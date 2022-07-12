U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,819.14
    -35.29 (-0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,985.02
    -188.82 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,264.73
    -107.87 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,721.91
    -10.09 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.62
    -8.47 (-8.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,723.30
    -8.40 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    18.86
    -0.27 (-1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0043
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9580
    -0.0330 (-1.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1894
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8000
    -0.6200 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,452.62
    -1,047.89 (-5.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    415.78
    -11.59 (-2.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,209.86
    +13.27 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,336.66
    -475.64 (-1.77%)
     

Venture capital funding may have slowed, but VC firms have no problems raising new funds

Christine Hall
·3 min read

As the market swoons, venture capital firms continue to announce new funds.

TechCrunch reporters covered five of these more in-depth Tuesday, as you will see below.

Meanwhile, I corresponded with three firms about their funds and any concerns that limited partners had brought up during the fundraising stage.

Haris Khurshid, general partner at Chalo Ventures, launched a $50 million second fund focused on investing in Pakistani startups and a smaller percentage in Latin American startups.

“With a large population, Pakistan is geographically smaller, well-connected with fewer provinces, has lower regulatory barriers and doesn’t have strong incumbents,” Khurshid, who is originally from Pakistan, said via email. “This allows Pakistani startups to scale faster throughout the country and expand into other markets.”

The firm started raising two months ago and already secured $35 million in commitments and cash in hand. Khurshid said that he expects to close by the end of the second quarter and start investing in the third quarter.

Khurshid explained that the fundraising environment “wasn’t as challenging as we thought it would be,” and what helped was that specific goal of investing in Pakistan. He did say that LPs wanted to know how the firm would navigate investment in that market, which required the firm to do a bit of educating on why Pakistan needed a focused fund.

As the global venture capital market slows, is the US dodging the downturn?

Lorena Suarez, one of the managing partners of Argentina-based Alaya Capital, a 10-year-old early-stage VC firm, invests in impact-driven startups from Spanish-speaking Latin America. Last month, Alaya had the first closing of $80 million in capital commitments for its third fund.

Regarding LPs behavior, Suarez said via email that LPs were wondering if business fundamentals in LatAm were strong. As a result, “due diligence is taking additional time but has not impacted yet their final commitments. We've seen concern about how deep this financial crisis will be and how long the conflict in Europe will last with the impact it may have in the following years.”

However, she went on to say that Alaya saw other LPs being more active in investing “because it is known that vintages during crises perform better than any other moment.”

Over at Golden Section, a Houston-based founder studio and venture capital firm, the firm completed the first closing of its second fund in May, but did not disclose the amount. Chief marketing officer Yosef Levenstein said via email that the fund will ultimately be around $80 million. It focuses on early-stage B2B SaaS, so LP concerns were about how B2B software will perform in an inflationary environment, he wrote.

It’s been a busy day for new funds. Catch up on some from my colleagues:

  • Jacquelyn Melinek reported on Multicoin Capital’s new $430 million fund for crypto-related investments. She also wrote about Protagonist’s $100 million fund, also focused on crypto.

  • Rebecca Szkutak covered Conscience VC, interviewing Ariana Thacker about her firm that invested in consumer companies with a science edge.

  • Catherine Shu reported on C2 Ventures’ second $20 million fund targeting startups disrupting legacy industries.

  • Manish Singh featured Lightspeed Venture Partners’ new India and Southeast Asia fund, which has $500 million in commitments. That fund is part of a group of four across the startup lifecycle that Lightspeed announced Tuesday for a total of $7 billion.

  • Paul Sawers covered Cathay Innovation’s third fund, with $1.05 billion in capital commitments.

Here’s a roundup a some others from my inbox:

  • Bloomberg Beta announced its fourth $75 million fund and also a new $75 million opportunity fund for later-stage checks into startups the firm has already backed.

  • Ben Narasin’s Tenacity closed its debut fund with $50 million in capital commitments. The firm says it plans to write checks of between $1 million and $3 million into pre-Series A rounds of companies both in the U.S. and in the U.K.

Venture capital slowed in Q2 (but it’s evolving)

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto: Binance served Iranian traders after U.S. sanctions, report shows

    Yahoo Finance reporter David Hollerith breaks down a new Reuters report that reveals how crypto exchange Binance failed to deliver on promises preventing money laundering and served Iranian crypto traders despite U.S. sanctions.&nbsp;

  • Caroline Kennedy Remembers When Shinzo Abe Surprised Her Son Jack Schlossberg for His 23rd Birthday

    "Prime Minister Abe was an incredible leader, once in a generation," Kennedy said.

  • Fresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate Path

    (Bloomberg) -- Inflation continued to heat up in June, hitting a fresh pandemic peak that keeps the Federal Reserve geared for another big interest-rate hike later this month, economists project.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency Thirteen ‘Perfect Storms’ That Are Sweeping the World Right NowPeloton to Stop In-House Bike Production as Part of TurnaroundThe consumer pri

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JPMorgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • Why Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Is On Fire Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ORMP) are having a banner day today. Specifically, the company's stock price rose by as much as 40% on extremely high volume early on in Tuesday's trading session. What's causing investors to rush into this small-cap biotech stock?

  • 10 Best Undervalued Automobile Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at 10 best undervalued automobile stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the automobile industry, you can go directly to 5 Best Undervalued Automobile Stocks to Buy Now. According to IBISWorld, the global car and automobile manufacturing industry is worth $2.9 trillion by […]

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman Thinks Stocks Are More Attractive Than Bonds Right Now; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    As fears of recession and the prospect of more aggressive interest rate rises become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Leon Cooperman. Cooperman built his $2.5 billion fortune after founding Omega Advisors, which he now runs as a family office. Cooperman is mostly retired today, but he keeps his fingers on the pulse of the market. And now, he finds that in the midst of weakness, stocks may show the strongest signs of life. Explaining his stan

  • American Airlines reiterates its earnings outlook for Q2, stock pops

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss American Airlines reiterating its earnings outlook for Q2.

  • China EV maker BYD stock falls on speculation Buffett will sell shares

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses rumors that Warren Buffett has plans to sell shares of BYD stock.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. With the looming threat of rising interest rates, dividend stocks are becoming the only feasible option for […]

  • The CPI Inflation Rate May Hit 9%; Dow Jones Rally Pauses

    Wednesday's CPI inflation rate data should show a new 40-year high. Here's what it means for Federal Reserve policy.

  • Oil prices fall as IEA warns energy crisis may worsen

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss the energy markets as oil prices decline.

  • Gap CEO Syngal Fired After Failing to Rescue Struggling Retailer

    (Bloomberg) -- Gap Inc. fell on Tuesday as rising costs and discounts thwarted Sonia Syngal’s turnaround after 2 1/2 years as chief executive officer of the clothing retailer. Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency Thirteen ‘Perfect Storms’ That Are Sweeping the World Right NowPeloton to Stop In-House Bike Production as Part of TurnaroundChairman Bob Martin is taking over

  • Nvidia Stock-Price Cuts Are Piling Up. Wall Street Is Getting Worried.

    The vast majority of analysts tracking the chip maker continue to rate it at Buy or Overweight, even as the shares slide.

  • Musk's Tesla stock sale windfall dwarfs Twitter loss

    Elon Musk's attempt to scrap his purchase of Twitter Inc may leave the world's wealthiest person in a stronger financial position than before he unveiled the $44 billion deal, with billions of dollars in cash from selling Tesla shares now sitting in the bank. After Musk on Friday tore up his April 25 agreement to buy the social media platform, with Twitter promising to force him to make good, the two sides face a potentially drawn-out legal battle that could still cost Musk billions of dollars, according to legal experts. Whatever the outcome may be, the Tesla chief executive for now appears to be sitting on around $8.5 billion in cash raised from selling shares of the automaker late in April to finance the Twitter acquisition.

  • Stocks See Late-Day Swoon Before Crucial CPI Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks slumped ahead of a key inflation report, with the Treasury curve inversion deepening to levels last seen in 2007 amid fears that rate hikes will sink the economy into a recession.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency Thirteen ‘Perfect Storms’ That Are Sweeping the World Right NowPeloton to Stop In-House Bike Production as Part of TurnaroundThe S&P 50

  • Stocks lower ahead of CPI data, U.S. dollar reaches 20-year high on parity with euro

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Jared Blikre examines the market action heading into today's close, in addition to the U.S. dollar and euro, volatility, sector leaders, and ServiceNow in the software space.

  • Microsoft lays off a portion of its workforce as part of a 'realignment'

    Microsoft today became the latest Big Tech company to cut jobs during a period of mounting economic uncertainty. Bloomberg reports that the Redmond firm is "realigning business groups and roles" after the close of its fiscal year (on June 30), even as the company intends to grow its headcount in the coming months. The layoffs reportedly affect less than 1% of Microsoft's 180,000-person workforce and follow no clear pattern with respect to geography or product division, touching on teams including customer and partner solutions and consulting.

  • Walmart Gives Embattled Tesla Rival Canoo a Lifeline

    Canoo, the young electric-vehicle manufacturer, is the subject of speculation due to a delicate financial situation.

  • ServiceNow shares drop 12% after CEO warns of fierce macro headwinds in interview

    ServiceNow Inc.'s stock tumbled 12% on Tuesday following an interview in which its chief executive, Bill McDermott, warned of some serious macro headwinds. "You're at 41-year high inflation. The dollar right now is the highest it's been in over two decades. We have interest rates rising. People worried about security. You've got a war in Europe. So, the mood is not great," McDermott said in a "Mad Money" segment on CNBC that aired after markets closed Monday. "You're going to see the headwind of