walls in both peripheral and central veins. The key factors anticipated to boost the demand for venous stents during the projected period include the development of numerous effective technologies for the accurate positioning of stents in veins and an increase in key players' investments in the advancement of flexible venous stents with potential radial strength.

North America currently dominates the global venous stents market. Followed by North America, Europe leads the sales of venous stents. The vast pool of patients who require venous stent implantation due to several heart-related disorders is anticipated to boost the sales of venous stents in Europe.

Furthermore, the region's market is projected to grow as a result of the presence of numerous top venous stent manufacturers as well as a developing healthcare industry.

Another region that is quickly rising to prominence in the market for venous stents is Asia Pacific. The market is developing as a result of increased investments in healthcare infrastructure and treatment standards by several countries in the region.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7879

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global market for venous stent devices is projected to reach US$ 2.44 billion by 2032.

  • Germany's market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

  • Demand for venous stents in China is expected to rise at an impressive CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.

  • Revenue from Wallstent technologies is expected to increase at a high CAGR of 9% during the next 10 years.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

  • Becton, Dickinson Company

  • Boston Scientific Corporation

  • Cook Medical LLC

  • Gore Medical

  • Jotec GmbH

  • OptiMed Medizinische Instrumente GmbH

Winning Strategy

To increase their market share, top companies are focusing on developing technologically sophisticated venous stent devices. The technological and functional developments in venous stents boost sales growth.

  • The Pulsar-18 T3 peripheral self-expanding stent system from BIOTRONIK was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in July 2021 for a better implantation method during endovascular procedures.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global venous stents market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of application (leg, chest, abdomen, arm), disease indication (chronic deep vein thrombosis, post thrombotic syndrome, May-Thurner syndrome, hemodialysis/arteriovenous fistulae), and technology (Iliac vein stent technologies, Wallstent technologies), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy!

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7879

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Healthcare Domain

Arterial Stents Market: According to Fact.MR's report, coronary artery stents are expected to become widely used in the future and make up more than three-fifths of the market for arterial stents. Growth will be fuelled by a rising number of people with coronary artery disorders and the low cost of coronary stents in developing countries.

Coronary Stents Market: As the incidence of coronary artery disease rises, so does the demand for interventional cardiology care. Patients with long-term CAD frequently select angioplasty as their initial course of treatment.

Bioabsorbable Stents Market: According to estimates, the market for bioabsorbable metal stents and bioabsorbable polymer stents is being propelled by an increase in peripheral artery disease and coronary artery disease among both the elderly and younger population.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology, chemical and materials, to even the most niche categories.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh 
US Sales Office 
11140 Rockville Pike 
Suite 400 
Rockville, MD 20852 
United States 
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)
E: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/use-of-venous-stents-is-increasing-due-to-rising-prevalence-of-chronic-deep-vein-thrombosis-factmr-report-301681864.html

SOURCE Fact.MR

Recommended Stories

  • Is Amazon Stock a Buy Now Amid Upcoming Layoffs?

    In this video, I will be talking about Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and its recent cost cuts announcements. The stock down more than 40% this year but with the upcoming layoffs, cost restructuring, and continued growth this might present investors with an excellent opportunity for the long term.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners

    Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Musk Tells Twitter Staff in Email to Accept ‘Hardcore’ Culture or Leave

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk sent an email to Twitter Inc. employees requiring them to pledge to stay with the company, working long hours at “high intensity” during its transformation, or to accept a buyout. Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wro

  • Musk says he made some Tesla decisions without board nod, defends $56 billion pay

    WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) -Elon Musk said in court on Wednesday that he made some Tesla Inc decisions without the approval of the company's directors, as he defended his $56 billion pay package against claims that he dictated its terms to a compliant board. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta sued Musk and the board in 2018 and hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over Tesla's board to obtain an outsized compensation package that did not require him to work at the electric car maker full-time. Questioned by Tornetta's lawyer, Greg Varallo, Musk rejected claims that his pay package goals were easy to achieve.

  • Alameda Had ‘Secret Exemption’ From FTX Liquidation Protocols, New CEO Says

    Alameda Research, the crypto hedge fund at the center of Sam Bankman-Fried’s and FTX’s downfall, had a “secret exemption” from the crypto exchange’s liquidation procedures, according to bankruptcy filings Thursday. The revelation in a court filing, though scant on details, would indicate that Alameda held an advantage when making risky leveraged trades on FTX. Crypto derivatives exchanges such as FTX automatically sell the collateral of traders who borrowed its money to place bets that turned south.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio is stacked with high-quality stocks, but these industry leaders stand out from the pack.

  • Burger King Adds a New Weapon in Battle With McDonald's, Wendy's

    The fast-food chain has fallen to number three in the United States. It's making a move that can change that.

  • Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, and Steph Curry among celebs sued over FTX ‘Ponzi scheme’

    A new class action lawsuit claims Brady, Larry David, and others are responsible for the FTX disaster by promoting securities to unsophisticated investors.

  • FTX Collapse Slaps the Winklevoss Brothers

    Cryptocurrency brokerages Gemini and Genesis are reassuring people that their operations are still solvent after the massive collapse of exchange FTX. The insolvency of FTX could result in more companies in the industry facing severe liquidity issues, including crypto exchanges and lenders. "We are working with the Genesis team to help customers redeem their funds from the Earn program as quickly as possible," Gemini said in a tweet.

  • Why the EU ban and G7 price cap on Russian oil won’t guarantee a lasting rally for oil

    The European Union’s ban on seaborne imports of Russian oil, along with the Group of Seven’s plan to cap prices of oil from Russia early next month, won’t guarantee that prices for the commodity will see a lasting rally.

  • Cell-Tower REITs Could Climb 20%. Here Are 3 to Buy Now.

    Real estate investment trusts American Tower, Crown Castle, and SBA Communications are sturdy stocks to hold through a potential 2023 recession and beyond.

  • Tesla stock down 2% amid Elon Musk’s court hearing

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita discusses the latest news from the court case over Tesla CEO Elon Musk's 2018 compensation.

  • What Warren Buffett's $4 Billion Bet Means for Semiconductor Stocks

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) just received a considerable credibility boost. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revealed in its third quarter 2022 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it now owns more than 60 million shares of the chip giant. Given the company's importance to the chip industry, the purchase may prompt interest not only in TSMC, but numerous other chip stocks as well.

  • The new bull market will be led by stocks in these three industries. Tech and the FAANGs will fall to the wayside

    John Linehan, who manages $29 billion for T. Rowe Price, is looking to financials, energy and utilities to power the market as interest rates remain high.

  • 3 Oil & Gas Pipeline Stocks to Gain Amid a Challenging Industry

    Conservative capital spending by upstream players and possibilities for soft fuel demand could hurt demand for partnerships' midstream assets. EPD, ET and MMP are surviving the industry challenges.

  • What Recession? This Semiconductor Stock Just Projected Explosive Upside

    This industry leader just raised its financial targets, despite a potential recession in the near-term.

  • 11 States That Don't Tax Retirement Income

    States vary widely in the way they tax retirement income so location is an important consideration in financially planning for retirement. Some states don't levy income states on any sort of retirement income, while others tax IRA and 401(k) distributions, … Continue reading → The post 11 States That Do Not Tax Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Exports as Kingdom Implements OPEC+ Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsXi Confronts Trudeau Over Media Leaks in Heated Exchange Caught on CameraUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaSaudi Arabia has cut oil exports sharply this month as the kingdom delivers on an OPEC+ agreement to shore up global crude mark

  • 5 Retirement Changes Coming in 2023

    Planning for retirement is one of the most important financial tasks most Americans have to consider. Almost no one wants to work forever, but those who fail to plan adequately for their retirement will find themselves either working into their golden … Continue reading → The post 5 Retirement Changes to Know About in 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Polestar ‘on track to deliver 50,000 cars this year,’ CEO says

    Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Polestar 3 SUV, U.S. electric vehicles and buyer preferences, manufacturing in the U.S. and China, and the outlook for the company.