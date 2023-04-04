Ventilation System Market Size [2023-2030] Worth USD 50.26 Billion | Exhibiting a CAGR of 7.8%
The global ventilation system market size is projected to reach USD 50.26 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period from 2023-2030.
Pune, India, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ventilation system market size stood at USD 27.61 billion in 2022. The market is set to expand from USD 29.65 billion in 2023 to USD 50.26 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.8% over the estimated period. The rise can be attributed to the recent advancements in evaporative cooling, fan technology, and controlling.This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its research report, titled “Ventilation System Market, 2023-2030”.
Industry Development
January 2022 – Munters completed the acquisition of EDPAC. The deal was focused on enhancing its presence in the Europe market.
Report Highlights:
Report Coverage
Details
Forecast Period
2023-2030
Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR
7.8%
2030 Value Projection
USD 50.26 Billion
Base Year
2022
Market Size in 2022
USD 27.61 Billion
Historical Data for
2019-2021
No. of Pages
282
Segments covered
By Product, By Application and By Region
Growth Drivers
Rising Inclination toward Green Buildings to Impel Market Expansion
Increased Demand for Decentralized Ventilation System to Drive the Market Growth
COVID-19 Impact:
Industry Value Affected Due to Temporary Halt on Air Conditioning and Ventilation Activities
The industry was moderately impacted during the Q1 of 2020. This was driven by the temporary halt on ventilation and air conditioning activities. However, the market is expected to record considerable expansion over the forecast period. This is on account of the rising demand for reduced temperature and fresh Indoor Air Quality (IAQ).
Drivers and Restraints
Escalating Demand for Decentralized Systems to Propel Industry Expansion
The ventilation system market growth is majorly being driven by the increasing popularity of decentralized systems. These systems are being deployed for decreasing the number of ducts and interconnections in multi-family residential projects and office buildings.
However, the industry expansion may be hindered due to high operating and maintenance costs associated with the installation of ventilation systems.
Report Coverage
The report gives an in-depth coverage of the significant trends favoring the global business landscape throughout the projected period. It further provides an insight into the major factors boosting the industry expansion over the forecast period. Some of the additional aspects comprise the vital steps taken by major industry participants for the consolidation of market position.
List of Key Players Present in the Market
Midea Group Co., Ltd. (China)
KOMFOVENT (Lithuania)
CaptiveAire Systems (U.S.)
Greenheck Fan Corporation (Japan)
S&P UK Ventilation Systems Ltd. (U.K.)
Twin City Fan & Blower (U.S.)
Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)
CENTROTEC SE (Germany)
Johnson Controls (Ireland)
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)
Nortek Air Solutions, LLC (U.S.)
Segments:
Centralized Ventilation Segment to Register Considerable Expansion Owing to Increasing Product Demand
On the basis of product, the market is subdivided into centralized ventilation, data center cooling, decentralized ventilation, and range hood. Of these, the centralized ventilation segment is slated to expand at an appreciable pace over the study period. The surge can be credited to the increasing demand for air handling units and fresh air systems for commercial and residential spaces.
Commercial Segment to Gain Traction Impelled by Rising Product Adoption
Based on application, the market is fragmented into commercial, residential, and industrial. The commercial segment is estimated to register substantial expansion throughout the projected period. The rise is driven by the increasing construction of commercial buildings such as airports, restaurants, and quick service restaurants.
On the basis of geography, the market is analyzed across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.
Regional Insights:
Asia Pacific to Lead Owing to the Presence of Emerging Markets
The Asia Pacific ventilation system market share is poised to register considerable expansion over the estimated period. The rise is being driven by the growing adoption of tunnel fresh air ventilation and air handling units across industrial, commercial, and residential spaces.
The North America market is estimated to expand at a substantial rate throughout the projected period. The surge can be attributed to the escalating demand for residential indoor air quality systems.
Competitive Landscape:
Key Players Enter into Partnership Deals to Strengthen Industry Foothold
Major companies are focusing on the adoption of a series of strategic initiatives for the consolidation of their industry position. These steps include merger agreements, acquisitions, and the launch of new products. Some of the additional initiatives comprise an increase in research activities and rise in participation in trade conferences.
Major Table of Contents:
Introduction
Definition, By Segment
Research Methodology/Approach
Data Sources
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
Macro and Micro Economic Indicators
Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends
Impact of COVID-19
Short-term Impact
Long-term Impact
Competition Landscape
Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players
Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players
Global Ventilation System Market Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2022
Regulations & Policies
Air Quality Regulations
Ventilation Regulations
List of Prominent Market Players by Product Type
In row cooling
Fan Wall
Precise air conditioner
ERV (Energy recovery ventilation
MVHR (Mechanical Ventilation with Heat Recovery)
AHU
Bath Fan
Single tunnel fresh air ventilation
Hood
Downdraft
Roof top
Ventilation Product Performance Requirement Matrix
Primary Interview Responses
Global Ventilation System Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2019-2030
Key Findings
By Product Type (USD)
Data Center Cooling
In row cooling
Fan Wall
Precise air conditioner
Centralized ventilation
Fresh Air System
AHU
Decentralized ventilation
Bath Fan
Single tunnel fresh air ventilation
Range hood
Hood
Downdraft
Roof top
By Application (USD)
Commercial
Data Center Cooling
Centralized ventilation
Decentralized ventilation
Range hood
Residential
Centralized ventilation
Decentralized ventilation
Range hood
Industrial
Data Center Cooling
Centralized ventilation
Decentralized ventilation
By Region (USD)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
Continued…
