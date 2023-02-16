Venture Minerals to start drilling large nickel target in Tasmania next week
Melbourne, Vic --News Direct-- Venture Minerals Ltd
Venture Minerals Limited (ASX:VMS, OTC:VTMLF) MD Andrew Radonjic tells Proactive the company will next week start drill testing a large new nickel target in northwest Tasmania defined by a three-kilometre-long EM conductor supported at the surface by nickel in soil anomalism and interpreted to be within the Wilson River Ultramafics. Venture has 100% ownership of granted tenure encompassing 13 kilometres of this prospective ultramafic unit near its Mount Lindsay Project.
