Venture (SGX:V03) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Venture (SGX:V03), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Venture:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = S$422m ÷ (S$3.8b - S$893m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Venture has an ROCE of 15%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 12% generated by the Electronic industry.

In the above chart we have measured Venture's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Venture Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Venture, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 21%, but since then they've fallen to 15%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Venture is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. In light of this, the stock has only gained 11% over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Venture and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

