Venterra Realty Named a Top 50 Glassdoor 2022 Best Places to Work Winner

·4 min read

For a fourth time, reviews from Venterra Realty's team members on <span class="legendSpanClass">Glassdoor</span> have resulted in Venterra being recognized as one of the U.S. Top 50 Best Places to Work in the Small & Medium Company category. Venterra is the only property management company, regardless of size, to earn this year's designation.

HOUSTON, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Venterra has been selected again for a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award, honoring the 2022 Best Places to Work. This is the fourth time that Venterra has won this accolade in the Small & Medium Company category.

Glassdoor Best Places to Work
Glassdoor Best Places to Work

Out of the hundreds of thousands of organizations represented on the site, Venterra was selected for the award in the U.S. Small-Medium Size category based solely on the input of their team members who elected to provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment, and Venterra on Glassdoor.com. With an increase of 134% of employers eligible for consideration for the award, 2022 marked Glassdoor's most competitive year to date for the recognition, and Venterra was the only property management company to make this year's list.

Unlike other awards, there is no self-nomination or application process for this Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award, instead the 2022 Best Places to Work Award is based entirely on the feedback company team members voluntarily and anonymously shared on Glassdoor. The site allows current and former colleagues to give insights and opinions about their work environment by providing a company review, a process designed to capture a genuine and authentic inside look at what a specific job may be like at a particular company. When sharing a company review on Glassdoor, employees are asked to rate their satisfaction with the company overall and key workplace factors like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, diversity and inclusion, and work/life balance. In addition, reviewers are asked to describe the best reasons to work at their companies, as well as any downsides. To determine the winners of the 2022 Best Places to Work Award, Glassdoor evaluated all company reviews shared by employees over the past year.

"We are grateful to be a company named on this very respected list, with this year marking our fourth year of recognition," said Venterra CEO, John Foresi. "This accolade is especially significant, because it is a direct result of our team members' hard work and dedication to maintaining an amazing company culture. Our Core Values and Employer Promises are our organization's guiding principles, but we have the passion of our colleagues to thank for embracing them and creating a working environment that all our team members can enjoy," added Venterra Chairman, Andrew Stewart.

"The world of work is rapidly evolving, fueled by the pandemic and now millions of workers reevaluating their expectations from employers. This year's Best Places to Work winners are leading the way by listening and responding to employee feedback and reimagining the employee experience to truly put their people first," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor Chief Executive Officer. "It's inspiring to see these employers step up during the pandemic to expand and grow company cultures where employees feel supported and valued in and out of work. Congratulations to all of this year's Employees' Choice Award winners."
For methodology and the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners in 2021, please visit: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/Best-Small-and-Medium-Companies-to-Work-For-LST_KQ0,43.htm

About Venterra:

Founded in 2001, Venterra Realty owns and manages approximately 70 communities and more than 20,000 apartment units across 13 major US cities that provide housing to over 40,000 people and 12,000 pets. The organization has completed $7.2 billion in real estate transactions and currently manages a portfolio of multi-family real estate assets valued at approximately $4.0 billion. Venterra is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering industry-leading customer experience. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

Contact: Mollie Witt
Phone: 281-822-9126
Email: mwitt@venterraliving.com

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor is revolutionizing how people everywhere find jobs and companies they love by providing deeper workplace transparency. Professionals turn to Glassdoor to research ratings, reviews, salaries and more at millions of employers, and to Fishbowl by Glassdoor to engage in candid workplace conversations. Companies use Glassdoor to post jobs and attract talent through employer branding and employee insights products. Glassdoor is a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, a leading global technology company, and a part of its fast-growing HR Technology business unit. For more information, visit www.glassdoor.com.

"Glassdoor" and logo are proprietary trademarks of Glassdoor, Inc.

Media Contact: pr@glassdoor.com

(PRNewsfoto/Venterra Realty)
(PRNewsfoto/Venterra Realty)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/venterra-realty-named-a-top-50-glassdoor-2022-best-places-to-work-winner-301462211.html

SOURCE Venterra Realty

