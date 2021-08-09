Venterra Realty Named One Of The 2021 Best Workplaces™ By The Great Place To Work® Institute And FORTUNE For A 6th year In A Row

HOUSTON, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Venterra Realty ranked in the #29 spot in the medium-sized company category (fewer than 1,000 employees) on the Great Place to Work® Institute's 2021 Best Workplaces™ list published by FORTUNE. Winners for the award were selected by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 280,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. This is the sixth year in a row that Venterra has been selected for the list, and, given that small and medium-sized companies account for nearly 16 million businesses in the US, it's a remarkable achievement.

2021 Best Workplaces™ Award

"It has been remarkable to see Venterra continually recognized by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE as a best workplace, with this year reaching our 6th consecutive year of distinction," said Venterra CEO, John Foresi. "Although Venterra has been previously recognized for this award, it is always inspiring to receive positive feedback from our employees on their experience at the company, and our most recent employer survey results did not disappoint, showing that 92% of our team members feel Venterra is a great place to work. The Venterra culture is the direct result of our employees' passion for creating incredible experiences for their colleagues and the residents we serve."

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience regardless of race, gender, age, disability status, or any other individual employee aspect or role. Venterra's annual survey results led the company to become "Certified" by the Great Place to Work® Institute and eligible to be a winner of this prestigious award.

"These companies may be small in size, but their impact and commitment to improving employee experience stacks up against some of the world's largest corporations," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. "Their ability to scale business while maintaining a high level of employee care is nothing short of amazing. A job well done to the Best Small & Medium Workplaces."

Venterra Chairman, Andrew Stewart, added "Our team members come to work each day dedicated to our Core Values and Employer Promises. For the past 20 years, we've fully embraced the power of caring for our residents, communities, and one another. We are grateful for the Venterra team that has made workplace accolades like this one possible."

The Great Place to Work® Institute and FORTUNE have recognized Venterra's workplace culture numerous times in the past. In addition to the Best Workplaces award, they've ranked on lists including Best Workplaces for Millennials, Best Workplaces for Women, Best Workplaces for Diversity, and Best Workplaces in Texas.

You can explore Venterra's previous awards and find more Great Place to Work® survey results from their company profile.

About Venterra Realty

Venterra Realty is a rapidly growing owner/operator of multifamily rental communities with approximately 65 properties and over 18,000 apartment units across major US cities. The company is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering an industry-leading customer experience. More than 35,000 people and 11,000 pets call Venterra "home". Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

About the Best Small & Medium Workplaces™

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Small & Medium Workplaces™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 280,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

