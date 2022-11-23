ReportLinker

A ventilator is a machine that assists patients in breathing by blowing or pushing air/oxygen into the lungs. Usually, patients can breathe independently, but a ventilator can assist with that function.

It is mainly used in hospitals to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), sleep apnea, acute lung injury, and hypoxemia.



The ventilators market is projected to reach USD 5.4 Billion in 2027 from USD 3.9 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Growth in the ventilators market is primarily due to the growing preference for home care settings, rising number of preterm births, outbreak of infectious respiratory diseases. However, there is a significant difference in the patient and caregiver cost, and the reimbursement received. This is a major factor restraining the growth of the ventilators market.



The portable/transportable ventilators expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The portable/transportable ventilators expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The demand for low-cost, user-friendly, and flexible portable ventilators drives the demand for portable/transportable ventilators.



The adult/pediatric ventilators segment expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The adult/pediatric ventilator segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period The rising number of smokers and rapid growth in the geriatric population also contribute to the growth of this segment.



The noninvasive ventilators segment expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The noninvasive ventilator segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Owing to the risk of complications by invasive ventilation, physicians, clinicians, and, to a certain extent, manufacturers are focusing on increasing the application of Non-invasive ventilation in disease areas such as COPD, cardiogenic pulmonary edema, and neurological diseases.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR in 2021

Based on geography, the ventilator market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Growth of the Asia Pacific ventilators market is primarily driven by increasing investments in the healthcare industry by key market players, rising demand for cutting-edge technologies, and expansion of private-sector hospitals to rural areas in various APAC countries.



Key players in the ventilators market

The prominent players in the ventilator market are Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), ResMed (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Drägerwerk AG & CO. KGAA (Germany), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), Getinge AB (Sweden), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Air Liquide (France), Vyaire Medical, Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), Hamilton Medical (Switzerland), ICU Medical, Inc. (US), Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (US), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, (China), aXcent Medical GmbH (Germany), Metran Co., Ltd. (Japan), MAGNAMED (Brazil), Avasarala Technologies Limited (India), Airon Corporation (Florida), TRITON Electronic Systems Ltd. (Russia), Bio-Med Devices, Inc. (US), Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (US), HEYER Medical AG (Germany), and Leistung Ingeniería SRL (Argentina).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the ventilator market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as mobility, type, interface, mode, end user and region.The report also includes a product portfolio matrix of various ventilator available in the market.



The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and key market strategies.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them, garner a more significant share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their position in the market.



This report provides insights into the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global ventilator market. The report analyzes this market by mobility, type, interface, mode, end user and region.

• Product Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and product launches in the global ventilator market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by mobility, type, interface, mode, end user and region.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global ventilator market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, competitive leadership mapping, and capabilities of leading players in the global ventilator market.

