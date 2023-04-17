Ventral Hernia Treatment Market is likely to surpass a worth of US$ 9.4 Billion at over 6 % CAGR during the forecast period of 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The North American ventral hernia treatment market is a significant market segment within the global hernia treatment market. North America is one of the largest markets for hernia treatment globally, and it includes the United States and Canada. North America is expected to possess 46% market share for Ventral hernia treatment market in 2023.

NEWARK, Del, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the forecast period 2023 to 2033, the ventral hernia treatment market is expected to grow at a value of 6.4% CAGR, according to Future Market Insights. By the year 2033, the global market for Ventral hernia treatment is expected to rise up to a market valuation of US$ 9.4 Billion. Growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of ventral hernia, the growing adoption of minimally invasive surgical techniques, and the availability of advanced hernia repair products and solutions.



Another driver of the ventral hernia treatment market is the growing adoption of minimally invasive surgical techniques. Minimally invasive surgery (MIS) is a surgical approach that uses small incisions and specialized instruments to perform surgical procedures. Compared to traditional open surgery, MIS is associated with less pain, scarring, and complications, as well as faster recovery times for patients. This has led to an increasing demand for MIS techniques in ventral hernia repair, driving the growth of the market.

The availability of advanced hernia repair products and solutions is also contributing to the growth of the ventral hernia treatment market. Companies such as Medtronic and Becton Dickinson & Company are developing innovative mesh products and surgical instruments that provide support to the weakened or damaged tissue in the abdominal wall and help prevent the hernia from recurring. These products are often designed to be minimally invasive and have improved safety and efficacy profiles compared to traditional hernia repair methods.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global ventral hernia treatment market is expected to grow with a 6.4% CAGR during 2023 to 2033.

By end use, hospitals are expected to hold 48% of the market share in 2023 for Ventral hernia treatment market.

Europe Ventral hernia treatment market size is expected to possess 38% market share in 2023.

“The rising geriatric population and the increasing demand for better healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies are expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years,” states an FMI analyst

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the ventral hernia treatment market are Medtronic, Becton Dickinson & Company, Braun Melsungen AG, Cook Medical Inc., Cooper Companies Inc., Baxter International, Inc., Integra LifeSciences, W.L. Gore & Associates, AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Medtronic has developed minimally invasive surgical techniques and technologies that can be used to repair ventral hernias. These techniques often result in less pain and scarring, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery times for patients.

Becton Dickinson & Company collaborates with healthcare professionals to develop and improve hernia treatment solutions. This includes conducting clinical research and providing training and education to surgeons and other medical professionals.

More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Ventral hernia treatment market, presenting historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Type (Epigastric (stomach area) hernia, Umbilical (belly button) hernia, Incisional hernia) Diagnosis (Ultrasound, CT Scan, MRI) Surgery Type (Open hernia surgery, Laparoscopic surgery, Robotic hernia surgery) End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Clinics) Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania)

Key Segments Profiled in the Ventral Hernia Treatment Industry Survey

Type:

Epigastric (stomach area) hernia

Umbilical (belly button) hernia

Incisional hernia



Diagnosis:

Ultrasound

CT Scan

MRI



Surgery Type:

Open hernia surgery

Laparoscopic surgery

Robotic hernia surgery



End-use:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Clinics



The healthcare domain team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 Billion+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

