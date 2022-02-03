U.S. markets close in 5 hours 49 minutes

Ventricular Assist Device Market Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain Ltd
·4 min read

Visiongain has published a new report on Ventricular Assist Device Market Report 2021-2031: Forecasts by Product (LVAD, RVAD, BiVAD, TAH), By Type of Flow (Pulsatile, Continuous), By Design, By Application. PLUS, Profiles of Leading Pharma Contract Manufacturing Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis. PLUS, COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

The ventricular assist devices are primarily used for patients that have weak heart or are suffering from heart failure. These devices can be placed in either left, right or both ventricles of the heart, however, it is most commonly used in the left ventricle. The major applications of ventricular assist devices are when the patient is about to undergo heart transplant (short-term treatment) surgery or when the patient is not entitled for heart transplant but needs circulatory support (long-term treatment). The procedure involving ventricular assist device implantation often requires open heart surgery and does have numerous risks associated with it. However, the use of ventricular assist devices can be life saving for a person suffering from several heart failure and other cardiovascular disease.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/ventricular-assist-report-2021/#download_sampe_div

COVID-19 Impact on Ventricular Assist Device Market

The impact of COVID-19 on Ventricular Assist Device market is observed and also predicted to be positive during the forecast period. The panic and fear regarding the pandemic spread among the masses has also given rise in the number of heart patients globally which in turn is boosting the Ventricular Assist Device Market growth.

Market Drivers

Rising prevalence of heart failure cases & other cardiovascular diseases and shortage of heart donors across the world are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the market.

Nevertheless, certain risk with the implantation of ventricular assist device procedure such as infection, blood clotting, problems with device such as power failure or pumping issues and high cost of the device are expected to hinder the growth of ventricular assist devices market.

Market Opportunities

Implantable devices accounted for the largest market share and this trend is expected to continue through the forecast period. Increasing preference for long-term treatment methods by patients who are not eligible for a heart transplant is expected to drive the revenue generation of the segment. Thus, growth in the implantable devices segment is paving the way as a growth opportunity for ventricular assist devices market towards growth.

Segment Analysis

The destination therapy segment led the ventricular assist devices market in 2019. The growth in the market is contributed by an increase in occurrences of end-stage cardiac failures and cardiovascular diseases. Left ventricular assist devices find application in destination therapy for heart patients who cannot undergo heart transplant surgery. Key players in the market are Abbott; Medtronic; and Jarvik Heart, Inc. Many of these enterprises’ products are in work in progress for FDA approval. Along with this, in October 2018, Abbott received FDA approval for its HeartMate 3 LVAD for destination therapy.

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/ventricular-assist-report-2021/#download_sampe_div

Competitive Landscape

The companies employ strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, product launches, and geographical expansion. Several market players engage in acquisitions to strengthen their market position. This strategy facilitates companies to increase their competences and multiply their product portfolios. Some of the companies mentioned- Medtronic; Abbott; Berlin Heart GmbH; ReliantHeart Inc.; Abiomed Inc.; CHF Solutions, Inc.; Cardiac Assist Inc.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com

Information found nowhere else
With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Ventricular Assist Device market and leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.

Find more Visiongain research reports on Pharma Medical Devices; click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: catherine.walker@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative, independent, market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10-year forecast, are hundreds of pages long, with in depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defense, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports mean that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.

Contact:

Catherine Walker
PR at Visiongain Inc.
Tel: + 44 0207 336 6100
USA Tel: + 1 718 682 4567
EU Tel: + 353 1 695 0006
Toll Free: 00-1-646-396-5129
Email: catherine.walker@visiongain.com
Web: https://www.visiongain.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

-

SOURCE Visiongain Limited.


