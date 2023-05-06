Venture (SGX:V03) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of SGD0.50

Venture Corporation Limited (SGX:V03) will pay a dividend of SGD0.50 on the 23rd of May. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 4.4%, which is around the industry average.

Venture's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Venture was earning enough to cover the previous dividend, but it was paying out quite a large proportion of its free cash flows. The company is clearly earning enough to pay this type of dividend, but it is definitely focused on returning cash to shareholders, rather than growing the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 10.0%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 57%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of SGD0.50 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of SGD0.75. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.1% per annum over that time. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Unfortunately, Venture's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While Venture is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Venture that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Venture not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

