U.S. markets close in 5 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,360.60
    +2.74 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,071.33
    +8.23 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,431.93
    -4.62 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,042.61
    +11.89 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.67
    +6.63 (+6.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,948.50
    +39.30 (+2.06%)
     

  • Silver

    25.69
    +0.98 (+3.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1094
    +0.0059 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1550
    -0.0330 (-1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3127
    -0.0019 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.6600
    -0.0980 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,978.02
    +85.58 (+0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    926.85
    +2.59 (+0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,349.67
    +57.99 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     
JOBS:

Another 214,000 Americans filed new claims

New claims improved more than expected last week, further reflecting a tight labor market

Ventech Solutions Recognized in 2022 Disruptive Tech Program Awards

·2 min read

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventech Solutions, Inc. has been recognized in the G2Xchange 2022 Disruptive Tech Program Awards for its support of the Health Care Quality Information Systems (HCQIS), Information and Data Center Support (HIDS) program for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), Center for Clinical Standards and Quality (CCSQ) - Information Services Group (ISG).

(PRNewsfoto/Ventech Solutions, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Ventech Solutions, Inc.)

Nominated and selected by a panel of current and former federal and industry leaders from across the federal IT sector, these programs are chosen for leading and transforming information technology within the federal space.

"We're honored to be recognized along with our client for leading the way in technology innovation which is not only groundbreaking but making a tangible and valuable impact," said Tonia Bleecher, Chief Executive Officer for Ventech Solutions. "We are truly proud of the work that we do on the HIDS program in supporting our nation's healthcare ecosystem, and we're grateful to be a trusted partner to CMS which together has resulted in success that is noteworthy among our peers in the federal IT sector."

Ventech Solutions operates and maintains CCSQ QualityNet, which provides healthcare quality improvement news, resources and data reporting tools and applications used by healthcare providers, through the HIDS contract. CCSQ's mission is to improve healthcare outcomes, beneficiary experience of care and population health, while reducing healthcare costs. Ventech Solutions leads design and development teams for ServiceNow, cloud computing, infrastructure automation and DevSecOps delivery. The QualityNet infrastructure and network support major application environments to collect clinical data and measure quality of care for CMS beneficiaries.

In partnership with ISG, Ventech Solutions recently completed a transition of the HIDS infrastructure from a legacy data center to the cloud—providing flexible cloud services to ISG's application developers, which resulted in improved velocity, security and cost savings. It also resulted in the transformation of Ventech Solutions' culture from a legacy waterfall approach to one based on Agile delivery and DevSecOps. The company now delivers enhancements and new services in six-week sprints focused on self-service and automation.

About Ventech Solutions
Ventech Solutions is a technology and healthcare solutions provider that leverages emerging technologies to deliver a wide range of enterprise services including cloud modernization, infrastructure, data, security and service integration support. Ventech Solutions leads and manages some of the most critical technology transformation initiatives for the public sector that empower government agencies to achieve their missions. For more information, visit www.ventechsolutions.com.

Media Contact
For more information, contact Media Relations at media@ventechsolutions.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ventech-solutions-recognized-in-2022-disruptive-tech-program-awards-301505098.html

SOURCE Ventech Solutions, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Wendy's Follows McDonald's, Chipotle in Making a Big Move

    Fast-food chain Wendy's wants to do something that Chipotle has done but McDonald's has struggled with.

  • For one Japanese salaryman, nearly a decade of $4 annual pay rises

    Japanese accountant Masamitsu has not travelled or gone to the cinema in years and rarely eats out. Instead, his annual salary of about $34,000 goes to support his family and has risen by just $4 a year for nearly a decade. Masamitsu's plight mirrors that of many workers at small and medium-sized firms in Japan, where the average salary in 2020 was $38,515, little changed from the 1990s and well below the average of $49,165 in countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

  • Microsoft faces EU antitrust complaint about its cloud computing business

    U.S. tech giant Microsoft is facing an antitrust complaint filed by three European rivals in the booming cloud computing business, one the plaintiffs said on Thursday. The complaint, filed with the European Union's competition watchdog months ago, alleges that Microsoft's contractual and business practices make it costly and difficult for users of its cloud computing services to opt for those of a competitor, a source close to the matter said. French cloud computing services provider OVHcloud confirmed in a statement that it had joined the complaint against Microsoft.

  • The Keystone XL pipeline has nothing to do with gas prices

    Republican mythmakers want you to believe Biden blocked tons of oil from the US market. But the oil is still there.

  • ‘Where should I live and what am I going to do?’ Retirement advice we’re not getting from financial advisers

    THE VIEW FROM UNRETIREMENT Retirement is one of the Top 10 most stressful life events, according to the psychiatrists Thomas Holmes and Richard Rahe. As someone who recently began unretirement (or semiretirement), I concur.

  • Carmakers Seen Producing 5 Million Fewer Vehicles After Russian Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- A closely watched auto-industry forecaster lopped more than 5 million cars off its projections for global production this year and next, largely due to fallout expected from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredUkraine Update: Biden Offers Kyiv Weapons Including Armed DronesIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Richest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksKremlin E

  • Saudi Arabia Considers Accepting Yuan Instead of Dollars for Chinese Oil Sales

    Saudi Arabia is in active talks with Beijing to price its oil sales to China in yuan, people familiar with the matter said, a move that would dent the U.S. dollar’s dominance of the global petroleum market and mark another shift by the world’s top crude exporter toward Asia.

  • Ford is now using robots to operate 3D printers without human help

    Ford’s Advanced Manufacturing Center has developed an interface that allows machines from different suppliers to speak to each other in the same language and operate parts of the production line autonomously. Automakers have been incorporating robotics into their manufacturing processes for decades to reduce costs and boost efficiency. The autonomous system marks the first time the Carbon 3D printers and the KUKA-built robots can talk to each other in the same language, opening limitless possibilities for other machines involved throughout the production process to collaborate.

  • Buffett Dives Deeper Into Occidental With Share Purchases

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. snapped up 18.1 million additional shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp., giving the conglomerate a 14.6% stake in the oil giant. Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksUkraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing Switchblade Drones to UkrainePowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, Mor

  • Russian oil has become a bargain India can’t pass up

    India is preparing to buy heavily discounted crude oil from its long-time ally Russia. While this may not be much, a discount on Russian crude will surely lower India’s import bill, The Times of India reported today (March 16). Every 10% increase in crude oil prices would lead to a 0.3 percentage point-widening in India’s current account deficit (CAD), and in turn, a weaker rupee, Nomura Research said in a report recently.

  • Macy's Newest Hire Speaks Volumes About Its Future

    The department store chain is dusting off new merchandising plans that were put on hold to deal with the pandemic.

  • India's Reliance may avoid Russian fuel after sanctions, official says

    India's Reliance Industries Ltd, operator of the world's biggest refining complex, may avoid buying Russian fuels for its plants following Western sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, a senior company official said. "Even if we can source some of the feeds (from Russia), probably we will be out of it because of the sanctions," Rajesh Rawat, senior vice president and business head cracker, told an industry event on Wednesday. The private refiner mostly buys its petrochemical feedstock from the Middle East and the United States.

  • Oil Prices Rise After Three-Day Slump. Supply Fears Are Taking Hold.

    The International Energy Agency warned energy markets could face “the biggest supply crisis in decades.”

  • Biden Is Calling Out the Surge in Gas Prices — Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices may have eased, but gasoline at the pump hasn’t -- a familiar problem for the Biden administration grappling with elevated inflation in the U.S.Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Ukraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksKremlin Embrace of Neutral-Ukraine Plan Sparks Hope on Talk

  • Gas prices are already expected to top $5 a gallon, but experts lay out a scenario that could be much worse

    High gas prices are here to stay due to the Ukraine war. And it may have a huge impact on the economy.

  • Alnylam files patent infringement lawsuits against Pfizer, Moderna

    Alnylam said it was seeking compensation for use of its lipid nanoparticles (LNP) technology that carries and delivers RNA-based therapeutics or vaccines in the body. Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines infringe Alnylam's patent through the use of a lipid formulated into LNPs that protect and deliver the vaccines' mRNA, the pharmaceutical firm said.

  • What Democrats don't get about gas prices

    None of the proposals for lowering oil and gas prices would address the economic fundamentals that dominate the US energy industry.

  • Supply chains just got tossed 2 curveballs: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

    Supply chains could be back under pressure amid Western sanctions on Russia and fresh COVID-19 outbreaks in China.

  • Fifth Third to pay part of ‘unprecedented’ $50 million legal settlement

    Fifth Third Bank and former Greater Cincinnati-based payment processing firm Vantiv are among three companies that will pay a record amount to settle legal claims about recording telemarketing calls.

  • Rivian Makes a Major Bet - Will It Pay Off?

    The young electric vehicle maker struggles to bounce back as questions mount over its ability to increase production rates.