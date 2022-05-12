U.S. markets open in 1 hour 36 minutes

Ventilation System Market to Reach USD 46.47 Billion by 2029 | Ventilation Industry Exhibiting CAGR of 7.7% During 2022-2029

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read

Companies Covered Ventilation System Market are Midea Group Co., Ltd. (China), KOMFOVENT (Lithuania), CaptiveAire Systems (U.S.), Greenheck Fan Corporation (Japan), S&P UK Ventilation Systems Ltd. (U.K.), Twin City Fan & Blower (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), CENTROTEC SE (Germany), Johnson Controls (Ireland), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Nortek Air Solutions, LLC (U.S.)

Pune, India, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ventilation system market size is anticipated to hit USD 46.47 billion by 2029. Fortune Business InsightsTM, in its report titled, “Ventilation System Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Axial & Centrifugal Fans, Recovery Ventilation Systems, and Others), By Application (Commercial, Residential, and Industrial), and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029”, observes that the market size stood at USD 25.76 billion in 2021 and USD 27.62 billion in 2022, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.7% between 2022 and 2029. Maintaining optimum air quality levels has become vital in recent years. The rising awareness of maintaining Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) is likely to uptick the market growth in the coming years.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/ventilation-system-market-102834

Launch of New Energy Core Ventilator ECV-40 by Greenheck to Incite Development

In May 2020, Greenheck, a renowned manufacturer and distributor in air conditioning, movement, and control equipment, unveiled its new energy core ventilator, ECV-40, a dual-fan arrangement ECV. The latest addition is available with a mixed flow fan, which is a hybrid of a centrifugal fan and an axial propeller that can reduce brake horsepower needs by nearly 50%. The product offers easy maintenance due to no belts and low sound levels.

Soaring Demand for Decentralized Ventilation Systems to Amplify Market Growth

Ventilation systems help to minimize carbon footprints, improve the surrounding environment, and optimize energy efficiency. The expanding demand for decentralized systems across the residential sector is likely to be a major propellant for market growth. Decentralized systems occupy less space and incur minimal maintenance and malfunctioning situations. Across the commercial and residential sectors, the expanding refurbishment and retrofitting projects are further invigorating the market’s expansion.

Browse Summary of this Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/ventilation-system-market-102834

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022 to 2029

Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR

7.7%

2029 Value Projection

USD 46. 47 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2021

USD 25.76 Billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

140

Segments covered

By Product, Application, Region

Growth Drivers

Increased Demand for Decentralized Ventilation System to Spur Market Growth

COVID-19 to Hamper Business Strategic Approaches Resulting in Market Volatility and Uncertainty

Escalating Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Awareness and Rising Green Building Initiatives are Prominent Trends

Pitfalls & Challenges

Unavailability of Skilled Technicians is Impeding Market Growth


Check Discount-

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/check-discount/ventilation-system-market-102834

Major Players Launch New Products to Garner Growth

The major players operating in the market emphasize extensive research and development activities to launch novel products in the market. They focus on reducing third-party warehouse charges, along with the shipping and transportation charges for sustainable production in diverse regions.

Key Industry Developments

  • In May 2020, Greenheck unveiled a new energy core ventilator, ECV-40. The product is a dual-fan arrangement ECV.

Further Report Findings-

  • Asia Pacific is projected to attain a major market share. The improving living standards across Malaysia, India, China, and Thailand are expected to complement the market growth.

  • The availability of cheap labor and abundant raw materials and increasing modernization and refurbishment projects across the commercial and residential sectors are predicted to favor the market growth in Asia Pacific.

  • According to the segmentation based on application, the commercial segment is anticipated to attain the highest growth in the market.

Key Companies Profiled in Ventilation System Market Players-

  • Midea Group Co., Ltd. (China)

  • KOMFOVENT (Lithuania)

  • CaptiveAire Systems (U.S.)

  • Greenheck Fan Corporation (Japan)

  • S&P UK Ventilation Systems Ltd. (U.K.)

  • Twin City Fan & Blower (U.S.)

  • Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

  • CENTROTEC SE (Germany)

  • Johnson Controls (Ireland)

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

  • Nortek Air Solutions, LLC (U.S.)

Quick Buy - Ventilation System Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102834

Major Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Approach

    • Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Porter’s Five Force Analysis

    • Global Ventilation System Market Share Analysis, 2021

  • Key Market Insights

  • Profiles of Key Players

    • Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc.

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Employee Size

      • Key Financials

        • Past and Current Revenue

        • Gross Margin

        • Geographical Share

        • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments

    • List of Companies Profiled –

      • Midea Group Co., Ltd.

      • KOMFOVENT

      • CaptiveAire Systems

      • Greenheck Fan Corporation

      • S&P UK Ventilation Systems Ltd.

      • Twin City Fan & Blower

      • Honeywell International Inc.

      • CENTROTEC SE

      • Johnson Controls

      • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

      • Nortek Air Solutions, LLC

  • Annexure / Appendix

    • Global Ventilation System Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029

      • By Product (Value)

        • Axial & Centrifugal Fans

        • Recovery Ventilation Systems

        • Others (Air Filters, etc.)

      • By Application (Value)

        • Commercial

        • Residential

        • Industrial

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • Middle East & Africa

        • Latin America

TOC Continued

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/ventilation-system-market-102834

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

North America HVAC System Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Single Split, Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems, Chillers, and Others), By Application (Commercial, Residential, and Industrial), and Country Forecast, 2022-2029

Conveyor Systems Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Roller, Flat Belt, Wheel, Vertical Conveyors and Others), By Location (In-floor, On-floor and Overhead), By Load (Unit & Bulk Load), By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Supply chain & Logistics, Manufacturing, Mining and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

Air Filters Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Cartridge Filters, Dust Collectors, HEPA Filters, Baghouse Filters, and Others), By End-User (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

About Us:

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter Blogs


