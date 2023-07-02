Ventia Services Group (ASX:VNT) rallies 5.2% this week, taking one-year gains to 29%

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the Ventia Services Group Limited (ASX:VNT) share price is up 21% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 9.1% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! We'll need to follow Ventia Services Group for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

Since the stock has added AU$128m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

Check out our latest analysis for Ventia Services Group

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year Ventia Services Group grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company is just on the edge of profitability it can be well worth considering other metrics in order to more precisely gauge growth (and therefore understand share price movements).

We note that the most recent dividend payment is higher than the payment a year ago, so that may have assisted the share price. It could be that the company is reaching maturity and dividend investors are buying for the yield, pushing the price up in the process. Furthermore, the revenue growth of 13% probably also encouraged buyers.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It is of course excellent to see how Ventia Services Group has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on Ventia Services Group's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Ventia Services Group, it has a TSR of 29% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Ventia Services Group shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 29% over the last twelve months, including dividends. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 15% in the last three months. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Ventia Services Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Ventia Services Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Of course Ventia Services Group may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here