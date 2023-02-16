U.S. markets close in 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,097.03
    -50.57 (-1.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,775.89
    -352.16 (-1.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,876.84
    -193.75 (-1.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,953.11
    -7.86 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.15
    -0.44 (-0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.40
    +4.10 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    21.66
    +0.08 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0675
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8430
    +0.0340 (+0.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1988
    -0.0048 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9880
    +0.0280 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,516.56
    +700.76 (+2.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    554.69
    -3.70 (-0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,012.53
    +14.70 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.44
    +194.58 (+0.71%)
     

Venture Minerals to start drilling large nickel target in Tasmania next week

·1 min read

Melbourne, Vic --News Direct-- Venture Minerals Ltd

Venture Minerals Limited (ASX:VMS, OTC:VTMLF) MD Andrew Radonjic tells Proactive the company will next week start drill testing a large new nickel target in northwest Tasmania defined by a three-kilometre-long EM conductor supported at the surface by nickel in soil anomalism and interpreted to be within the Wilson River Ultramafics. Venture has 100% ownership of granted tenure encompassing 13 kilometres of this prospective ultramafic unit near its Mount Lindsay Project.

Contact Details

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

Jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/venture-minerals-to-start-drilling-large-nickel-target-in-tasmania-next-week-274913477

Recommended Stories