Vention announces MachineCloud, the first-of-its-kind software for assisted deployment of industrial automation

Enabling software-assisted deployment of automated equipment directly from the cloud to the factory floor with step-by-step guidance

Vention's Manufacturing Automation Platform (MAP) - from the design to deployment (CNW Group/Vention)
Vention's Manufacturing Automation Platform (MAP) - from the design to deployment (CNW Group/Vention)

MONTREAL, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Vention, the leading digital manufacturing automation platform (MAP), has officially announced the launch of its new software-assisted deployment digital twin, MachineCloud. Manufacturers now have the tool to successfully deploy automated equipment and build their core expertise in industrial automation from the design phase up to the deployment stage.

By leveraging the digital twin data of the machine already present on Vention's Manufacturing Automation Platform, Vention can now offer a complete customized deployment flow by effectively eliminating the typical hassle of hardware and software commissioning. Users can program their MachineLogic sequences and deploy them on their automated equipment from anywhere in the world with MachineCloud's remote control capabilities.

Within all manufacturers' reach, in the form of simple and interactive step-by-step guidance, MachineCloud provides real-time visibility of the machine operations such as status and e-stop events, from anywhere in the world. Working in unison with Vention's motion controller, MachineMotion, Vention's Customer Support team can remotely connect to your machine and provide same-day support. Other MachineCloud features include software-assisted setup for hardware and wiring, remote access to MachineMotion data log file, machine configuration checker and application checker.

"Over the last 6 years, we have empowered companies to accelerate industrial automation - re-shoring production and upskilling the workforces. Simplifying deployment was a necessary next step, and we tackled it by linking the real machine and its digital twin like never before," said Etienne Lacroix, CEO of Vention. "We are only scratching the surface of the user experiences that are only possible by leveraging cloud technology to combine industrial automation hardware and engineering software."

About Vention

Vention helps some of the most innovative manufacturers automate their production floors in just a few days through a democratized user experience. Vention's online-first manufacturing automation platform allows clients to design, automate, order, and deploy automated equipment directly from their web browsers. Vention is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with new offices in Berlin and Boston. The 380-person company serves 3,000+ customers on five continents and 25 manufacturing industries. To learn more, visit vention.io or follow us on LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vention-announces-machinecloud-the-first-of-its-kind-software-for-assisted-deployment-of-industrial-automation-301655329.html

SOURCE Vention

