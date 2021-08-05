U.S. markets close in 4 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,421.46
    +18.80 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,989.90
    +197.23 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,875.57
    +95.03 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,221.75
    +25.42 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.62
    +0.47 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.20
    -9.30 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    -0.14 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1843
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2140
    +0.0300 (+2.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3931
    +0.0047 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6750
    +0.2070 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,250.91
    -114.34 (-0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    979.16
    +3.27 (+0.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,114.47
    -9.39 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     

Venture Global Announces Closing of $2,500,000,000 Senior Secured Notes by Venture Global Calcasieu Pass, LLC

·3 min read

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ -- Venture Global LNG, Inc. ("Venture Global") announced today that its subsidiary, Venture Global Calcasieu Pass, LLC ("VGCP") has closed the previously announced offering of $2,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes, which has been issued in two series: (i) a series of 3.875% senior secured notes due 2029 in an aggregate principal amount of $1,250,000,000 (the "2029 Notes") and (ii) a series of 4.125% senior secured notes due 2031 in an aggregate principal amount of $1,250,000,000 (the "2031 Notes" and, together with the 2029 Notes, the "Notes"). The 2029 Notes will mature on August 15, 2029 and the 2031 Notes will mature on August 15, 2031.

Venture Global LNG, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Venture Global LNG, Inc.)
Venture Global LNG, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Venture Global LNG, Inc.)

VGCP intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to (i) prepay certain amounts outstanding under VGCP's existing senior secured first lien credit facilities (the "Existing Credit Facilities"), (ii) pay breakage and hedge termination costs in connection with such prepayment and (iii) pay fees and expenses in connection with the offering. The notes are guaranteed by TransCameron Pipeline, LLC (VGCP's affiliate). The Notes are secured on a pari passu basis by a first-priority security interest in the assets that secure the Existing Credit Facilities.

The Notes were not registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdictions, and the Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale of these securities would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Venture Global

Venture Global is a long-term, low-cost provider of U.S. LNG to be sourced from resource rich North American natural gas basins. Venture Global is currently constructing or developing 70 MTPA of production capacity in Louisiana to provide clean, affordable energy to the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical or present facts or conditions, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Included among "forward-looking statements" are, among other things, statements regarding Venture Global's business strategy, plans and objectives, including the use of proceeds from the offering. Venture Global believes that the expectations reflected in these "forward-looking statements" are reasonable, they are inherently uncertain and involve a number of risks and uncertainties beyond Venture Global's control. In addition, assumptions may prove to be inaccurate. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or implied in "forward-looking statements" as a result of a variety of factors. These "forward-looking statements" speak only as of the date made, and other than as required by law, Venture Global undertakes no obligation to update or revise any "forward-looking statement" or provide reasons why actual results may differ, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/venture-global-announces-closing-of-2-500-000-000-senior-secured-notes-by-venture-global-calcasieu-pass-llc-301349462.html

SOURCE Venture Global LNG, Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/05/c1055.html

Recommended Stories

  • Lightspeed Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Raises Outlook for Fiscal 2022

    Lightspeed POS Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPD) (NYSE: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021.

  • Roku down after hours following earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways from Roku's recent earnings report.&nbsp;

  • 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2% to as high as 9.1%, can pack a punch for investors' portfolios.

  • Selling Roku Now Could Be a Big Mistake

    You should never count your blowout quarters before they hatch, and that seems to fit when it comes to Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) this week. The pioneer in home streaming posted what seemed to be pretty spectacular numbers after Wednesday's market close.

  • Stop Trying for Moonshots, Wall Street Bets These 4 Stocks Can Return 38% to 73% in 1 Year

    Because of the out-of-this-world gains made by meme stocks like AMC Entertainment and GameStop, which are up almost 1,500% and 710% so far this year, respectively, too many investors might be getting the idea they should be shooting for the moon, too. You can still find stocks that are significantly undervalued by the stock market and that could offer outsize returns in a year's time without going for moonshots. The four stocks below are primed for much more attainable gains.

  • Why Shares of Lumen Technologies Tumbled 8.8% Today

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) (formerly CenturyLink) were down 8.8% at market close on Wednesday. The tumble in share price followed the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings update, which showed a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue to $4.92 billion, but a 34% increase in free cash flow to $993 million. Lumen remains highly profitable, but its sales have been stuck in stubborn decline for years as legacy telecom services slowly but steadily lose value over time.

  • Here's Why eXp World Holdings Stock Skyrocketed Today

    What happened Shares of eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI) gained 36% in today's trading session, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock surged after the real estate company posted its second-quarter earnings results.

  • Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Stock Pops on Earnings and Revenue Beat

    The cannabis stock rose nearly 2% following the company's release of its Q2 results on Wednesday after the close.

  • Energy Transfer's Diversification Paid Dividends in Q2

    The midstream company is benefiting from strength in some businesses, offsetting weakness elsewhere.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. Dividend stocks are among the more versatile investment options available to investors […]

  • Etsy Q2 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Etsy's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why SunPower Stock Fell in July and Continued Falling in August

    SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) stock fell 15.2% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. SunPower stock fell 9% on Wednesday, after the company announced lackluster second-quarter results. SunPower stock's fall in July is likely attributed to an underperform rating by Credit Suisse.

  • Institutions are Hedging their Bets with Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM)

    Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)might be on the verge of reversing the trend. After a massive 10-bagger run in 2020, the stock started drifting lower, undoing some of the parabolic move up. Yet, in July, it set what might be a higher low. Today we will examine the ownership structure of the company and elaborate why we believe that the institutional investors are hedging their broad market bets with Zoom Video Communications.

  • Here's Why FuelCell Energy Stock Plunged More Than Its Peers in July

    Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) plunged 28.9% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The fall was much higher than stocks of peers Bloom Energy or Plug Power, which fell roughly 19% and 20%, respectively. On July 12, FuelCell Energy announced it had received a court case win versus Posco Energy.

  • SoFi: It’s a Mid-to Long-Term Play

    After an inauspicious start to life on the public markets via a SPAC merger on June 1, SoFi Technologies (SOFI) stock has made some powerful forward strides this week. The fintech player is one of many trying to make its mark in the disruptive banking field, where big names are already staking out their territory. “The competitive landscape is heating up,” notes Oppenheimer’s Dominick Gabriele. There’s a one-stop shop super app at industry giant PayPal, expansion at Square with a pivot toward th

  • Equinox Gold Reports 124,712 Ounces of Gold Sold in Second Quarter 2021

    Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its second quarter 2021 summary financial and operating results. The Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 will be available for download on SEDAR, on EDGAR and on the Company's website. The Company will host a conference call and webcast on August 5, 2021 com

  • Should Weakness in Devon Energy Corporation's (NYSE:DVN) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

    Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) has had a rough month with its share price down 13%. However, stock prices are usually driven...

  • Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG settles disputes with Tata Steel and Rio Tinto

    The business, which owns Liberty Steel, has been restructuring amid the collapse of lender Greensill Capital.

  • Moderna Stock Notches Yet Another Record As Earnings Obliterate Forecasts

    Moderna stock popped Thursday after the Covid vaccine maker crushed second-quarter forecasts, and announced a $1 billion stock buyback.

  • Robinhood Sinks After Wild Rally as Investors File to Sell Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. tumbled after shareholders filed to sell nearly 100 million Class A common shares less than a week after its initial public offering.The trading platform’s stock dropped as much as 17% to $58.30, after early investors proposed to sell up to 97.88 million of shares over time. None of the proceeds will be received by Robinhood, with the selling stockholders getting all of the funds from the sales, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Com