Ventilation System Market Size [2023-2030] Worth USD 50.26 Billion | Exhibiting a CAGR of 7.8%

Fortune Business Insights

The global ventilation system market size is projected to reach USD 50.26 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period from 2023-2030.

Pune, India, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ventilation system market size stood at USD 27.61 billion in 2022. The market is set to expand from USD 29.65 billion in 2023 to USD 50.26 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.8% over the estimated period. The rise can be attributed to the recent advancements in evaporative cooling, fan technology, and controlling.This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its research report, titled “Ventilation System Market, 2023-2030”.

Request a Free Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/ventilation-system-market-102834

Industry Development

January 2022 – Munters completed the acquisition of EDPAC. The deal was focused on enhancing its presence in the Europe market.

Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 7.8% 2030 Value Projection USD 50.26 Billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 27.61 Billion Historical Data for 2019-2021 No. of Pages 282 Segments covered By Product, By Application and By Region Growth Drivers Rising Inclination toward Green Buildings to Impel Market Expansion Increased Demand for Decentralized Ventilation System to Drive the Market Growth

COVID-19 Impact:

Industry Value Affected Due to Temporary Halt on Air Conditioning and Ventilation Activities

The industry was moderately impacted during the Q1 of 2020. This was driven by the temporary halt on ventilation and air conditioning activities. However, the market is expected to record considerable expansion over the forecast period. This is on account of the rising demand for reduced temperature and fresh Indoor Air Quality (IAQ).

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/ventilation-system-market-102834

Story continues

Drivers and Restraints

Escalating Demand for Decentralized Systems to Propel Industry Expansion

The ventilation system market growth is majorly being driven by the increasing popularity of decentralized systems. These systems are being deployed for decreasing the number of ducts and interconnections in multi-family residential projects and office buildings.

However, the industry expansion may be hindered due to high operating and maintenance costs associated with the installation of ventilation systems.

Report Coverage

The report gives an in-depth coverage of the significant trends favoring the global business landscape throughout the projected period. It further provides an insight into the major factors boosting the industry expansion over the forecast period. Some of the additional aspects comprise the vital steps taken by major industry participants for the consolidation of market position.

List of Key Players Present in the Market

Midea Group Co., Ltd. (China)

KOMFOVENT (Lithuania)

CaptiveAire Systems (U.S.)

Greenheck Fan Corporation (Japan)

S&P UK Ventilation Systems Ltd. (U.K.)

Twin City Fan & Blower (U.S.)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

CENTROTEC SE (Germany)

Johnson Controls (Ireland)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Nortek Air Solutions, LLC (U.S.)

Quick Buy - Ventilation System Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102834

Segments:

Centralized Ventilation Segment to Register Considerable Expansion Owing to Increasing Product Demand

On the basis of product, the market is subdivided into centralized ventilation, data center cooling, decentralized ventilation, and range hood. Of these, the centralized ventilation segment is slated to expand at an appreciable pace over the study period. The surge can be credited to the increasing demand for air handling units and fresh air systems for commercial and residential spaces.

Commercial Segment to Gain Traction Impelled by Rising Product Adoption

Based on application, the market is fragmented into commercial, residential, and industrial. The commercial segment is estimated to register substantial expansion throughout the projected period. The rise is driven by the increasing construction of commercial buildings such as airports, restaurants, and quick service restaurants.

On the basis of geography, the market is analyzed across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Lead Owing to the Presence of Emerging Markets

The Asia Pacific ventilation system market share is poised to register considerable expansion over the estimated period. The rise is being driven by the growing adoption of tunnel fresh air ventilation and air handling units across industrial, commercial, and residential spaces.

The North America market is estimated to expand at a substantial rate throughout the projected period. The surge can be attributed to the escalating demand for residential indoor air quality systems.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Enter into Partnership Deals to Strengthen Industry Foothold

Major companies are focusing on the adoption of a series of strategic initiatives for the consolidation of their industry position. These steps include merger agreements, acquisitions, and the launch of new products. Some of the additional initiatives comprise an increase in research activities and rise in participation in trade conferences.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/ventilation-system-market-102834

Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Global Ventilation System Market Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2022

Regulations & Policies Air Quality Regulations Ventilation Regulations

List of Prominent Market Players by Product Type In row cooling Fan Wall Precise air conditioner ERV (Energy recovery ventilation MVHR (Mechanical Ventilation with Heat Recovery) AHU Bath Fan Single tunnel fresh air ventilation Hood Downdraft Roof top

Ventilation Product Performance Requirement Matrix

Primary Interview Responses

Global Ventilation System Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2019-2030 Key Findings By Product Type (USD) Data Center Cooling In row cooling Fan Wall Precise air conditioner Centralized ventilation Fresh Air System AHU Decentralized ventilation Bath Fan Single tunnel fresh air ventilation Range hood Hood Downdraft Roof top By Application (USD) Commercial Data Center Cooling Centralized ventilation Decentralized ventilation Range hood Residential Centralized ventilation Decentralized ventilation Range hood Industrial Data Center Cooling Centralized ventilation Decentralized ventilation By Region (USD) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East and Africa



Continued…

Related Reports:

Automated Feeding System Market Size , Share & Growth -2030

Hydraulics Components Market Size , Share & Forecast 2030

Oil-Free Screw Compressors Market Size , Industry Share, Forecast 2030

Braiding Equipment Market Size , Industry Share, Forecast 2030

Laser Cladding Equipment Market Size , Industry Share, Forecast 2030

FAQ’s

How big is the Ventilation System Market?

The global Ventilation System Market size was estimated at USD 27.61 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 6.73 billion in 2023

What is the Ventilation System Market growth?

The global Ventilation System Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% from 2023 to 2030 to reach USD 50.26 billion by 2030

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com



