U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,936.97
    -65.90 (-1.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,030.11
    -530.49 (-1.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,669.96
    -190.15 (-1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.36
    -50.38 (-2.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.92
    -0.98 (-1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,973.40
    +23.80 (+1.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.11
    +0.33 (+1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0865
    +0.0092 (+0.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5000
    -0.1060 (-2.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2266
    +0.0047 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.3830
    -1.0770 (-0.81%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,213.22
    -825.75 (-2.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    593.68
    -22.27 (-3.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,566.84
    +30.62 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,466.61
    +520.94 (+1.93%)
     

Venture Capitalists Convince Startups to Keep Money With New SVB

1
Lizette Chapman and Esteban Duarte
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Venture capitalists have largely kept the promise they made the day after Silicon Valley Bank dramatically collapsed: They would continue doing business with the bank if it was able to continue operating.

Most Read from Bloomberg

In a private call on Tuesday, the new chief executive officer of Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, Tim Mayopoulos, said that private markets have been instrumental for the institution in maintaining its deposit base, according to a readout of the call reviewed by Bloomberg. During the conversation with the Institutional Limited Partners Association, a trade association, Mayopoulos said that VCs had returned significant deposits that were moved from the bank when it was in crisis, and were publicly encouraging portfolio companies to do the same.

The ILPA declined to comment.

In the chaotic hours shortly after the bank collapsed, many VCs signed onto a statement calling for the bank to be saved, and saying they would keep money with the new iteration of it. Last week, General Catalyst CEO Hemant Taneja tweeted a follow-up statement co-signed by many of the same investors, recommending that portfolio companies keep 50% of their deposits with the new SVB.

High-profile investors have voiced their support for Silicon Valley Bank. In an interview with Bloomberg Television, investor Vinod Khosla said he was encouraging companies to keep funds with the bank and stressed that their “money was safe” there.

In a statement, a representative for General Catalyst said, “From the start we have been advising portfolio companies to keep approximately 50% of deposits in the bank. Many venture firms are giving that guidance to their companies.” The firm has emphasized that SVB is an important piece of Silicon Valley infrastructure. Adding: “In fact, we have been using them in current investing activity.”

(Updates with VC comment in the final paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Demand for transatlantic flights soars as Americans can't get enough of Europe

    New Yorker Elizabeth Palumbi's list of European cities to visit this spring keeps getting longer, and she is not alone. Online searches by Americans for flights to Europe trips are surging despite soaring air fares, a worsening economic outlook and risks of gridlock at some of the airports in Europe. The travel boom is promising record profit margins at some U.S. carriers, which are ramping up transatlantic capacity to cash in on Americans' thirst for travel to Europe.

  • The U.S. May Ban TikTok. How China Could Retaliate.

    China could attempt to block a forced sale, or it could go tit-for-tat with U.S. companies, Adam Segal writes.

  • Spotify Has Spent Less Than 10% of Its $100 Million Diversity Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Spotify Technology SA’s $100 million Creator Equity Fund, designed to promote diversity in music and podcasts following controversial comments by the company’s star podcaster Joe Rogan, spent less than 10% of the money on that work as it rounded out its first year.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisFinally, a Serious Offer to T

  • Fed could put US economy in 'very dire situation' with rate hike decision, expert warns

    Is the Fed's next rate hike decision going to be "poorly perceived" by the markets and bring the U.S. economy closer to recession? Experts Mike Lee and Kathryn Rooney Vera weigh in.

  • Coinbase's Landmark Supreme Court Hearing Breaks New Ground for Crypto

    While the actual litigation has very little to do with crypto, as the case is about the use of arbitration clauses, a crypto company is resolving a broader business issue.

  • TikTok CEO takes to the app to announce company's more than 150M active users in the US

    Ahead of his testimony before Congress on Thursday, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew announced in a TikTok video that the video app now has more than 150 million users in the U.S. — up from 100 million in 2020. Amid talks of banning the ByteDance-owned app over national security concerns as tensions between the U.S. and China continue to rise, Chew touted these numbers to demonstrate how the app is an important part of U.S. culture. "That's almost half of the U.S. coming to TikTok to connect, to share, to learn or just have some fun," he said in the video.

  • PacWest Bolsters Liquidity After Clients Pull 20% of Deposits

    (Bloomberg) -- PacWest Bancorp is moving to shore up liquidity to protect itself after customers pulled 20% of their deposits since the start of the year.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsStocks Roiled by Fed Day’s Nerve-Wracking Rhetoric: Markets WrapThe regional bank, whose shares ha

  • TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew to Face Skeptical Lawmakers

    Shou Zi Chew can expect a chilly reception when he testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee this week, Republican aides said.

  • Kenyan judge temporarily blocks mass layoff of Facebook moderators

    NAIROBI (Reuters) -A Kenyan judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the mass redundancy of some 260 Facebook content moderators working for an outsourcing company contracted by the social media site's parent company Meta, court documents show. Judge Matthews Nduma issued an interim injunction against Meta and the Kenya-based outsourcing firm Sama, preventing them from terminating the content moderators' contracts at the end of March, pending a judgement on the legality of their redundancy. Last week 43 moderators at Facebook's Nairobi moderation hub filed a lawsuit against the social media company and Sama for unlawful redundancy.

  • FTX to Collect $404 Million in Proposed Deal With Modulo

    (Bloomberg) -- FTX Group will recover about $404 million that its disgraced founder Sam Bankman-Fried allegedly transferred to the investment fund Modulo Capital, according to a proposed bankruptcy settlement made public Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsStocks Roiled by Fed

  • Yellen: Government Willing to Back Deposits at Small and Mid-Sized Banks

    If you keep your money in a small or mid-sized bank, the government made clear it’s willing to bail you out if your institution fails.

  • The Reality Behind the Crypto Banking Crackdown: ‘Operation Choke Point 2.0’ Is Here

    Banking enforcement targeting legal crypto businesses appears to violate the FDIC's mandate. It may also be amplifying financial contagion.

  • The Most Important Thing Powell Needs to Do Wednesday

    'KISS' (Keep It Simple Stupid) seems perfectly American, while 'Too Clever by Half' is quintessential British. Maybe he talks about various lending programs, or hints that implicit deposit guarantees are pretty much explicit once the FDIC gets control (as opposed to needing congressional approval). The fact that there is minimal cost to moving deposits from one bank to the next is what nags at me, and why I think it is so important for Powell to focus on this.

  • TikTok’s CEO Is Set to Enter a Washington Fight He Can’t Win

    (Bloomberg) -- TikTok’s ownership by a Chinese company, and the national security risk that could pose to the viral video app’s users, have drawn most of the attention ahead of the CEO’s testimony to Congress. But Chief Executive Officer Shou Chew is prepared for a variety of questions, including about kids’ mental health, from a House committee Thursday.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapt

  • Comcast (CMCSA) Expands its Digital Presence in Oregon State

    Comcast (CMCSA) announces expansion of services in Eagle Creek and Estacada, OR to increase its range and improve top-line growth.

  • Deadly Fungus Spreading Across U.S., Mostly in Healthcare Facilities

    Candida auris infections have grown from dozens to more than 2,000 annual cases in a few years, the CDC says.

  • Major Carvana Bondholders Oppose Debt Exchange Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of funds holding most of Carvana Co.’s more than $5 billion in bonds will oppose a restructuring plan that the online auto seller wants as a way to rein in its debt load, according to people with knowledge of the group’s position.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s Hand

  • Fed lifts interest rates another quarter point despite major bank distress

    Could this be the beginning of the end for the Fed’s rate hikes?

  • 'Invite me to your funeral': Jim Cramer makes a bold call on the Nasdaq — and even billionaire Elon Musk had to respond. Here are 3 ways to bet on that conviction

    Mad Money or a mad call?

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Sounds the Alarm on Two U.S. Banks

    The legendary investor indicates that more than 60% of Comerica and U.S. Bancorp deposits are uninsured.