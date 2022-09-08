U.S. markets close in 4 hours 11 minutes

Venterra Named One of the Best Workplaces™ in Real Estate by Great Place to Work®

·3 min read

HOUSTON, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Great Place to Work Institute® has ranked Venterra in the #12 spot on their first-ever Best Workplaces in Real Estate recognition, as published by FORTUNE©.

(PRNewsfoto/Venterra Realty)
(PRNewsfoto/Venterra Realty)

Given that the recognition is the first of its kind from the institute, and that Best Workplaces in Real Estate organizations were selected based on an analysis of survey responses from more than 23,000 team members from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the real estate industry, the award is particularly meaningful. Meeting The Great Place to Work Institute's® "Certified" standard is an honorable distinction on its own, but Venterra's most recent team member survey revealed that the majority, 92% of colleagues, feel Venterra is a great place to work. A number 35% higher than the average U.S. company, this positive feedback provided Venterra the opportunity to be considered for this selective recognition.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience regardless of race, gender, age, disability status, or any other individual employee aspect or role.

"We're honored to have been named on Great Place to Work's first-ever real estate recognition alongside such reputable leaders in the industry," said Venterra CEO, John Foresi. "Direct feedback from our colleagues and residents continues to be the driver behind our initiatives and innovations, allowing us to make changes when our customers need them most. That, coupled with the care our teams deliver, differentiates us in the space and continues to be noticed outside of the organization."

"The way that our team members embody our Core Values and Employer Promises has resulted in countless amazing experiences for our residents and colleagues portfolio-wide. We are humbled to have colleagues who take pride in their communities, who are validated when their properties are highly rated by current and previous renters, and who strive to create a positive experience for those who choose to call Venterra home. This unique company culture has ultimately led to Venterra being worthy of recognitions like this one," said Venterra Chairman, Andrew Stewart.

"These companies have adapted to the challenges of an ever-changing workplace by their commitment to inclusive, high-trust cultures where employees are treated as human beings first and foremost," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Real Estate."

The Great Place to Work® Institute has recognized our workplace culture numerous times in the past. In addition to the Best Workplaces in Real Estate award, we've ranked on lists including Best Workplaces for Millennials, Best Workplaces for Women, Best Workplaces for Diversity, Best Workplaces in Canada, Best Workplaces for Today's Youth in Canada, and Best Workplaces in Texas. Take a moment to explore our previous awards and find out more about our latest Great Place to Work® survey results from our company profile.

About Venterra:

Founded in 2001, Venterra Realty owns and manages 75 communities and more than 22,000 apartment units across 17 US cities that provide housing to over 39,000 people and 12,000 pets. The organization has completed approximately $8.7 billion in real estate transactions and currently manages a portfolio of multi-family real estate assets valued at over $4.7 billion. Venterra is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering industry-leading customer experience. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

Media Contact: 
Allie Foard
Communications Manager & Brand Specialist
Venterramedia@venterraliving.com

Venterra Realty was named to the Best Workplaces in Real Estate list
Venterra Realty was named to the Best Workplaces in Real Estate list
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/venterra-named-one-of-the-best-workplaces-in-real-estate-by-great-place-to-work-301620578.html

SOURCE Venterra Realty

