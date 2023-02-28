U.S. markets open in 3 hours 8 minutes

Venture Capital Firm CCV Signs UNPRI, Makes a Commitment to Responsible and Sustainable Living

·4 min read

BEIJING, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) has recently admitted CCV, an Asian-based early-stage VC firm as a signatory, making CCV one of the first Asian investment-focused signatories.

By becoming a signatory to the Principles, CCV is committed to further implementing the six core principles [1] of responsible investment, integrating E (Environment), S (Social), and G (Governance) into CCV's investment strategy, and promoting sustainable development of the global financial system.

Wei Zhou, Founding Partner of CCV, said, "It's an honor to join the UN PRI initiatives. CCV has always valued its visionary investment strategy, and it is hard for us to ignore the exciting prospect of this initiative and the sense of mission associated with it. Some innovative technologies may seem too early from the perspective of financial return, but they are critical in terms of mankind's future development. As venture capitalists, we aim at breaking through the ultimate limitations of the timer shaft and making investments that have positive impacts on the future of all mankind."

Why CCV believes in Responsible Investment

CCV's focus on responsible investment originates from KPCB China's commitment to green technology. At the beginning of the 21st century, KPCB led the global focus on green technology engaging Al Gore, one of the world's most prominent environmental activists and former Vice President of the United States, to participate in all Kleiner's green technology-related investments. As the former core investment team at KPCB, CCV devoted numerous efforts to researching and investing in related tracks. Although the technology, market, and global environmental consensus were not mature at that time, the elements necessary for the explosion of green technology have become fully available nowadays, making Asian companies indispensable to forming a leading force globally in the related fields.

Since CCV's founding, ESG factors have been extremely important to its investment decisions. According to Wei, CCV constantly incorporates sustainability factors into all aspects of its investment process. As a partner of the entrepreneurs, CCV has continued to use technology to improve social efficiency and corporate governance, improve the office environment and the fairness of employees, and adhere to an environmentally friendly investment philosophy since its inception.

As one of the earliest Asian-based investment firms to sign with UNPRI, CCV will continue to polish a unique ESG investment methodology based on the ESG evaluation framework and integrate the ESG investment process and system into the fund's research and investment decisions in the future.  finally helping our planet achieve global ESG goals earlier.

About CCV

CCV is a leading venture capital firm focusing on early-stage investment and committed to supporting technology-driven innovation. Founded by former KPCB China managing partner Zhou Wei and the original technology investment team at KPCB, CCV manages 750 million USD and 2.5 billion RMB.

The core management team has achieved a 35% unicorn hit rate track record in the first decade and has kept a track record of yielding at least one unicorn each year from an investment portfolio for 15 years. Many CCV's portfolio companies have become the first IPO stock in their respective focused areas. CCV is the A-round leading investor in 80% of its investments.

CCV's star portfolios include JD.com (NASDAQ: JD), Venus Tech (SZSE:002439), Perfect Corp(NYSE: PERF), CreditEase (NYSE: YRD), COL Group (SHSE:300364), Rong 360 (NYSE: JT), TanTan (acquired by NASDAQ: MOMO), Shukun Technology, JD Digital, Ximalaya FM, Transnet Financial, MetaApp, U POWER, Cowa Robot, Naxions, IceKredit, etc.

[1] The six Principles are:

  • We will incorporate ESG issues into investment analysis and decision-making processes.

  • We will be active owners and incorporate ESG issues into our ownership policies and practices.

  • We will seek appropriate disclosure on ESG issues by the entities in which we invest.

  • We will promote acceptance and implementation of the principles within the investment industry.

  • We will work together to enhance our effectiveness in implementing the principles.

  • We will each report on our activities and progress toward implementing the principles.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/venture-capital-firm-ccv-signs-unpri-makes-a-commitment-to-responsible-and-sustainable-living-301757601.html

SOURCE CCV

