U.S. markets open in 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,821.75
    -3.75 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,944.00
    +11.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,646.00
    -28.25 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,736.50
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.37
    +1.61 (+1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.10
    +10.90 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    20.99
    +0.12 (+0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0523
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1450
    -0.0610 (-1.90%)
     

  • Vix

    28.62
    +1.67 (+6.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2160
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4540
    +0.3260 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,037.23
    -984.04 (-4.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.11
    -17.95 (-3.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,323.72
    +0.31 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,804.60
    -244.87 (-0.91%)
     

Venture studio Adanian Labs fuels startup growth in Africa

Annie Njanja
·7 min read

In February 2020, as the world was shutting down, and as businesses downsized on account of the Covid pandemic, John Kamara was busy establishing another new startup Adanian Labs in Nairobi, Kenya’s capital. It had taken him two years to finally make this dream a reality, and nothing -- not even the pandemic -- was going to derail him.

And so, swimming against the tides, he set up the venture studio in partnership with co-founders Irene Kiwia and Bendon Murgor.

“People thought we were crazy,” Kamara, who doubles up as Adanian Labs’ CEO, told TechCrunch.

It may have been a tough period to build a business but they sailed through with their mission.

“We stay the course with startups and make sure they become successful businesses -- We de-risk them from failure,” said Kiwia.

New report examines Africa’s growth in the digital economy and VC investment landscape

How Adanian Labs started

The idea to build Adanian Labs, was conceived in 2018, when Kamara was living and working in Cape Town, South Africa, where he witnessed the fast growth of the startup ecosystem, and how, in most countries, accelerators were the default launch pads. He thought the continent was ready for better support, beyond the mentorship and training that most accelerators offered.

“The startup ecosystem was growing but I could not fail to notice the problem of accelerators. You know, startups come out of accelerators and most of them do not have a real opportunity to go to the next level,” said Kamara.

“I thought, there has to be a way I can build something that could to empower African founders and provide a better support infrastructure to startups…and in a way retrofit it to also build a business.”

Compelled to offer more value to startups, the co-founders launched Adanian Labs in Kenya, joining other players, like Nailab, in the space. Adanian Labs targets idea-phase tech startups, offering them all-round support including capital, advisory and operational backing; building them from the ground up.

Adanian Labs makes equity investment of up to $120,000 in these startups.

By the end of the one-year venture building program, the startups should have launched a product, onboarded, and had repeat customers, have a defined revenue model, and have raised or are in the process of closing seed funding.

“We help these startups build their teams, iterate where needed, until we find a market fit product,” said Kamara.

“I’m not delusional that every startup has to succeed, but from the moment they become part of the Adanian Labs it means that they have the potential to succeed,” he said.

Venture studio Adanian Labs is accelerating the growth of startups in Africa
Venture studio Adanian Labs is accelerating the growth of startups in Africa

A team is captured brainstorming. Adanian Labs plans to help build 300 startups over the next five years. Image Credits: Adanian Labs

Africa-wide Growth

In a period of two years, Adanian Labs has grown beyond Kenya, by establishing a presence in Tanzania, Zambia, South Africa and Nigeria – some of the biggest startup and tech hubs in Africa.

It is eyeing a pan-African presence by 2025 as it races to help build 300 companies over the next five years. In the interim, the lab is planning on establishing a presence in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Senegal and Ivory Coast, and considering a franchise model to help it fast track its growth.

Having an Africa-wide reach means that startups under Adanian Labs are able to scale in other markets easily as they tap the venture studio’s existing infrastructure as a launchpad.

“Our presence in multiple countries means that our startups can launch in a second country or even five countries without thinking too hard about it. This means we are focusing on innovations that are applicable across all markets. Not just one,” said Kiwia.

“The speed at which our startups are able to scale to these markets is like 10 times because we have a presence, have local partners, and we understand the terrain and the legal aspect of setting up,” said Kiwia.

Joy Mwangi, co-founder of Ada animation, a startup in the first cohort, confirmed this to TechCrunch saying the lab’s wide network has also enabled them to tap talent from other major animation markets in the continent like South Africa and Nigeria.

While Adanian Labs takes in idea-stage startups they also help investor-ready startups, with scalable products, fundraise. The venture studio is planning on building a fund that will target startups in the growth stage.

“We have encountered startups that are not young for us to incubate, they are doing very well but would never get the attention of VCs because they lack that visibility that we are bringing to these startups. So, we have a short program to help them raise,” said Kamara.

The venture studio is currently incubating its second cohort of 20 startups drawn from the five countries. The group succeeds the first cohort of 12 startups, which included eCoBba, Paylend and AfyaRekod, all three co-founded by Adanian Labs founders.

The eCoBba is a platform co-founded by Kiwia to digitize savings groups, tapping their data to extend their range of financial services. Paylend, which was co-founded by Murgor, helps small and medium businesses access credit, while AfyaRekod, co-founded by Kamara, is a patient-driven health tech-start-up that ensures patient data mobility. All these startups have raised on average $2 million each in seed funding over the last few months.

AI and Blockchain

Beyond the venture studio, the lab is allied to the Artificial Intelligence Center for Excellence (AICE) and Africa Blockchain Center (ABC), headed by Natasha Ochiel and Jeff Mkungusi respectively, which are independent training and consulting businesses. The AICE has trained 100 data scientists and AI engineers, while the ABC, which is backed by Asia-based blockchain and consultancy business Next Chymia Consulting has skilled a similar number of blockchain engineers so far.

Adanian Labs said such investments ensure that there are enough skilled persons to build the next-generation startups.

“We’ve lost engineers to bigger companies. And we feel that we have a bigger responsibility to keep training the techies to keep up with the demand. And so, at Adanian Labs, we are not only building startups, we are building the next generation of African tech experts,” said Murgor, also head of the labs tech team.

Kibo School gets $2M to offer online STEM degrees to students in Africa

Tech skills gap in Africa has become a thorny issue as multinationals like Visa, Microsoft, Google and East Africa’s biggest telco Safaricom snap up the few talents available in the market forcing entities like Adanian Labs to come-up with ways of bridging the gap. Besides, as multinationals look to Africa for tech talent, it has become important to increase the digital and tech skills locally.

“Many companies in Africa and beyond outsource the AI and blockchain expertise from India. And we want to change that, and that explains why our capacity building component is so critical, because that's a lot of lost value. Also, for us to build 300 companies, we need the capacity to be local. The world is also shifting towards Africa, and we are preparing young people on the continent to be able to work in the tech space of the future,” said Kiwia.

And they seem to be living up to their promises as Adanian partnered with US tech multinational NVIDIA last year, to collaborate on projects and train 4,000 AI engineers (through AICE) in Africa, over the next few years.

Adanian Labs also recently partnered with LBank, a cryptocurrency exchange, to build a community of crypto and blockchain developers in Africa. Through ABC they will also run a crypto accelerator to help build next generation startups in the continent.

The venture studio, which is raising its series A funding, also counts itself as one of the first partners of Emurgo Africa, also one of its first investors. Emurgo Africa is an arm of Emurgo, the official commercial division of the Cardano blockchain that is pushing to have “Cardano's blockchain adopted as the technological platform standard in Africa for socially impactful solutions.”

Looking ahead, Adanian Labs hopes to overcome the current phase, where the global flow of deals is on a slow-down, and rise to power more startups and conquer more markets across the continent.

Reiterating this, Kamara said, “We built and made it work with the little resources we had. We did not stop then, and we do not plan to stop or scale down now."

"Adanian Labs has turned into an ecosystem, a place where people come to find value.”

Recommended Stories

  • Abortions can resume in Texas after judge blocks pre-Roe v. Wade ban

    Abortions can resume in Texas after a judge on Tuesday blocked officials from enforcing a nearly century-old ban the state's Republican attorney general said was back in effect after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to the procedure nationwide. The temporary restraining order by Judge Christine Weems in Harris County came in a last-ditch bid by abortion providers to resume services after the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that guaranteed the right of women to obtain abortions. The order allows clinics to resume services, for now, in a state where abortion was already severely restricted to only up to six weeks of pregnancy under a Texas law that took effect in September that the U.S. Supreme Court declined to block.

  • NATO to boost reaction force, Ukraine support

    NATO's secretary general says the alliance wants to increase the number of its rapid reaction forces from the current 40,000 to over 300,000.

  • Analysis-Argentina's economic crisis whack-a-mole goes into overdrive

    Argentina's economic alarm bells are ringing loudly with fears of a global recession and spiraling inflation stoking investor fears over possible defaults, missed targets with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and political unrest. The South American country, an important global supplier of soybeans, corn and wheat, has seen its bonds sink to record lows, pressure on its peso currency is rising and a high energy import bill is stopping it building up vital dollar reserves. Domestic inflation meanwhile is heading towards 70% by the end of the year, forcing the central bank to tighten monetary policy hard, risking growth.

  • The Morning After: Google tries keeping political campaign emails out of Gmail spam

    Airbnb is banning party houses permanently, Facebook and Instagram are blocking posts about mailing abortion pills, NASA takes a step towards putting humans back on the Moon.

  • S.Korea approves first domestically developed COVID vaccine

    South Korea approved its first domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine, manufactured by SK bioscience Co Ltd, for general public use following positive clinical data, authorities said on Wednesday. The SKYCovione vaccine was authorised for a two-dose regimen on people aged 18 or older, with shots given four weeks apart, according to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety. In a phase III clinical trial of 4,037 adults, SKYCovione induced neutralizing antibody responses against the SARS-CoV-2 parental strain, SK bioscience said in a statement.

  • Taiwan to receive first doses of Novavax COVID vaccine this week

    Taiwan will take delivery of its first doses of the Novavax Inc COVID-19 vaccine this week, received under the COVAX sharing scheme, the government said on Wednesday. Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Centre said the 504,000 doses would arrive on Thursday at Taipei's main international airport. Taiwan is scheduled to receive 2.268 million doses of the Novavax vaccine in batches this year through the COVAX mechanism, it added.

  • China is softening its zero-covid approach—for now

    China's move to shorten quarantine times represents its most significant relaxation of its zero-covid approach since early 2020.

  • Nautical Commerce sails away with new funding to bring marketplace tech to the masses

    E-commerce marketplaces are big businesses. It was estimated that some $3.2 trillion was spent globally on the top marketplaces in 2021, with those like Taobao, Tmall and Amazon accounting for over 60% of the activity, according to research firm Digital Commerce 360. With that number expected to grow 14% per year, Nautical Commerce wants to provide tools to retailers, B2B businesses and brands of any size so they can build their own multivendor marketplace, in as little as 90 days and without expensive custom software, to compete with the mega marketplaces.

  • ‘Tiger King’ star Doc Antle set to be released on bond

    Bond has been set for “Tiger King” star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle on charges he laundered more than half a million dollars, money federal prosecutors have said that he believed to be the proceeds of an operation to smuggle people across the Mexican border into the United States. A federal judge in Florence, South Carolina, on Monday set a $250,000 secured bond for Antle, who was still listed as being held in jail as of Monday evening. Federal prosecutors said it would take a day to process his release, after which Antle will be confined to his 50-acre (20-hectare) wildlife tropical preserve in Socastee, outside Myrtle Beach.

  • JourneyOne harvests a dope $10M fund to invest in cannabis tech

    JourneyOne Ventures told TechCrunch it's completed the first close of a $10 million fund and has started making its first investments. PBR is in the cannabis industry, but not everybody is. For me, an emerging fund manager, this is an entry point into venture capital.

  • These four iconic European founders plan to kick the asses of VCs who never started a company

    Until recently, Taavet Hinrikus, co-founder of Wise, and Sten Tamkivi, co-founder of Teleport, had banded together as a sort of “mini Angel brand” known as “Taavet+Sten.” In the U.S., founder-founded VCs are far more in abundance than in Europe, a fact that has not escaped many a European entrepreneur.

  • Mobile marketing platform Nodat earns $225,000 slot in Amazon Web Services accelerator for Black founders

    Out of thousands of applicants nationwide, this local entrepreneur earned one of 25 slots in Amazon Web Services' new Impact Accelerator for Black Founders.

  • Box Stock Trending, Strength Rating Passes Milestone

    On Monday, the Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Box stock shot up to 85, from 74 the day before, passing a milestone on the way. The new 85 RS Rating means that Box stock has outperformed 85% of stocks over the past year. Over 100 years of market history reveals that the market's biggest winners tend to have an RS Rating north of 80 in the early stages of their moves.

  • Value Stocks Crushing Growth and the Trend May Continue

    The Russell 1000 Value index has slumped 12% so far this year, while Russell 1000 Growth has dropped 25%.

  • Canadian regulator tightens rules for riskier mortgage products

    Canada's financial regulator said on Tuesday it would tighten rules for riskier home loan products, in a bid to address concern over high levels of mortgage debt driven by record-low interest rates during the pandemic. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) said the rules go into effect from the end of the fiscal year in 2023 and were designed to ensure that financial institutions are "well prepared to address the risk of persistent, outstanding consumer debt." With borrowing costs rising fast, OSFI said in April that a housing market downturn is among the biggest risks facing Canada's financial system this year.

  • JPMorgan Exits Nickel Saga as Tycoon Shrinks ‘Big Short’

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. no longer has any exposure to the nickel bet that rocked global metals markets earlier this year, after a drop in prices on the London Metal Exchange allowed the tycoon at the center of the squeeze to exit his positions with the bank.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetTesla Lays Off Abo

  • Top 5 U.S. companies losing a total of $260 billion in market cap, led by Apple and Amazon

    Shares of the top-five largest U.S. companies by market capitalization are all falling more than the broader stock market, as the stocks of Amazon.com Inc. and Tesla Inc. led the way lower. The combined market-cap losses of the five companies was about $259.9 billion as of Tuesday afternoon. In order of market-cap size, shares of Apple Inc. shed 2.8% to lost $63.3 billion in market cap; Microsoft Corp. dropped 2.9% to shave $58.1 billion off its market cap; Alphabet Inc. slid 2.8%, with its mark

  • Why I Just Can't Be More Positive About Stocks Right Now

    The narrative was the inflation concerns had cooled, but that was the easy headline to write. The bounce in May lasted three days, and then there was a trading range that lasted about seven trading days before support levels failed and a cascade of selling took the indexes to new lows for the year. There is probably enough underlying support to produce some trading range action, but the risk of another rollover is very high.

  • CEO of $68 billion investment firm joins the Great Resignation: ‘I just want to go sit at the beach and do nothing’

    After three years in the top seat, Andrew Formica will step down as CEO of ​​Jupiter Fund Management, retiring this October to spend time with family in his native Australia.

  • War, Weather Endanger Global Food Supplies, Farm Leaders Say

    Disruption to Ukraine’s output plus poor weather in the U.S. and South America are two crises, Syngenta ‘s CEO says at The Wall Street Journal’s Global Food Forum.