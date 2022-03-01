U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,306.26
    -67.68 (-1.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,294.95
    -597.65 (-1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,532.46
    -218.94 (-1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,008.51
    -39.58 (-1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.27
    +9.55 (+9.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.30
    +46.60 (+2.45%)
     

  • Silver

    25.56
    +1.19 (+4.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1136
    -0.0086 (-0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    -0.1320 (-7.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3320
    -0.0101 (-0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8450
    -0.1450 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,005.89
    +2,348.63 (+5.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    990.38
    +13.39 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Ventra Health Announces Jason Greenberg, M.D. as Chief Client Officer.

·2 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">Cardiothoracic Anesthesiologist to lead client engagement.</span>

DALLAS, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventra Health, an industry leader in revenue cycle management, practice management, and advisory services for hospital-based physician specialties, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Greenberg, M.D. as Chief Client Officer.

"I am thrilled to bring my unique perspective to all of our clients and help steer them in the direction of success."

Dr. Greenberg joins Ventra Health from Anesthesia Care Associates Medical Group, where he led as President and CEO. Prior to that appointment, he also served as President and CEO of Northern California Anesthesia Physicians. Dr. Greenberg is a Cardiothoracic Anesthesiologist with over a decade of experience as both a practicing clinician at a large tertiary care hospital, and in leadership of a large and growing medical practice. He has been actively involved in his medical society, and currently serves on the ASA committee on Practice Management.

Dr. Greenberg received his undergraduate degree in Economics from Northwestern University and attended medical school at The University of Chicago. Dr. Greenberg completed his anesthesia residency at The University of California, San Francisco and was a Harvard Fellow in Cardiothoracic Anesthesia at The Brigham and Women's Hospital.

"The business of medicine is increasingly complex. As a practicing physician and former Ventra client, I intimately understand the challenges our clients face. I am thrilled to bring my unique perspective to all of our clients and help steer them in the direction of success." said Dr. Greenberg.

Ventra Health's CEO, Michael O'Boyle, stated: "The addition of Dr. Greenberg is a seminal moment in the development of Ventra Health's executive leadership team. We are building a company dedicated to serving our hospital-based physician specialty clients at the highest level, and adding a physician as highly credentialed as Dr. Greenberg to the team as Chief Client Officer further embodies our commitment. Dr. Greenberg has had an exceptionally distinguished career as a physician leader, and we could not ask for a more qualified individual to represent and advocate for the interest of our clients."

About Ventra Health:
Ventra Health is a leading healthcare organization focused on tech-enabled revenue cycle management, practice management, and advisory solutions for hospital-based physicians. Ventra partners with private practices, hospitals, health systems, and physician management organizations to deliver market-leading solutions that solve healthcare providers' most complex revenue and reimbursement issues.

Backed by Varsity Healthcare Partners, Ventra Health represents the acquisitions of DuvaSawko, Gottlieb, and Abeo, who collectively served the emergency medicine, hospital medicine, and anesthesia market.

Media Contact:
Christopher Morrison
SVP Marketing & Sales Operations
info@ventrahealth.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ventra-health-announces-jason-greenberg-md-as-chief-client-officer-301493280.html

SOURCE Ventra Health

