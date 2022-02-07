U.S. markets open in 3 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,483.50
    -9.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,896.00
    -82.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,658.50
    -27.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,987.20
    -9.70 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.10
    -1.21 (-1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.30
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.73
    +0.25 (+1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1436
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.39
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3507
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0500
    -0.1500 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,506.65
    +851.95 (+2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    991.05
    +119.08 (+13.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,533.35
    +16.95 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    -191.12 (-0.70%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Analysts' Top Picks for 2022'

Argus's Jim Kelleher and John Eade break down stocks they see as well-positioned for 2022 on Wed, 2/9 at 2 PM ET.

Vensica Closes $19 Million Round with Investment from Strategic Partner Merz

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TRNGF
  • TRNLY

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vensica Therapeutics ("Vensica"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, has closed a $19 million investment round. Vensica executed a strategic collaboration agreement with Merz Therapeutics in 2021 and the Merz Group is participating in Vensica's financing with up to $3 million, bringing the total round to up to $19 million. The round was led by Israel Biotech Fund (IBF) with the participation of Laborie, Lew Pell, Agriline, and The Trendlines Group.

Vensica CEO Avner Geva (at left) and VP R&amp;D Avi Eftel.
Vensica CEO Avner Geva (at left) and VP R&D Avi Eftel.

Merz Therapeutics, a business of the Merz Group, is a leader in the field of neurotoxins. Vensica has exclusively licensed Merz's botulinum neurotoxin A (Xeomin®) for needle-free use in urological procedures.

Vensica is unlocking the potential of neurotoxins in urology by developing minimally invasive solutions using the unique properties of therapeutic ultrasound to deliver botulinum toxin A to the bladder. Vensica's needle-free drug delivery platform is intended for the treatment of urological indications including overactive bladder, neurogenic bladder, and interstitial cystitis. Today's gold standard treatment requires needle injections of the neurotoxin into the bladder wall. Vensica's needle-free platform is expected to enable a far superior patient experience resolving needle-associated issues including pain, and urinary retention, making a generally more complicated procedure easier. Vensica's platform is anticipated to facilitate more efficacious treatment through more uniform delivery of the neurotoxin to the bladder wall.

The funds raised will support the company's phase II multicenter clinical trials in Europe and the USA. Vensica is expanding its workforce in Israel for next stage clinical and regulatory development of its device together with Merz Therapeutics' XEOMIN®, focusing on overactive bladder treatment.

Vensica CEO Avner Geva, commented, "This investment demonstrates Merz's commitment to us as a company and to establishing a urology treatment platform to treat bladder indications. Merz is the second strategic global company joining this round, following Laborie, a global urology company, that has made two investments in Vensica."

"Our ambition is to grow and to expand our product portfolio with more solutions that help us to create better outcomes for more patients," states Stefan Brinkmann, CEO of Merz Therapeutics. "Merz' commitment to Vensica reflects how promising the needless treatment of patients with overactive bladder is in combination with our strategic product XEOMIN®. The first months of our collaboration with Vensica already showed good progress and our further investment will strengthen our position as a strategic partner of Vensica and a driver for the development of a less invasive treatment of bladder diseases."

About Vensica Therapeutics

Vensica is an Israeli-based urology therapeutics company. The company is developing a unique platform for drug delivery for several urinary bladder indications, based on a proprietary ultrasound-assisted drug delivery system. The company was founded in 2015 by Avner Geva, (Yale, B.Sc, Technion, M.Sc) and is led and backed by medical and therapeutics leaders, including Chairman M.D., Ph.D, Nissim Darvish, Michael Ingber, M.D., board member appointed by IBF, Lew Pell, Laborie, Merz Pharmaceuticals, The Trendlines Group (SGX: 42T) (OTCQX: TRNLY), and The Israel Innovation Authority.

About Merz Therapeutics

Merz Therapeutics GmbH is dedicated to improving the lives of patients around the world. With its relentless research, development, and culture of innovation, Merz Therapeutics strives to serve unmet patient needs and realize better outcomes. Merz Therapeutics seeks to address the unique needs of people who suffer from movement disorders, neurological conditions, liver disease, and other health conditions that severely impact patients' quality of life. Merz Therapeutics is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany and is represented in more than 90 countries, with a North America affiliate based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Merz Therapeutics GmbH is part of the Merz Group, a privately held, family-owned company that has dedicated more than 110 years to developing innovations that serve unmet patient and customer needs.

Please visit www.merztherapeutics.com

About Merz

Merz Group is a global, diversified company with its headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany. Its commitment to innovation, long-term perspective, and focus on profitable growth depict the privately owned company that has been around for more than 110 years. Merz Group has the businesses Merz Aesthetics, Merz Therapeutics, Merz Consumer Care, Merz Real Estate and Financial Investments. The company employs 3,969 people in 28 countries worldwide. To learn more, please visit www.merz.com.

Contact:

Avner Geva, Chief Executive Officer
avner@vensica.com
Phone: 972-54-4959544

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1740965/Vensica_CEO_and_VP_RD.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vensica-closes-19-million-round-with-investment-from-strategic-partner-merz-301476328.html

SOURCE Vensica Therapeutics

Recommended Stories

  • With CRISPR gene editing, unique treatments begin to take off for rare diseases

    Paddy Doherty remembers his father as a proud, hard-working family man who stayed physically fit for most of his life. A career in construction and various home improvement projects kept him active until his 60s, when Doherty first caught glimpses of a worrying decline in his dad's health. "I noticed him getting breathless on walks. He'd stop for a while and maybe make an excuse for stopping, saying, 'Oh, isn't that a lovely tree' or whatever," said Doherty, who lives in Ireland. Doctors chalked

  • First patients to receive immunotherapy treatment are still cancer-free a decade later

    Ten years after receiving a treatment that modifies a patient's own immune cells to attack cancer, two patients who had a form of blood cancer show no signs of the disease, researchers report Wednesday.Why it matters: The patients' remissions hint at how long the effects of CAR-T therapy — a promising but currently very costly treatment— may persist in some people. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free“We can now conclude CAR-T cells

  • Peloton Deal May Pose Regulatory ‘Headache’ for a Tech Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. -- the early pandemic home-fitness darling that’s become a potential takeover target following a sharp plunge in its stock price -- could find a challenging climate if it opts for a deal with a big-technology firm.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fe

  • Notable Stock Buys: Boeing and NextEra Energy

    Boeing director Steve Mollenkopf bought $100,000 of stock, while Jim Robo, NextEra Energy’s outgoing CEO, snapped up $5 million of stock.

  • Pizza Hut's new COO on making restaurants easier to operate while elevating the experience: 'We'll be able to win'

    Chequan Lewis, who was promoted from Chief Equity Officer to COO on Jan. 1, said every job he's had with the iconic brand has been something totally new to him.

  • Bitcoin Price Breaks a Key Level, Can It Fully Recover?

    The king of cryptocurrencies continues to rise and attracts in its wake the entire crypto market whose value is again above $2 trillion.

  • TikTok Rival’s First-Year Slump Has Analysts Eyeing Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- A recovery may be around the corner for Kuaishou Technology after Hong Kong’s biggest initial public offering of 2021 delivered hefty losses in its first year on the stock exchange.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. E

  • Saxo Bank Is Very Focused on Asia, CEO Fournais Says

    Saxo&nbsp;Bank&nbsp;A/S Chief Executive Officer Kim Fournais discusses the&nbsp;Danish&nbsp;financial firm's growth strategy for Asia. He speaks with Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • ‘Crypto Winter’ Threatens to Chill Red-Hot Area for Finance Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- The surge in cryptocurrencies last year brought along with it one very positive real-world effect: A boom in jobs at startups and other companies trying to get in on the action. Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Elec

  • HeartFlow cancels plans to go public in SPAC merger

    It joins a growing number of SPAC deals called off amid stock market turbulence, which also has dampened what had been a record run of initial public offerings.

  • Russia’s Dark-Money Ties to the West Pose a Major Risk

    Sanctions would hit Russia hard. Don’t assume the consequences would be contained to the region, writes Anders Åslund.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Be the Next M&A Targets, Say Analysts

    According to Bloomberg data, US corporations participated in $2.5 trillion worth of takeovers in 2021. This easily beats the prior record of $1.96 trillion achieved in 2015. So that will be tough to beat, but it looks like 2022 will be another year of brisk business. On a historical basis, borrowing costs should stay relatively cheap, even while the Fed is expected to raise its interest rate several times this year. And companies aren’t lacking for firepower, with many big names boasting healthy

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Consolidates Friday’s Breakout with a $41,000 Hold

    A hold onto $41,000 levels would support a run at $43,000 levels today, with the Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index continuing its move northwards.

  • U.S. Equity Futures Waver, Treasuries Stabilize: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Europe trimmed gains and U.S. index futures dipped as investors took stock of the outlook for monetary policy ahead of key inflation data later this week. Treasury yields and the dollar were stable.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyJoe Manchin

  • North Texas led all metros in multifamily investment in 2021

    Total multifamily investment in North Texas was almost $28 billion, comprising over 8% of the nation’s total. Experts believe that momentum should carry this year

  • S&P500 at a Crossroads: Rally Now or Rally Later, but SPX5000 Will Come

    From an EWP perspective, the SPX can still try for a last stab lower to SPX4150+/-50 to complete a more significant 4th wave, but it will have to drop below SPX4300 to confirm this option, with a severe warning below SPX4400.

  • Disney, Chipotle, Pfizer, Twitter, Coca-Cola, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    Fourth-quarter earning season continues with reports from Chipotle, Pfizer, Disney, CVS, Toyota, Twitter, Coca-Cola, Illumina, PepsiCo, and more. Plus, January CPI inflation data.

  • NFTs suffer 'some' money laundering, manipulative flows that inflate prices

    NFTs has seen a "significant" rise manipulative practices that exaggerate prices, liquidity and launder money, according to new data.

  • ‘Home shoppers should be prepared for a bit less calm’: Mortgage rates could turn volatile in the coming weeks

    Gird your loins, home buyers, because mortgage rates could turn volatile in the coming weeks. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.55% for the week ending Feb. 3, unchanged from the previous week, Freddie Mac (FMCC)   reported this week. The 5-year Treasury-indexed adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 2.71%, up one basis point from the previous week.

  • Credit Suisse faces money laundering charges in trial of Bulgarian cocaine traffickers

    Credit Suisse will face charges in a Swiss court on Monday of allowing an alleged Bulgarian cocaine trafficking gang to launder millions of euros, some of it stuffed into suitcases. Swiss prosecutors say the country's second-biggest bank and one of its former relationship managers did not take all necessary steps to prevent the alleged drug traffickers from hiding and laundering cash between 2004 and 2008. "Credit Suisse unreservedly rejects as meritless all allegations in this legacy matter raised against it and is convinced that its former employee is innocent," the bank said in a statement to Reuters.