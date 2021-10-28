U.S. markets close in 1 hour 15 minutes

Venterra Realty Begins Community Wide Wi-Fi Roll Out

·3 min read

Community Wide Wi-Fi to provide reliable internet accessibility throughout Venterra properties

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Venterra Realty has begun rolling out its new initiative, Community Wide Wi-Fi, starting with the company's first property: The Preserve at Colony Lakes Apartments.

Community Wide Wi-Fi provides Venterra residents and employees with fast, reliable, and accessible internet throughout all areas of the property.
Community Wide Wi-Fi provides Venterra residents and employees with fast, reliable, and accessible internet throughout all areas of the property.

For this initiative, Venterra has partnered with Comcast Xfinity to provide Fiber-Optic Internet services to 14 communities in the Houston region. Through the placement of an access point and ethernet port inside each unit, as well as in common areas, a mesh, Community Wide Wi-Fi network is created that will provide Venterra residents with fast, reliable, and accessible internet throughout all areas of the property at a significant savings to residents over the standard retail rate.

"Venterra has historically invested in several technologies in pursuit of creating 'Smart Communities' for our residents,'' said John Foresi, CEO of Venterra. "Installing a true 'Community Wide' Wi-Fi network has always been a crucial factor in truly making a community 'Smart'. With this innovation, we are thrilled to finally be able to provide efficient mobilization and Wi-Fi access to the employees, residents and visitors the second they step foot on our properties."

Aligned with the company's core value of providing Unparalleled Service Excellence, Venterra is an early adopter of this solution in the multi-family industry and understands that the benefits far outweigh the challenges involved with implementation. In addition to a strong boost to NOI, Venterra's "Smart Communities" now benefit from best-in-class internet service for residents, a community-wide network for staff, and will allow Venterra to install IoT devices to further drive operational efficiencies. Community Wide Wi-Fi is a nice complement to Venterra's other technology-focused innovations including Touch-Free SMARTPACKAGE Lockers, SMARTHOME features, and Venterra's Resident App, SMARTHUB.

Execution of the solution required several months of planning, and only 8 weeks to install. After two installation appointments in each individual apartment, residents who requested to opt-in to the new service received instant access to a private Wi-Fi network inside their apartment as well as the ethernet port with download and upload speeds of up to 500Mbps for $60 per month.

"Our first implementation at The Preserve at Colony Lakes proved to be a success, with 90% of residents opting into the new service during the first week. This high degree of uptake from our residents is indicative of the value the service provides to them." said Venterra Chairman, Andrew Stewart. "We will now be rolling out the upgrade to our infrastructure across the rest of our communities, allowing our residents and employees to stay connected no matter where they are on the property and ensuring our communities are well prepared with the technology infrastructure they will need in the future."

About Venterra Realty:
Venterra owns and operates approximately 70 multi-unit residential properties, representing more than 19,000 units in the highest growth cities in the Southern United States, home to more than 38,000 residents and 12,000 pets. We are committed to delivering amazing customer experiences, improving the lives of our employees, and bettering the communities that surround us. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

CONTACT:
Allie Foard
venterramedia@venterraliving.com

(PRNewsfoto/Venterra Realty)
(PRNewsfoto/Venterra Realty)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/venterra-realty-begins-community-wide-wi-fi-roll-out-301411340.html

SOURCE Venterra Realty

