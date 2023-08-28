Ventia Services Group (ASX:VNT) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Ventia Services Group Limited's (ASX:VNT) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to A$0.0831 on 6th of October. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 6.0%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Ventia Services Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. The last payment made up 81% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 27.6%. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 64% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Ventia Services Group Is Still Building Its Track Record

The company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long at all, so we can't really make a judgement on how stable the dividend has been. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

Ventia Services Group Might Find It Hard To Grow Its Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Ventia Services Group has impressed us by growing EPS at 27% per year over the past three years. EPS is growing rapidly, although the company is also paying out a large portion of its profits as dividends. If earnings keep growing, the dividend may be sustainable, but generally we'd prefer to see a fast growing company reinvest in further growth.

Our Thoughts On Ventia Services Group's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Ventia Services Group's payments are rock solid. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Ventia Services Group that investors need to be conscious of moving forward.

