Venture Valley Video Game Celebrates National Financial Capabilities Month

New Game Updates and Resources for Video Game Teaching Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship

LOS ANGELES, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the start of April's National Financial Capabilities Month Venture Valley is announcing new game features, and new ways to play and use the game. Venture Valley is a fast-paced business simulation game where players in a risk-free environment take on the highs and lows of being an entrepreneur. Venture Valley is available for free on PC and mobile (iOS and Android) with no in-app purchases or ads. The game was created by the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship, a 2023 Innovation Award winner from Jump$tart.

Venture Valley empowers young adults in grades 6-12 to build financial and business basics by capturing kids' interest with a competitive esports-style multiplayer play. Players learn real financial and business skills as they grow their business from one small pet-walking enterprise to multiple businesses, including a drone factory, a dating app development firm, a robot manufacturer, and many more. Playing against others provides a fun outlet to compete with friends in positive ways while practicing financial skills and business concepts. Venture Valley also has a single-player campaign of 35 entertaining missions.

Venture Valley Collegiate Cup

In late March the 2023 Venture Valley Collegiate Cup was launched. In partnership with the Collegiate Entrepreneurs Organication (CEO) the Collegiate Cup is a series of in-person events taking place at universities and colleges across the U.S. The first stop was at the University of Arizona on March 26th. The winner of that event was XX. The next tournament will be held on April 14th at the University of Tampa. At each tournament winners will receive cash and prizes, including $2000 for the first place winner.

Venture Valley Game Updates

To celebrate National Financial Capabilities Month, the team has launched a significant game update that includes a deeper dive into business finances through changes to the loan system, marketing systems and more. Other new updates include daily login bonus; new match goals; a revised rewards system giving players cards, avatar accessories, and in-game cash. This key feature update is on the heels of the recently opened Avatar Shop where players can now use hard-earned in-game profits to customize their avatars with more than 200 options for personalization.

Venture Valley Educator Resources

DiscoverVentureValley, a partnership between Venture Valley and Discovery Education has updated its suite of standards-aligned resources to further support teachers with student engagement around financial literacy. A new Master Class Video Series has been added to the free lesson plans and materials centered around the Venture Valley game. With DiscoverVentureValley students learn such principles as investments and dividends, fixed and variable expenses, loans, net vs. gross income, and more curriculum topics.

A new partnership with YIPPEE, the go-to marketplace for entrepreneurship education for grades K-12, brings the Venture Valley game to even more educators through its listing in the YIPPEE Exchange. The YIPPEE Exchange is an easily accessible resource for educators looking to teach entrepreneurial skills and business acumen in an engaging way. YIPPEE is a product of the Young Entrepreneur Institute (YEI) and the Burton D. Morgan Foundation. It connects educators to a host of free entrepreneurial resources and one another – empowering them to share their experiences and offer lessons that build real-world skills.

More information on the Venture Valley game can be found at www.venturevalleygame.com and through its social media channels:

About the Singleton Foundation

The mission of the Singleton Foundation is to make financial competence fun and engaging for everyone by using the power of entertainment to capture attention, create change, promote entrepreneurship and to inspire individual achievement. The Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship is a 501(c)(3).

