U.S. markets close in 1 hour 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,277.58
    +106.88 (+2.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,280.82
    +648.18 (+1.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,235.38
    +439.83 (+3.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,013.74
    +50.73 (+2.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.76
    -14.94 (-12.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.40
    -55.90 (-2.74%)
     

  • Silver

    25.91
    -0.99 (-3.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1068
    +0.0159 (+1.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9340
    +0.0620 (+3.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3162
    +0.0064 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8700
    +0.2060 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,027.30
    +3,439.92 (+8.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    934.17
    +6.82 (+0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.72
    +226.61 (+3.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,717.53
    -73.42 (-0.30%)
     

Venture firm Chapter One launches an incubator to give million-dollar checks to web3 startups

Lucas Matney
·3 min read

Chapter One, an LA-based venture firm which recently announced a $40 million crypto fund, is looking for ways to differentiate itself in the crowded crypto VC world. Its newest effort is called Chapter One Studios and is a six-month incubator program which will provide three crypto startups with million-dollar checks and in-house guidance towards realizing their visions.

The firm, led by former Tinder product chief Jeff Morris Jr., has shifted from a more generalist vertical interest towards web3 obsession over the past several months as early bets in crypto startups like Dapper and Compound Finance have taken off. Chapter One's embrace of web3 accompanies a broader trend of smaller operator-led funds cozying up to crypto. The firm has aimed to use its design-centric approach to carve out a niche for it in a flock of firms which are increasingly bulking up on technical talent in order to woo crypto founders.

"While there are a lot of funds that participate in things like governance or liquidity or market making, there wasn't a fund that was entirely focused on usability and making crypto more accessible," Morris Jr. says.

Their new Studios initiative is a big part of this new framing. Morris Jr. says one goal of the program is to give small teams the resources to reach product market fit without having to worry about the stresses of fundraising. Founders will receive $1 million in investment for a 15 percent stake of their companies. Notably, the program is only accepting three teams for this first batch.

The six-month program will kick off in April after accepting applications for the next month or so. While startups will have the option of working from Chapter One's LA office, the firm says they're anticipating interest from companies working remotely as well.

Venture firm Chapter One, focused on all things web3, draws backing from big-name VC firms

Chapter One's leaders say they are accepting applicants across the web3 ecosystem, but they have laid out a few particular verticals they're especially interested in as a firm, including products focused on identity, consumer applications, cross-chain interoperability and wallet & developer infrastructure.

The firm has already backed a handful of players in these spaces including MoonPay, Syndicate, The Graph and Dharma, which was recently acquired by OpenSea.

As the fabled Y Combinator balloons in size, competing programs have tried just about everything to differentiate and find their inroad to chip away at the organization's supremacy. For its part, Chapter One seems to be purposefully framing itself as an incubator as opposed to an accelerator to appeal a different type of applicant, but the firm's leaders also seem to be in touch with the advantages they hold over YC as a more intimate program.

"It's going to be a six-month period where we basically throw everything we have at companies," Chapter One's Menelaos Mazakaris says. "We designed this program with a founder lens in mind. Like, if you're a founder would you want to go through a 400-person batch where you have a very light touch with the actual organization that's helping run the programming? Here, we're really trying to build generational companies by working with them for six months and then staying deeply in touch."

OpenSea buys DeFi wallet startup Dharma Labs, appoints new CTO

Recommended Stories

  • Campbell's Soup, stung by inflation and labor shortages, looks to go from 'defense to offense'

    Campbell's Soup Co. is increasing product prices for the second time in the past year, part of a move to help combat rising inflation, supply chain issues and labor shortages. A third hike may also be on the horizon.

  • DraftKings CEO says people selling his company’s stock will ‘regret that decision more than any other decision you’ve ever made in your life’

    DraftKings stock is down more than 43% over the past three months, and down 72.1% during the last 12 months.

  • Biden signs cryptocurrency executive order, hoping to advance a digital dollar and other innovations

    Biden's order on digital assets, like bitcoin, and on blockchain is his biggest move yet to address the promises and pitfalls of cryptocurrency.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is on Fire Today

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock jumped out of the gate Wednesday morning, and shares of the semiconductors powerhouse are up 5.6% as of 10 a.m. ET. What's causing Nvidia stock to rise? For one thing, stock markets generally are "in the green" as of the same time this morning, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up nearly 2% and the Nasdaq Composite up 2.7%.

  • Biden orders sweeping review of crypto policy, bitcoin price spikes

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger joins the Live show to report on President Biden's executive order to regulate cryptocurrencies.

  • Why General Electric Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of General Electric (NYSE: GE) jumped higher this morning and were up 5.4% as of 10 a.m. ET. General Electric took to social-media platform Twitter to announce its decision to suspend operations in Russia, but said it will continue to provide essential medical equipment and power services in the region. According to GE's latest annual report, the company hasn't provided any information on its operations in Russia, except that it has two subsidiaries in the region, including one in healthcare.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    How do drops of 50%, 67%, and 76% sound? The recent stock market correction has produced many bargains.

  • 5 things need to happen before the market turns around

    In order for me to feel more confident about a sustained, new uptrend, and increase my exposure to equities, I need to see five things happen.

  • Oil market is ‘a coiled spring’ ready to explode, strategist says

    RBC Capital Markets Managing Director of Global Energy Strategy Michael Tran joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss velocity in the oil market, the ban on U.S. imports of Russian oil, and the possibility of a recession.

  • Palantir Stock Is Soaring. An Analyst Sees Opportunity in the Dip.

    Piper Sandler analyst Weston Twigg initiated coverage of data-analytics-software firm Palantir at Outperform. Shares are now down to “more-reasonable levels," Twigg says.

  • Vale Is Poised to Benefit as Nickel Prices Surge

    As the Russia-Ukraine Crisis heats up, commodities have come the forefront of investors' minds. Russia is a major exporter of oil, nickel and wheat. Nickel prices have since come back down to earth ($48,000 per ton) after the The London Metal Exchange suspended trading, but the metal is still up more than double from a month ago.

  • Goldman Sachs Says Investors Unprepared for U.S. Curve Inversion

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors’ inflation expectations suggest that U.S. yield-curve inversion is going to take them by surprise, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineThe U

  • AT&T-Discovery to Sell $30 Billion of Bonds Amid Soaring Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. and Discovery Inc. are selling $30 billion of bonds in one of the largest corporate offerings ever as they seek to fund their media business combination. The deal received $106 billion in orders in a sign investor appetite is returning to a market that’s been rattled by inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChi

  • Why Annaly Capital Stock Dropped 11.9% in February

    Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) endured a rocky February as its stock price plummeted 11.9%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) underperformed the S&P 500, which was down 3.2% in February, and the Nasdaq Composite, which was off 3.4%. Annaly Capital is down roughly 10% year to date in 2022 as of March 7, the same as the S&P 500.

  • MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS): When Will It Breakeven?

    MicroVision, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MVIS ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to...

  • Why Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise, and Carnival Stocks Sailed Higher Today

    Shares of cruise line operators Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), and Carnival (NYSE: CCL) all jumped in early trading Wednesday. As of 12:36 p.m. ET, Royal Caribbean stock was up a strong 6.5%, Norwegian was showing a 9.6% gain, and Carnival had actually put up a double-digit percentage gain -- 10.1%.

  • This 1 New Threat Could Punish Moderna Stock

    Despite being hot off $18.5 billion in revenue from sales of its coronavirus vaccine last year, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) might just have trouble brewing. On Feb. 28, Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ: ABUS) initiated a lawsuit against Moderna, claiming that the company had infringed on several patents with its Spikevax vaccine. In particular, Arbutus took issue with the lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology used as a drug delivery system for Moderna's jabs.

  • It's Time to Accept the Doom and Gloom With Vroom

    Thus, Vroom couldn't escape the macro-level issues of inflation and labor shortages -- not that anyone should expect the company to sidestep these problems, but undoubtedly they're having a material impact on the company's bottom line. Moreover, Fadem may be too charitable in characterizing Vroom's "profit trajectory" as "too uncertain."

  • Scared of investing during the Ukraine invasion? Try this IRA maneuver

    Moe, Larry and Curly have been watching stock markets plunge in the past two weeks in response to the Ukraine invasion. Each wants to invest, say, $100,000 in European stocks—for example through Vanguard’s European Stock (VGK) ETF—because they figure prices have fallen so far they look like a bargain. Moe thinks he should make the investment using his regular after-tax brokerage account.

  • Is IBM Still a Great Dividend Stock?

    The technology titan has taken its sweet time to adopt a new business model. Did the strategy shift affect the company's fantastic dividend policy?