Venture (SGX:V03) Has Announced A Dividend Of SGD0.50

The board of Venture Corporation Limited (SGX:V03) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 23rd of May, with investors receiving SGD0.50 per share. This means that the annual payment will be 4.2% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Venture's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Venture was earning enough to cover the previous dividend, but it was paying out quite a large proportion of its free cash flows. By paying out so much of its cash flows, this could indicate that the company has limited opportunities for investment and growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 11.9% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 56% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of SGD0.50 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of SGD0.75. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.1% over that duration. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Venture hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years.

Our Thoughts On Venture's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Venture's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While Venture is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Venture that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Venture not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

