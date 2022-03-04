The ventilation company Systemair discontinues its deliveries to Russia and Belarus

Systemair AB

Press Release, 4 March 2022

Systemair has been operating in Russia since 1990. The company's sales in Russia and Belarus correspond to approximately 4.5% of the Group's sales. Due to the geopolitical situation in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus, Systemair is temporarily discontinuing all deliveries to Russia and Belarus.

Our thoughts are with our employees, their families, our customers and partners in and outside Ukraine. We follow developments daily, and we hope for a fast resolution of the conflict that prevails.

For further information contact:

Roland Kasper, CEO, + 46 73 094 40 13

Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 70 577 40 09

Systemair AB, SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, +46 222 440 00, www.systemair.com

