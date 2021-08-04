U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,402.66
    -20.49 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,792.67
    -323.73 (-0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,780.53
    +19.24 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,196.32
    -27.26 (-1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.99
    -2.57 (-3.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.90
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.42
    -0.17 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1840
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1840
    +0.0080 (+0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3889
    -0.0026 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4740
    +0.4240 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,682.66
    +1,601.00 (+4.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    977.06
    +50.30 (+5.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.86
    +18.14 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

Venture capital undermines human rights

Michael Kleinman
·5 min read

The future of technology is determined by a handful of venture capitalists. The world’s 10 leading venture capital firms have, together, invested over $150 billion in technology startups. The venture capitalists who run these firms decide which startups today will develop the new platforms and technologies that will shape our lives tomorrow.

There is a startling lack of diversity within the venture capital sector. This means that a small group of men — mostly white men — make decisions that affect all of us. Unsurprisingly, they all too often ignore the broader societal and human rights implications of these investment decisions.

We all live in a world shaped by venture capital. As of 2019, 81% of all venture capital funds worldwide are clustered in just a handful of countries, primarily in the U.S., Europe and China, which in turn are shaping the future of technology. If you spend time on Facebook or Twitter, use Google, travel in an Uber or stay in an Airbnb, then you’ve experienced firsthand the impact of venture capital funding.

Venture capital firms, which provide equity financing for early- and growth-stage startups, play a critical gatekeeper role, deciding which new technologies and technology companies will receive funding.

Venture capital firms need to institute human rights due diligence processes that meet the standards set forth in the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.

All businesses -- including venture capital -- have a responsibility to respect human rights. In order to ensure that their investments are not undermining our human rights, it is therefore critical for venture capital firms to conduct due diligence processes before making investments.

Amnesty International recently surveyed the world’s largest venture capital firms and startup accelerators. Of the world’s 10 largest venture capital firms, not a single one had an adequate human rights due diligence process that met the standards set forth in the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.

Unfortunately, this is true of the broader venture capital sector as well. Overall, of the 50 VC firms and three startup accelerators analyzed by Amnesty International, we found that almost all of them lacked adequate human rights due diligence policies and processes.

Despite gains, gender diversity in VC funding struggled in 2020

This failure to carry out adequate due diligence means that a vast majority of VC firms are failing in their responsibility to respect human rights.

This almost complete lack of respect for human rights among the world’s largest venture capital firms has three key impacts. First, and most immediately, it means that venture capital firms invest in companies whose products and services have been implicated in ongoing human rights abuses, such as companies that provide support to the Chinese government’s repression of the Uyghur population in Xinjiang and across China.

Second, it means that venture capital firms continue to fund companies whose business models have a significant negative impact on human rights, including our privacy and labor rights. For instance, leading venture capital firms continue to support companies that rely on app-based or “gig” workers, who often face exploitative or otherwise abusive work conditions, as well as companies whose “surveillance capitalism” business model undermines our right to privacy.

Third, the lack of human rights due diligence by venture capital firms dramatically increases the risk that they fund new and “frontier” technologies without ensuring that adequate human rights safeguards are in place.

For instance, the application of increasingly powerful artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) tools across a wide variety of sectors risks amplifying existing societal biases and discrimination. Seemingly objective algorithms can be biased by reliance on incomplete or unrepresentative training data, and/or by replicating the unconscious bias of those who developed the algorithms.

This is a critical blind spot, especially as VC-funded startups seek to disrupt such fundamental parts of our lives as education, finance and health.

The negative impacts of the VC firms’ lack of human rights due diligence — especially regarding issues like algorithmic bias — are magnified by these firms’ own lack of gender and racial diversity. For instance, women comprise only 23% of venture capital investment professionals (i.e., those involved in deciding which startups to fund).

The numbers are even worse when it comes to racial diversity — just 4% of investment professionals at VC firms in the U.S. are Latinx, and only 4% are Black. Groups like Blck VC, Diversity VC and digitalundivided have been calling attention to this issue for years, but venture capitalists have been slow to respond so far.

This lack of diversity is mirrored in the gender and racial composition of founders who receive VC funding. In 2018, all-female founding teams received just 2.2% of all U.S.-based venture funding. At the same time, Black and Latinx founders received less than 2.3% of all U.S.-based venture capital funding in 2019.

With power comes responsibility. Venture capital firms need to institute human rights due diligence processes that meet the standards set forth in the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.

Further, they should provide support to their portfolio companies to ensure that they comply with human rights standards. Venture capital firms should also publicly commit to hiring more diverse teams, especially in investment-related positions. Finally, they should publicly commit to funding more diverse startup founders as part of their flagship funds.

VC firms have a responsibility to ensure that their investments are not causing harm. A responsibility that they have, to date, largely ignored.

On the diversity front, 2020 may prove a tipping point

Recommended Stories

  • Most Children Recover Quickly From COVID-19, but Some Have Lingering Symptoms, a Study Says

    Most children with COVID-19 recover within a week, but a small percentage experience long-term symptoms, according to a new study of more than 1,700 British children. The researchers found that 4.4% of children had symptoms that last four weeks or longer, while 1.8% have symptoms that last for eight weeks or longer. The findings suggest that what has sometimes been called “long COVID” may be rarer in children than adults. In a previous study, some of the same researchers found that 13.3% of adul

  • ‘Talladega Nights’ at 15: How John C. Reilly experienced ‘Borat’ shenanigans first-hand dining with Sacha Baron Cohen

    John C. Reilly recalls restaurant experience with Sacha Baron Cohen in conservative North Carolina that made him an instant fan.

  • Amanda Knox is pregnant, expecting first baby after miscarriage

    The announcement comes four weeks after she opened up about a miscarriage on her infertility podcast.

  • Roku down after hours following earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways from Roku's recent earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why AMC, GameStop, and Sundial Growers Shares Are All Lower Today

    Shares of meme stocks AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were all heading lower in morning trading Wednesday, with the theater operator down 4%, the video game retailer off over 1%, and the marijuana company falling 3.5%. The three companies have failed to maintain any sort of momentum from their earlier bull runs, and calls for retail investors to stand strong are not resonating as much as they did previously during the share-buying frenzy of January.

  • Why Fastly Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) fell sharply on Wednesday. Analysts, on average, expect Fastly's revenue to grow 14.8% year over year to $85.7 million. Expectations imply a significant revenue growth deceleration from Fastly.

  • Uber down after reporting earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways from Uber's earnings report.

  • Why Shares of Zoom Video Spiked Today

    Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) were rising today on seemingly no company-related news. The maker of the popular video-calling app, Zoom, saw its share price jump today, likely because some investors are concerned that rising COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant are bringing more restrictions. Zoom's app became the go-to service for communicating with friends, family, and colleagues during strict lockdowns and social distancing last year, and that helped drive up Zoom's share price in 2020.

  • Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 4 Worst-Performing July Stocks?

    The strong sell-offs for these companies point to a shadow that could hang over these stocks for months or more.

  • Why Kratos Defense Stock Just Cratered 13.5%

    Shares of military drone maker Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ: KTOS) are falling today, down by 13.5% as of 1:11 p.m. EDT, after the defense specialist paired a solid earnings release last night with weak guidance. Analysts had estimated that Kratos would report $0.06 per share in profit for fiscal Q2 2021 -- and it did that. Sales growth in "unmanned systems" -- i.e., drones, Kratos' sexiest segment -- was particularly strong, rising 44%.

  • Why Amgen Is Down Nearly 7% Today

    The biopharma name cautioned shareholders that it's still suffering from a pandemic hangover, but investors should think bigger-picture.

  • Why Alteryx Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) were taking a dive today after the data analytics company once again offered up a disappointing earnings report. Alteryx beat estimates with its second-quarter earnings report.

  • Energy Transfer's Diversification Paid Dividends in Q2

    The midstream company is benefiting from strength in some businesses, offsetting weakness elsewhere.

  • ‘Expect very strong results out of Uber’: Analyst

    Angelo Zino, Senior Industry Analyst at CFRA Research, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Lyft’s earnings and expectations as Uber readies to release their results Q2 results.

  • Why Phillips 66, Genesis Energy, and W&T Offshore Stocks are Getting Crushed Today

    A combination of falling oil prices, worries about the delta coronavirus variant, and reactions to earnings is sending most oil stocks down on Wednesday.

  • Wealthy Clients Clamor for Backdoor Roth IRAs. Advisors May Want to Keep that Door Shut.

    Headlines about PayPal founder Peter Thiel’s $5 billion tax-free retirement account have some clients salivating. But regulatory changes may be coming.

  • Here's Why Nikola Stock Bounced Back Wednesday

    Some comments from a large industrial engine company about the hydrogen economy gave Nikola a boost today.

  • Why Coursera Stock Soared 17% After Earnings

    Shares of Coursera (NYSE: COUR) stock rocketed to a 17.4% gain as of 12:07 p.m. EDT Wednesday despite the company having just reported Q2 2021 financial results that look "mixed" in the extreme. On the one hand, Coursera blew away analyst targets for Q2 revenue, producing $102.1 million where Wall Street had expected only $91.5 million. On the other hand, though, Coursera appears to have missed analyst predictions on profit entirely.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • Why SunPower Stock Dropped 11.8% Today

    Shares of solar energy stock SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) fell as much as 11.8% in trading on Wednesday after reporting second-quarter 2021 financial results. SunPower's revenue was up 41.9% in the quarter to $308.9 million, and net income from continuing operations jumped from $55.9 million to $75.2 million, or $0.40 per share.