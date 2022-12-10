U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,934.38
    -29.13 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,476.46
    -305.02 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,004.62
    -77.39 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,796.66
    -21.63 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.59
    +0.13 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.40
    +7.90 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    23.68
    +0.43 (+1.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0539
    -0.0021 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    +0.0760 (+2.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2266
    +0.0028 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5100
    -0.1200 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,149.91
    +7.69 (+0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.11
    -4.14 (-1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.63
    +4.46 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

Venture Investors Bid $3 Billion for Phoenix Suns, Mercury: WSJ

Shiyin Chen
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Two venture capital investors have made a $3 billion bid to buy the Phoenix Suns and Mercury basketball teams, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The bid was submitted by Jack Selby, managing director of Peter Thiel’s Thiel Capital, and Jason Pressman, managing director of Shasta Ventures, the newspaper said, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The bid by Selby and Pressman could include financing from Thiel, as well as private equity and sovereign wealth funds such as the Qatar Investment Authority, WSJ reported.

Robert Sarver, the owner of the professional basketball teams, said in September he’s seeking buyers for the franchises. He had been under mounting pressure to step down after an investigation found he used racist slurs and harassed female employees.

Read more: Suns Owner Sarver Set to Sell Teams Amid Harassment Scandal

Selby, Pressman and others participating in the bid met with Suns management on Wednesday, according to the report. They are among a handful of potential buyers, according to the report.

Second-round bids are due in January, the newspaper said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden called gay marriage 'inevitable' and soon it'll be law

    A decade ago, then-Vice President Joe Biden shocked the political world and preempted his boss by suddenly declaring his support for gay marriage — one of the country's most contentious issues — on national television. A small group had attended a private fundraiser with Biden weeks earlier in Los Angeles where he disclosed not only his approval but his firm conclusion about the future of same-sex marriage. The day that Biden envisioned may have arrived.

  • Binance Is Trying to Calm Investors, but Its Finances Remain a Mystery

    The crypto exchange has begun releasing data to shore up investor confidence following the collapse of FTX.

  • Suns update: Devin Booker day-to-day with left hamstring tightness

    Devin Booker is day-to-day with left hamstring tightness he experienced in Friday's loss at New Orleans. Phoenix plays the Pelicans again Sunday.

  • Column: Newsom talked tough with mayors and supervisors on homelessness. Did it work?

    Last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom rejected every homeless action plan in the state, demanding better progress on moving people off of streets. Did the move make any real progress?

  • Country star Zac Brown engaged to model Kelly Yazdi

    Country singer Zac Brown and model Kelly Yazdi are engaged. Brown reportedly proposed "a while ago" and the couple has kept it "private." Zac was previously married to Shelly, his wife of 12 years.

  • Keenan Bailey will replace Kevin Wilson as Ohio State football tight ends coach

    Keenan Bailey will be promoted to tight ends coach for Ohio State, replacing Kevin Wilson, who has been named Tulsa's head coach.

  • Charlize Theron binged the entire MCU to prepare for her 1-minute cameo in 'Multiverse of Madness'

    When you're asked to join a shared cinematic universe more than a decade into its tenure, it only makes sense to do a little bit of research on the franchise before you step on set. For Charlize Theron, that meant binging all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films ahead of her cameo as Clea in the mid-credits stinger featured in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Interestingly, the blockbuster film (now streaming on Disney+) represents the actor's third comic book-inspired project of t

  • All-night search after deadly blast hits Jersey

    Rescuers in Jersey were searching through the night for any survivors from a "devastating" explosion Saturday that flattened a low-rise apartment block, killing at least three people. Security camera footage showed a fireball engulfing the three-storey building in the Channel island's port capital St Helier, leaving several people missing. The blast struck at around 4:00 am (0400 GMT), hours after reports of a gas leak at the bayside block. "The area is being lit and teams will be working tonight, all night, and we will not stop for the time being," chief fire officer Paul Brown told reporters. Chief Minister Kristina Moore confirmed at least three fatalities, and noted that Jersey was already reeling from the sinking of a fishing boat this week in which three men were lost. Nearby resident Anthony Abbott said his flat's windows were smashed inward by the blast wave, "and there was fire everywhere outside". "It was very, very distressing," he told the BBC. "I'm a little bit shocked, but we are lucky we're OK." Jersey's gas supplier, Island Energy, said it was working with the fire service to understand what happened. The fire was put out but emergency services were conducting "significant work" at the scene, and the rescue operation could take days, police said. - Tragic week - Jersey police chief Robin Smith likened the remains of the apartment building to a "pancake". "There is also damage to a nearby building as well, another block of flats that the fire service needs to make safe," he said. "It is a pretty devastating scene, I regret to say." Smith said earlier Saturday that "around a dozen" people were missing, "but you will appreciate also that number could fluctuate". Two others were taken to hospital but later discharged. Specialist equipment was mobilised to find anyone trapped in the rubble, according to the police, helped by an urban search-and-rescue team from southern England. The chief minister expressed condolences and said residents displaced by the blast were being found somewhere to stay. "This is going to take some days and we will keep everyone updated and fully informed, and we will do our very best to ensure everybody is properly looked after," Moore said. The incident caps a tragic week for Jersey, a British Crown dependency not part of the United Kingdom, whose economy relies on banking, tourism and fishing. The coastguard Friday abandoned a search for three Jersey fishermen missing for nearly 36 hours after their wooden boat hit a cargo ship and sank. The freighter is owned by Condor Ferries, whose Jersey offices lie near the destroyed apartment block. "We must call on the collective strength of the island community," Moore said. jit/jj

  • Joe Montana says San Francisco 49ers can win Super Bowl even with 'Mr. Irrelevant' at QB

    Legendary San Francisco 49ers QB Joe Montana believes his former team can end its Super Bowl title drought even with Brock Purdy at the controls.

  • US Vegetable Prices Soar Nearly 40% as Water Cuts Crush Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Prices for vegetables have almost doubled since last year after the states that grow fresh produce for the US winter saw water cuts and storms that decimated supply.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyHarry and Meghan Throw the Gauntlet to William and KateThe Harry and Meghan Show Is a Royal KnockoutTwitter Sued for Refusing to Pay for Two Private Jet ChartersSports Writer Grant Wahl Dies at World Cup Match in QatarVegetable prices saw

  • Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott fined $13K apiece for latest red kettle celebration

    Elliott said he tried to top the tight ends' Whac-A-Mole stunt from the previous game, then spent the week spotlighting the Salvation Army. | From @ToddBrock24f7

  • Kazakhstan Still Highly Dependent On Russia For Crude Exports

    The Middle Corridor – an alternative route from China to Europe that skirts Russia – has seen a massive increase in freight this year

  • Trevor Noah had a pleasant, strange goodbye — and now The   Daily Show 's future looks grim

    The host exits in a sweet, somewhat awkward finale. There is no obvious plan for what's next.

  • Charlize Theron Isn’t Mad That Anya Taylor-Joy Didn’t Ask for ‘Furiosa’ Advice

    While Theron says she would have loved to reprise her "Mad Max: Fury Road" role, she understands why George Miller went in a different direction for the prequel.

  • Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

    Whether you're a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

  • The 24 Hours of Hikes That End Year of Fighting Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest central banks will this week wrap up the most aggressive year for interest-rate hikes in four decades with their fight against inflation still not over even as their economies slow.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyHarry and Meghan Throw the Gauntlet to William and KateThe Harry and Meghan Show Is a Royal KnockoutTwitter Sued for Refusing to Pay for Two Private Jet ChartersSports Writer Grant Wahl Dies at World Cu

  • Who Is Marc Fogel? American Who Remains in Russia for Medical Marijuana After Griner Release

    Fogel was arrested in Russia carrying less than 20 grams of cannabis that had been medically prescribed to him in the U.S.

  • Take a Look at Junk Bonds. They Now Yield Over 8%.

    High-yield bonds have struggled alongside most of fixed income amid a spike in interest rates from the Federal Reserve. Thanks to the spike in rates, investors can clip coupons with attractive interest; high yield now pays around 8%, on average. Recession risks abound over the next year, however, so it makes sense to stick with higher- quality junk, rather than chasing a little extra income from bonds lower on the ratings spectrum.

  • U.S. automakers facing ‘a nightmare’ in China, analyst says

    Wedbush Senior Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for the EV and auto market in China, secular growth trend for electric vehicles, and promising auto stocks.

  • Tesla's Musk Makes a Harsh Prediction Regarding a Rival

    Elon Musk has praised his competitors but never hidden his competitive edge. And he just tweeted out that edge in a big way.