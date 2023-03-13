U.S. markets closed

Venture capitalists weigh 'long-shot plan' to preserve parts of SVB -FT

·1 min read
A police officer controls access to a branch of Silicon Valley Bank in Wellesley

(Reuters) - Venture capital firms are working on a "long-shot plan" to preserve parts of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in a move to keep servicing their clients in the technology sector, the Financial Times reported on Monday citing people briefed on the effort.

A group of several VC firms are in talks since late last week about how to enable SVB to continue lending to, investing in and advising companies and executives in the sector, the FT reported, adding General Catalyst, Andreessen Horowitz and Khosla Venture are among the firms involved in talks.

Forming a consortium with Apollo Global Management Inc that could bid for portions of SVB is one of the proposals being discussed, the newspaper quoted people as saying.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian equities look set for declines Tuesday while bonds rallied in early trading as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank continued to reverberate across global markets.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayNorth Korea Says It Fired Cruise Missiles From Su

    In 2016, Vice President Joe Biden warned against efforts to unravel banking regulations that Democrats had fought to implement following the nation’s financial crisis, just as the emerging Trump administration was determined to loosen those strict banking rules. Biden argued that without the far-reaching 2010 banking overhaul known as Dodd-Frank, financial institutions would continue to gamble with consumers' cash and ultimately hurt the middle class. “We can’t go back to the days when financial companies take massive risks with the knowledge that a taxpayer bailout is around the corner when they fail,” Biden said in a speech at Georgetown University in the waning days of the Obama administration.

  • SVB Collapse Trains Spotlight on Softbank’s Startup Financing

    (Bloomberg) -- As the world assesses the fallout from Silicon Valley Bank’s implosion, investors are casting a wary eye at SoftBank Group Corp. — by many measures, the startup arena’s biggest backer and advocate.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayNorth Korea Says It

    Online retailer Amazon had placed an order for 100,000 electric delivery vans (EDVs) from the Irvine, California-based EV maker in 2019, as part of the company's plans to cut carbon emissions. Amazon informed the EV maker it wanted to buy about 10,000 vans this year, which was at the low end of a range it previously provided Rivian, the report added. Rivian said it continues to work closely with Amazon.

  • Etsy, other e-commerce companies feel squeeze of SVB collapse

    Etsy on Monday resumed payments to merchants with Silicon Valley Bank accounts after the e-commerce platform paused their payouts over the weekend following the U.S. government shutdown of the bank last week. Approximately 0.5% of Etsy's active sellers -or around 2,700 merchants- had their payments delayed on Friday related to SVB's collapse, according to Etsy. "We are working to pay these sellers today, and we’ve already started processing payments via another payment partner this morning," an Etsy spokesperson told Reuters on Monday.

    (Bloomberg) -- The yield on the two-year Treasury note plunged in its biggest one-day slump in decades, while tech stocks rebounded from last week’s rout as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank reverberated across trading desks.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayNorth

  • We're only beginning to see the impact of Silicon Valley Bank's implosion

    Despite the economic turbulence of the past year, I think it’s safe to say that many of us did not see the sudden full-on implosion of Silicon Valley Bank coming. While we could have guessed the storied financial institution was struggling, we did not anticipate that it would shut down so soon after announcing said struggles. Already, businesses are worried about making payroll, which could lead to unanticipated closures and layoffs.

    Last week's sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) could choke funding for Canada's technology start-ups and place them in the hands of domestic lenders who may be more selective in financing new ventures, financiers told Reuters. That would be bad news for a sector that took a beating in 2022, which has made investors more risky averse in early stage investments. "I would say this is probably the worst possible time (for this to happen) in the last decade because of the tech pullback we've had," said Neil Selfe, CEO at advisory INFOR Financial.

    A huge chunk of the nation's startups keep their money at Silicon Valley Bank. The financial institution's collapse became a major point of conversation at South by Southwest, the annual tech festival and innovation bonanza. Some folks even walked off stage in the middle of SXSW to tend to the crisis. Click through to read about what startup CEOs and investors are saying.

  • Naspers shuts down Foundry, its $100M fund focused on South African startups

    Naspers, Africa’s most valuable tech company by market capitalization, has wound down the operations of its R1.4 billion (≈$100 million) South Africa-focused venture capital fund Naspers Foundry, according to local news outlet BusinessDay. According to the report, the firm, which is taking this approach as venture capital takes a hit globally, will maintain the investments, including writing follow-on checks, in its nine portfolio companies such as Planet42, SweepSouth, Naked, Aerobotics and WhereIsMyTransport. Naspers is aligning its efforts with the approach it adopts internationally via Prosus Ventures -- which now carries the mandate of maintaining Naspers’ local investments -- and will no longer have a dedicated team focused on South African startups, the report said.

  • Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank rocks China's tech start-ups, venture capital industry

    The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has created a sense of panic within China's tech start-up and venture capital (VC) sector, as the lender served as a bridge between US capital and Chinese tech entrepreneurs. As of Sunday afternoon, topics related to the collapse of the bank, including "SVB bankruptcy has spread to multiple countries" and "SVB bankruptcy affects Chinese entrepreneurs", were trending on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, with posts receiving hundreds of millions of views.

    The failure of Silicon Valley Bank demonstrates the risk in showering unproven companies with cash and in handing so much power to venture capitalists to manage the process.

  • SVB UK holds $3 billion of venture capital-backed firms' funds -survey

    British start-ups backed by venture capital have around 2.5 billion pounds ($3 billion), largely in deposits, "locked" in Silicon Valley Bank's UK subsidiary, according to a weekend survey by an industry body seen by Reuters. The total includes more than 300 companies with accounts at SVB UK, more than a third of which risk running into cash-flow difficulty within a month if no solution is found for the ailing lender, the survey found. Regulatory disclosures show SVB had some $2.9 billion worth of loans at its UK arm at the end of last year, along with more than $1 billion in bonds.

    Technology executives, prominent venture capitalists and founders including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman raced this weekend to keep alive companies caught up in the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Friday's dramatic failure of the bank, which focuses on tech startups, was the biggest since the 2008 financial crisis. Aiming to avoid what Garry Tan, the CEO of startup accelerator Y Combinator, called a potential "extinction level event" in the tech sector, industry executives moved quickly to do what they could to save small businesses.

  • 20 banks that are sitting on huge potential securities losses — as was SVB

    SVB Financial faced a perfect storm, but there were plenty of other banks with high levels of unrealized securities losses as of Dec. 31.

    Last week ended with the worst day for bank stocks since the financial crisis of 2008. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the country’s 16th largest banking firm and the lender of first resort for the start-ups of California’s tech world, has sparked fears of a larger bank run, or even a repeat of the systemic financial troubles. That’s the worst-case worries – but according to Goldman Sachs’ chief credit strategist, Lotfi Karoui, these fears may be overblown. “We think the risk of contagion f

    Robert Kiyosaki, who originally forecasted the Lehman 2008 crisis, predicts the next bank to collapse in the Silicon Valley Bank contagion will be Credit Suisse.

