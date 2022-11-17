Use of Venous Stents is Increasing Due to Rising Prevalence of Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis: Fact.MR Report

Sales of Venous Stents to remain Highest for Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment



The Venous Stents Market research report published by Fact.MR delves into key observations concerning prominent expansion parameters prevailing across key segments for the upcoming decade. It provides details about growth drivers, trends, and opportunities across leading segments, including technology, component, industry, and application across 5 key regions.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand in the global Venous Stents market is projected to rise at 8.5% CAGR during the assessment period (2022-2032). Overall sales in the market are projected to reach a valuation of US$ 2.44 billion by the year 2032, opines Fact.MR.

Most often, a venous catheter is used to deliver stents compressed and to their intended location. Some catheters require the help of an inflated balloon, while others are self-expanded. These stents maintain the blocked or constricted veins open by expanding against them. They are flexible implants that support the vascular walls in both peripheral and central veins. Venous stent placement is typically done by surgeons in bigger, major veins such as those in the legs, belly, and chest.

As per this detailed industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global venous stents market is currently valued at US$ 1.08 billion and is predicted to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2032.



Metal mesh tubes called venous stents treat chronic blood clots and other conditions. They serve as a support structure to keep veins open. Venous stents are typically implanted by surgeons in larger, major veins, such as those in the legs, chest, and abdomen.

They are flexible tools that support the vascular walls in both peripheral and central veins. The key factors anticipated to boost the demand for venous stents during the projected period include the development of numerous effective technologies for the accurate positioning of stents in veins and an increase in key players' investments in the advancement of flexible venous stents with potential radial strength.

North America currently dominates the global venous stents market. Followed by North America, Europe leads the sales of venous stents. The vast pool of patients who require venous stent implantation due to several heart-related disorders is anticipated to boost the sales of venous stents in Europe.

Furthermore, the region's market is projected to grow as a result of the presence of numerous top venous stent manufacturers as well as a developing healthcare industry.

Another region that is quickly rising to prominence in the market for venous stents is Asia Pacific. The market is developing as a result of increased investments in healthcare infrastructure and treatment standards by several countries in the region.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for venous stent devices is projected to reach US$ 2.44 billion by 2032.

Germany's market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

Demand for venous stents in China is expected to rise at an impressive CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.

Revenue from Wallstent technologies is expected to increase at a high CAGR of 9% during the next 10 years.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Becton, Dickinson Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook Medical LLC

Gore Medical

Jotec GmbH

OptiMed Medizinische Instrumente GmbH

Winning Strategy

To increase their market share, top companies are focusing on developing technologically sophisticated venous stent devices. The technological and functional developments in venous stents boost sales growth.

The Pulsar-18 T3 peripheral self-expanding stent system from BIOTRONIK was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in July 2021 for a better implantation method during endovascular procedures.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global venous stents market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of application (leg, chest, abdomen, arm), disease indication (chronic deep vein thrombosis, post thrombotic syndrome, May-Thurner syndrome, hemodialysis/arteriovenous fistulae), and technology (Iliac vein stent technologies, Wallstent technologies), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

