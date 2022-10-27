U.S. markets close in 39 minutes

Ventana Canyon Club and Lodge Announces its New Executive Chef

·2 min read

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  Ventana Canyon Club and Lodge, Tucson's premier country club and resort destination, announces the appointment of its new Executive Chef, Wendy Gauthier, CPC, effective November 1st, 2022.

Wendy Gauthier, Executive Chef at Ventana Canyon Club and Lodge
Wendy Gauthier, Executive Chef at Ventana Canyon Club and Lodge

Chef Wendy joins Ventana Canyon with 24 years of experience as a Chef, 22 in the Tucson area. She is originally from Northern Virginia and relocated to Tucson after graduating from The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY. Wendy is a Certified Personal Chef (CPC) and began her culinary career at Canyon Ranch and the Flying V before opening Chef Chic in 2001. During her time owning and operating Chef Chic, Wendy built an award-winning reputation in Tucson.

Among several other awards, she was named Best Caterer by the AZ Reader's Choice Awards six years in a row and was also the first female Iron Chef of Tucson in 2019. Wendy is very involved in the local community and is currently an Ambassador for the City of Tucson UNESCO and is a member of Gastronomic Union of Tucson (GUT).

"We are thrilled that Wendy Gauthier will be our next Executive Chef at Ventana Canyon," says Kimberly Wood, CEO and General Manager of Ventana Canyon Club and Lodge. "Chef Wendy will no doubt bring her in-depth experience, creativity, and attention to detail to build an exciting new culinary program that is sure to delight our members and guests."

About Ventana Canyon Club and Lodge. Nestled within the spectacular setting of the Tucson's Santa Catalina foothills sits the premier, member-owned Ventana Canyon Country Club and Lodge, with 36 holes of golf and 50 spacious guest suites. Winding through the canyons and arroyos of this private, 600-acre desert preserve are two Tom Fazio-designed, world class courses (Mountain and Canyon). The Lodge reflects the spirit of warmth and comfort cherished by seasoned travelers and has earned the AAA Four Diamond award for 26 consecutive years.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ventana-canyon-club-and-lodge-announces-its-new-executive-chef-301661699.html

SOURCE Ventana Canyon Club & Lodge

